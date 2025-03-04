Thai hotels fear Songkran impact from Uyghur controversy

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal10 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, March 4, 2025
183 1 minute read
Thai hotels fear Songkran impact from Uyghur controversy
Photo courtesy of Holiday Inn Pattaya

The Thai Hotels Association expressed concerns over potential impacts on the upcoming Songkran festival due to Thailand’s decision to repatriate Uyghurs to China.

The decision by the Government of Thailand action has drawn warnings from Japan and the United States, while Australia has issued a strong disapproval statement. The European Union has also expressed regret, citing violations of the non-refoulement principle.

Tianprasit Chaiphattaranan, President of the Thai Hotels Association, highlighted the need for members to assess potential impacts on hotel bookings in April, when the Songkran festival, Thailand’s new year celebration, takes place.

The association fears the incident could echo events from a decade ago in 2015 when a bomb at the Ratchaprasong intersection near the Erawan Shrine resulted in at least 20 fatalities and 125 injuries.

Related Articles

He further emphasised that despite warnings being issued by only two countries, the news of Uyghurs being sent back to China has been widely reported globally.

This could influence tourist numbers as insurance companies from these countries would not cover travellers should they decide to visit Thailand amidst such warnings.

Thai hotels fear Songkran impact from Uyghur controversy | News by Thaiger
Photo of a Thai hotel courtesy of The Luxury Editor

Tianprasit also mentioned that the association has previously proposed to the government to reduce the visa-free stay from 90 days to 15 days. Current data suggests that most tourists stay in Thailand for seven to nine days.

Therefore, a reduction in the duration should not significantly impact genuine tourists. The extended 90-day stay, however, poses risks as it provides ample time for those with ill intentions to devise plans under the guise of tourism.

He raised concerns about illegal accommodations, which are widespread in Thailand, complicating government efforts to monitor and ensure tourism safety.

Such issues could negatively impact the tourism sector, and the government is urged to address these concerns promptly to safeguard tourists.

Thai hotels fear Songkran impact from Uyghur controversy | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The China-Global South Project

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has defended the decision to repatriate Uyghurs, stating it aligns with human rights principles. The government is preparing to explain the safety of travelling to Thailand to international communities.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified that no third countries have requested to accept the 40 Uyghurs, stressing that communications through politicians do not equate to official government requests, reported KhaoSod.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand cracks down on call centre scams, cuts losses by 20% Thailand News

Thailand cracks down on call centre scams, cuts losses by 20%

10 hours ago
Fast and furious: Bangkok tuk tuk race ends in crash, 3 injured Bangkok News

Fast and furious: Bangkok tuk tuk race ends in crash, 3 injured

10 hours ago
2 Foreign men give Pattaya monks a lift and get blessings in return Pattaya News

2 Foreign men give Pattaya monks a lift and get blessings in return

10 hours ago
Bomb found in Lopburi temple prompts swift police action (video) Thailand News

Bomb found in Lopburi temple prompts swift police action (video)

10 hours ago
Thailand forms task force to combat border crime Thailand News

Thailand forms task force to combat border crime

10 hours ago
Google Maps reveals Thailand’s most popular tourist spots Thailand News

Google Maps reveals Thailand’s most popular tourist spots

10 hours ago
Bangkok condo illegally rented daily, reveals weak law enforcement Bangkok News

Bangkok condo illegally rented daily, reveals weak law enforcement

10 hours ago
Motorcycle clash in Phuket ends in fatal knife fight Phuket News

Motorcycle clash in Phuket ends in fatal knife fight

10 hours ago
Thai exporters urge government to speed up US trade talks Business News

Thai exporters urge government to speed up US trade talks

10 hours ago
Thai hotels fear Songkran impact from Uyghur controversy Thailand News

Thai hotels fear Songkran impact from Uyghur controversy

10 hours ago
Thailand &#038; China strengthen ties, celebrate 50 years of diplomacy Thailand News

Thailand & China strengthen ties, celebrate 50 years of diplomacy

11 hours ago
Phuket Heroines Festival to feature epic historical drama Phuket News

Phuket Heroines Festival to feature epic historical drama

11 hours ago
Seeing red: Thai motorists take legal aim at Mazda menace (video) Thailand News

Seeing red: Thai motorists take legal aim at Mazda menace (video)

11 hours ago
Pattaya Squid Fair draws massive crowds to Jomtien Beach Pattaya News

Pattaya Squid Fair draws massive crowds to Jomtien Beach

11 hours ago
Kayaking to Buddha: A personal journey in Koh Kaew Phuket Travel

Kayaking to Buddha: A personal journey in Koh Kaew

11 hours ago
Phuket loan sharks busted for 50% interest rate scam Phuket News

Phuket loan sharks busted for 50% interest rate scam

11 hours ago
Police seize 5 million meth pills after Kamphaeng Phet chase Crime News

Police seize 5 million meth pills after Kamphaeng Phet chase

11 hours ago
Pattaya cracks down on shady grabs and sinking streets Pattaya News

Pattaya cracks down on shady grabs and sinking streets

11 hours ago
Brothers caught with over 1 kilo of meth in Samut Prakan raid Crime News

Brothers caught with over 1 kilo of meth in Samut Prakan raid

12 hours ago
Phuket kindergarten teacher cleared in child injury case Phuket News

Phuket kindergarten teacher cleared in child injury case

12 hours ago
Search continues for missing student in Nan River Thailand News

Search continues for missing student in Nan River

12 hours ago
DSI seeks arrest for major general in trafficking case Thailand News

DSI seeks arrest for major general in trafficking case

12 hours ago
Thai woman accuses ex-husband of embezzling her business Thailand News

Thai woman accuses ex-husband of embezzling her business

12 hours ago
Police bust major online gambling ring in Phitsanulok Crime News

Police bust major online gambling ring in Phitsanulok

12 hours ago
Phuket locals demand action against foreign beggars targeting tourists Phuket News

Phuket locals demand action against foreign beggars targeting tourists

13 hours ago
Politics NewsThailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal10 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, March 4, 2025
183 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

2 Foreign men give Pattaya monks a lift and get blessings in return

2 Foreign men give Pattaya monks a lift and get blessings in return

10 hours ago
Bomb found in Lopburi temple prompts swift police action (video)

Bomb found in Lopburi temple prompts swift police action (video)

10 hours ago
Thailand forms task force to combat border crime

Thailand forms task force to combat border crime

10 hours ago
Google Maps reveals Thailand’s most popular tourist spots

Google Maps reveals Thailand’s most popular tourist spots

10 hours ago