Thai PM Paetongtarn’s APEC visit strengthens Thailand-Peru ties

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s participation in the 31st Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Lima, Peru, is anticipated to bolster bilateral ties between Thailand and Peru while contributing to the advancement of the APEC framework. This prediction comes from Cecilia Zunilda Galarreta Bazan, Peru’s ambassador to Thailand.

This trip marks PM Paetongtarn’s inaugural visit to the Latin American continent since assuming office. The ambassador expressed high expectations for the visit, noting its potential to enhance cooperative relations between the two nations and reaffirm Peru’s leadership within APEC.

”Her attendance at APEC will be a remarkable occasion for enhancing bilateral relations between Thailand and Peru. Furthermore, it will help reaffirm support for Peru’s APEC leadership and develop the APEC framework.”

The Bangkok Post reported that Galarreta elaborated on the existing collaboration between Thailand and Peru within the APEC framework. Both countries are active participants, consistently working towards economic growth that benefits all members of the global economy. This goal aligns with the objectives set for APEC 2024.

Thailand has supported Peru’s leadership from the beginning, contributing to various initiatives and accomplishments. Several high-level Thai officials have attended key APEC meetings throughout the year, underscoring the solid partnership between the two countries.

”This partnership highlights the strong ties between our two countries and the shared commitment to strengthening APEC as a platform for promoting prosperity and inclusive, interconnected, sustainable, innovative and resilient growth in the Asia-Pacific region,” Galarreta stated.

Reflecting on Thailand’s previous chairmanship in 2022, the ambassador noted that Peru had drawn valuable lessons from Thailand’s leadership. These insights have informed Peru’s approach to hosting the APEC summit this year. Peru held Thailand’s leadership in high regard, especially regarding issues that align with Peru’s priorities for 2024.

Both nations aim to foster an APEC environment that embraces opportunities by dismantling trade barriers, deepening economic integration, harnessing digitalisation and innovation, and promoting inclusive and sustainable growth. The focus on environmental issues was a highlight of Thailand’s chairmanship in 2022, under the theme Open. Connect. Balance.

”In this context, besides the policy guidelines to develop and implement roadmaps on clean and low-carbon hydrogen already approved, the BCG Award will be presented for the second time at the APEC ministerial meeting on November 14 to individuals from APEC member economies who have implemented replicable BCG economy approaches. The awards will honour achievements across three categories: women, men, and youth,” she added.