Transport Ministry execs visit Phuket to boost economic development

Senior executives from the Ministry of Transport gathered at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday, engaging in a two-day study tour aimed at boosting economic development in the region through transportation initiatives.

This initiative, part of a broader training programme organised by the Ministry of Transport, targets government officials and employees from state enterprises. Running from May 27 to August 16, the programme aims to enhance expertise in the transportation and tourism sectors across the southern Andaman provinces, including Phuket and Krabi.

Themed Guidelines for Economic Development in Phuket Province with Transportation, the study tour in Phuket focuses on practical insights and recommendations to support the region’s economic growth. This segment of the tour concludes today.

Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat opened the meeting with an address, highlighting the necessity of collaborative efforts between local officials and national agencies to drive sustainable economic growth in Phuket.

Leading the delegation of 34 high-level executives, Jantira Buruspat, Chief Inspector-General of the Ministry of Transport, facilitated discussions centred on transportation strategies to bolster tourism and economic activities in the region.

Among the local officials present were Adcha Buachan, Chief of the Phuket Land Transport Officer (PLTO), and Natchapong Pranit, Chief of the Phuket Marine Office. Both engaged in dialogue, offering insights into the regional transportation challenges and opportunities, reported The Phuket News.

Details of the specific policies discussed during the meeting were not disclosed. However, the focus remains on finding actionable strategies to improve transportation infrastructure, thereby supporting Phuket’s economic development.

In related news, private sector representatives in the northeast are set to present a series of economic stimulation projects, including the establishment of the Northeastern Economic Corridor (NEC), during the mobile Cabinet meeting in Nakhon Ratchasima on July 2.

Hatsadin Suwattanapongchet, Secretary of the Northeastern Industrial Federations, announced that the NEC, traversing Nakhon Ratchasima, Khon Kaen, Udon Thani, and Nong Khai, will emulate the strategy of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).