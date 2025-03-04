Thai hotels fear Songkran impact from Uyghur controversy

The Thai Hotels Association expressed concerns over potential impacts on the upcoming Songkran festival due to Thailand’s decision to repatriate Uyghurs to China.

The decision by the Government of Thailand action has drawn warnings from Japan and the United States, while Australia has issued a strong disapproval statement. The European Union has also expressed regret, citing violations of the non-refoulement principle.

Tianprasit Chaiphattaranan, President of the Thai Hotels Association, highlighted the need for members to assess potential impacts on hotel bookings in April, when the Songkran festival, Thailand’s new year celebration, takes place.

The association fears the incident could echo events from a decade ago in 2015 when a bomb at the Ratchaprasong intersection near the Erawan Shrine resulted in at least 20 fatalities and 125 injuries.

He further emphasised that despite warnings being issued by only two countries, the news of Uyghurs being sent back to China has been widely reported globally.

This could influence tourist numbers as insurance companies from these countries would not cover travellers should they decide to visit Thailand amidst such warnings.

Tianprasit also mentioned that the association has previously proposed to the government to reduce the visa-free stay from 90 days to 15 days. Current data suggests that most tourists stay in Thailand for seven to nine days.

Therefore, a reduction in the duration should not significantly impact genuine tourists. The extended 90-day stay, however, poses risks as it provides ample time for those with ill intentions to devise plans under the guise of tourism.

He raised concerns about illegal accommodations, which are widespread in Thailand, complicating government efforts to monitor and ensure tourism safety.

Such issues could negatively impact the tourism sector, and the government is urged to address these concerns promptly to safeguard tourists.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has defended the decision to repatriate Uyghurs, stating it aligns with human rights principles. The government is preparing to explain the safety of travelling to Thailand to international communities.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified that no third countries have requested to accept the 40 Uyghurs, stressing that communications through politicians do not equate to official government requests, reported KhaoSod.