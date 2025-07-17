Bedridden woman found dead after robbery in Ratchaburi

Bedridden woman found dead after robbery in Ratchaburi
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A bedridden woman was found dead in her home after being stabbed multiple times during a robbery in Ratchaburi province. The caretaker, who recently returned borrowed money to the victim, discovered her body at 4.45pm yesterday, July 16.

Police Colonel Teerapong Sa-ard, an investigator from Baan Pong District Police Station, responded to the incident at house number 81/1, Moo 9, Tha Pha subdistrict, Ban Pong district. Accompanied by other police officials and forensic officers, they arrived at the single-storey cement home.

Inside, they found the body of 53 year old Sripai Butkhum, who had been suffering from polio since birth and was bedridden, lying on her back on the bed in the middle of the house. The scene was chaotic, with pillows and blankets scattered and the victim displaying more than 10 stab wounds to her head and neck. Blood covered the mattress.

Upon inspection, police discovered a forced entry at the rear window and signs of a search through the victim’s belongings. A sum of 7,500 baht (US$230), initially placed under the victim’s pillow, was missing.

Nitaya, the 64 year old caretaker, informed police that she had been looking after the victim for approximately three years, attending to her meals in the morning and afternoon and bathing her in the evening.

Nitaya explained that three days earlier, she had borrowed 7,500 baht from the victim’s sister due to financial difficulties. She returned the money this afternoon while feeding the victim, leaving it with her before heading home.

Returning around 4pm to bathe the victim, Nitaya noticed the house door was closed. Upon entering, she discovered the victim’s body and immediately notified the victim’s sister and contacted the police. Nitaya also mentioned having seen two unidentified men loitering in the wooded area behind the house two days prior.

Related Articles

Police Colonel Kobchok Lektakul, from Baan Pong District Police Station, suggested that the suspect likely intended to rob the house, knowing the bedridden victim was alone as her siblings were at work.

This provided the perpetrator with an opportunity to attack the victim and steal from her. An investigation team has been instructed to gather witness statements and evidence to apprehend the suspect and proceed with legal action, reported KhaoSod.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

