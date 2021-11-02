Connect with us

Thailand

Vaccinations accelerated for inmates following Covid-19 outbreaks at prisons

Tanutam Thawan

Published

 on 

Justice Minister (November 2021) | Photo courtesy of the Department of Corrections

More than 74,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months, which is about a fourth of the total number of prisoners in the country. Correctional facilities stopped allowing visits earlier this year and vaccinations have been accelerated. According to Nation Thailand, Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin said prisons will start allowing visits from inmates’ family and friends once all inmates have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Over the last several months, a total of 74,928 inmates have tested positive for Covid-19 and 169 of those infected have died, according to data from Thailand’s Department of Corrections. 16 of the 142 prisons and detention centres have active Covid-19 cases.

More than 83% of the 285,570 inmates have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. According to data from the Department of Corrections, a total of 142,781 inmates, or 50% of the country’s prison population, have received two doses of the vaccine. Once all of the inmates are vaccinated, visits from the prisoners’ relatives can resume.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

 

image
Malc-Thai
2021-11-02 17:32
Wow there is around 300k prisoners in Thailand. There has been outbreaks everywhere for many months and now they decide to accelerate the vaccines!
image
Fanta
2021-11-02 18:28
Approximately 25% of inmates infected. 25%…. this far into the pandemic. And 169 dead? That figure needs clarification. 169 died in prison or 169 died in prison and hospitals. Big difference.. When an inmate dies in prison, police and outside medical…
