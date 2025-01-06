Sole offender: Thai man nabbed for Bangkok temple shoe theft spree

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 16:19, 06 January 2025| Updated: 16:19, 06 January 2025
171 2 minutes read
Sole offender: Thai man nabbed for Bangkok temple shoe theft spree
Photo via Facebook/ เจาะลึกทั่วไทย Inside Thailand

Police arrested a Thai man for stealing shoes, some valued as high as 50,000 baht, from multiple temples in Bangkok. The man reportedly committed the thefts not for resale but to satisfy personal urges linked to his mental illness.

Officers from Samran Rat Police Station investigated the incidents after receiving repeated complaints about shoe thefts from temples across Bangkok. Security footage from one temple identified the thief as a 56 year old man named Surasak, who was previously arrested for a similar offence and was later released in 2022.

Advertisements

CCTV footage showed Surasak entering temples and ignoring merit-making activities. Instead, he focused on the shoes left outside the main halls. He would select a pair he liked, put them on, and leave the temple as though they were his own.

Police tracked Surasak down on Saturday, January 4, as he walked home. Upon searching his backpack, officers discovered numerous pairs of shoes inside. A subsequent search of his residence revealed over 50 pairs of shoes, ranging in value from a few hundred baht to 50,000 baht, with some being designer brands.

Related news

Initially, Surasak denied stealing the shoes, claiming he bought them. However, under further questioning, he admitted to the thefts.

Surasak explained that he did not steal the shoes for resale but because he had an intense liking for other people’s shoes and collected them to fulfil his obsession.

Thai man steals shoes from Bangkok temples
Photo via Channel 7

Officers informed Channel 7 that Surasak suffers from a mental health condition that compels him to collect others’ footwear. A review of his phone confirmed that he did not attempt to sell the stolen shoes on any platform.

Advertisements

During the investigation, one victim visited Surasak’s home to recover his lost shoes, worth approximately 3,000 baht. He successfully located them among the pile of footwear in the suspect’s room.

Stolen shoes in room of mentally ill man
Photo via Facebook/ เจาะลึกทั่วไทย Inside Thailand

In a related incident, CCTV footage from an apartment in Nonthaburi captured another mentally ill Thai man engaging in indecent acts with stolen flipflops. Although this man had been caught in the act multiple times, he remains at large.

In a separate case in November, a foreign man in Thailand shared a video on TikTok revealing that he parked his motorcycle and left the shoes nearby while enjoying the beach. His shoes, not the motorcycle, were later stolen. It remains unclear whether police have arrested a suspect in this case.

Latest Thailand News
Thai woman warns of credit card fraud after Bangkok onsen visit Bangkok News

Thai woman warns of credit card fraud after Bangkok onsen visit

5 hours ago
Mama mia! Noodle giant stirs up billion-baht expansion plan Business News

Mama mia! Noodle giant stirs up billion-baht expansion plan

6 hours ago
Croc and awe: Rare Siamese crocodiles spark conservation hope Thailand News

Croc and awe: Rare Siamese crocodiles spark conservation hope

6 hours ago
Gold rush hour: Steady prices spark buyer frenzy in Thailand Business News

Gold rush hour: Steady prices spark buyer frenzy in Thailand

6 hours ago
Ruble trouble: Russian tourist robbed and roughed up in Phuket Crime News

Ruble trouble: Russian tourist robbed and roughed up in Phuket

6 hours ago
Thailand commits to carbon neutrality despite COP29 setbacks Thailand News

Thailand commits to carbon neutrality despite COP29 setbacks

7 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s new e-visa system targets African tourists in travel boost Thailand News

Thailand’s new e-visa system targets African tourists in travel boost

7 hours ago
Most Thais expect Paetongtarn to remain PM all year, poll shows Politics News

Most Thais expect Paetongtarn to remain PM all year, poll shows

7 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s household debt set to decline faster than expected Business News

Thailand’s household debt set to decline faster than expected

7 hours ago
Sole offender: Thai man nabbed for Bangkok temple shoe theft spree Bangkok News

Sole offender: Thai man nabbed for Bangkok temple shoe theft spree

7 hours ago
Over 436 deaths reported over the new year danger period Road deaths

Over 436 deaths reported over the new year danger period

7 hours ago
31 year old man dies in Isuzu MU-X crash at Sakorn Kasem Road deaths

31 year old man dies in Isuzu MU-X crash at Sakorn Kasem

8 hours ago
250 Thai workers defrauded in Australian job scam Crime News

250 Thai workers defrauded in Australian job scam

8 hours ago
11 foreign tourists injured in Kanchanaburi bus accident caused by tree cutting Central Thailand News

11 foreign tourists injured in Kanchanaburi bus accident caused by tree cutting

8 hours ago
Thaksin denies Cabinet reshuffle, supports energy cost cuts Politics News

Thaksin denies Cabinet reshuffle, supports energy cost cuts

8 hours ago
Young woman seeks justice after assault at Bang Yai venue Crime News

Young woman seeks justice after assault at Bang Yai venue

8 hours ago
Chinese family survives Pattaya yacht capsize, seeks compensation Crime News

Chinese family survives Pattaya yacht capsize, seeks compensation

9 hours ago
Border mystery: Chinese actor vanishes in Thai film project drama Crime News

Border mystery: Chinese actor vanishes in Thai film project drama

9 hours ago
Man arrested in Bangkok for selling illegal firearms online Crime News

Man arrested in Bangkok for selling illegal firearms online

9 hours ago
Child narrowly escapes being trampled by elephant in Sa Kaeo (video) Thailand News

Child narrowly escapes being trampled by elephant in Sa Kaeo (video)

9 hours ago
Kind foreign man praised for assisting Thai rescue team in traffic jam Bangkok News

Kind foreign man praised for assisting Thai rescue team in traffic jam

9 hours ago
Thailand battles unsafe PM2.5 dust levels in 67 provinces Environment News

Thailand battles unsafe PM2.5 dust levels in 67 provinces

9 hours ago
Kuwaiti tourist faces charges after drunken tantrum in Phuket Crime News

Kuwaiti tourist faces charges after drunken tantrum in Phuket

10 hours ago
Liberian duo arrested in Bangkok for US,000 gold scam Bangkok News

Liberian duo arrested in Bangkok for US$90,000 gold scam

10 hours ago
University dean dives back into Tangmo mystery with re-enactment Thailand News

University dean dives back into Tangmo mystery with re-enactment

10 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Croc and awe: Rare Siamese crocodiles spark conservation hope

Croc and awe: Rare Siamese crocodiles spark conservation hope

Published: 17:32, 06 January 2025
Gold rush hour: Steady prices spark buyer frenzy in Thailand

Gold rush hour: Steady prices spark buyer frenzy in Thailand

Published: 17:18, 06 January 2025
Ruble trouble: Russian tourist robbed and roughed up in Phuket

Ruble trouble: Russian tourist robbed and roughed up in Phuket

Published: 17:05, 06 January 2025
Thailand commits to carbon neutrality despite COP29 setbacks

Thailand commits to carbon neutrality despite COP29 setbacks

Published: 16:55, 06 January 2025