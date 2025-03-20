Credit crunch: Thai economy faces stormy skies

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott1 hour agoLast Updated: Thursday, March 20, 2025
153 1 minute read
Credit crunch: Thai economy faces stormy skies
Picture courtesy of East Asia Forum

The Bank of Thailand (BoT) is sounding the alarm over slipping asset quality among wealthier borrowers, echoing a worrying trend seen in middle- and low-income groups as the Thai economy slows to a crawl.

Minutes from the recent Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting reveal mounting concerns about loan quality deteriorating across the board. This could lead banks to become even more cautious, particularly with mortgages and hire-purchase loans.

Already, financial institutions have tightened the reins on high-value mortgage approvals, with the regulator planning to keep a vigilant eye on developments.

Despite a flicker of stability in loan growth and credit quality, there’s unease in the air. Business loan growth remains carried by large corporations, while small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) struggle, especially in sectors grappling with structural problems.

Related Articles

“SMEs are facing additional liquidity pressures due to the deterioration of trade credit, with most experiencing longer receivable credit terms,” the minutes disclose.

Retail loans are also on the decline, hampered by households not yet recovering from hefty debt burdens. This situation demands careful scrutiny of loan growth and credit quality, particularly for SMEs and the more vulnerable households.

Credit crunch: Thai economy faces stormy skies | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Thai PBS

Some members of the MPC suspect that the sudden uptick in loan growth at the end of last year might have been spurred by a last-minute push from banks to hit annual targets. Nevertheless, the steady reduction in household debt has helped cushion longer-term financial stability risks.

Bangkok Post reports that the MPC is taking a dim view of Thailand’s economic prospects for 2024, with growth now predicted to be just over 2.5%. Slow domestic demand and manufacturing troubles contribute to this downgrade, though tourism and exports are holding up.

Structural challenges and fierce competition, especially in the automotive and petrochemical sectors, add to the woes. Meanwhile, uncertainty looms large over US trade policies, with potential tariff hikes a significant threat.

If the US turns up the heat with a 30% tariff on Chinese goods and 10% on those from high-risk countries like Thailand, the economic outlook could darken further, trimming growth by 0.3-0.5 percentage points. These impacts are expected to hit in the latter half of the year, the MPC warns.

Latest Thailand News
Heated sepak takraw match kicks off late-night brawl Crime News

Heated sepak takraw match kicks off late-night brawl

2 minutes ago
PM Paetongtarn defends family time amidst farmers&#8217; protest Politics News

PM Paetongtarn defends family time amidst farmers’ protest

17 minutes ago
Israeli defecates in Pattaya taxi, tries to resolve it with 300 baht Pattaya News

Israeli defecates in Pattaya taxi, tries to resolve it with 300 baht

28 minutes ago
Digital boom: Thailand&#8217;s tech economy set for electrifying growth Business News

Digital boom: Thailand’s tech economy set for electrifying growth

43 minutes ago
Student brawl in Nonthaburi leaves female injured, vehicles damaged Thailand News

Student brawl in Nonthaburi leaves female injured, vehicles damaged

56 minutes ago
Alcohol act revamp: Thailand raises the bar on booze ads Thailand News

Alcohol act revamp: Thailand raises the bar on booze ads

1 hour ago
Credit crunch: Thai economy faces stormy skies Business News

Credit crunch: Thai economy faces stormy skies

1 hour ago
Power out: Phuket prepares for outage today Phuket News

Power out: Phuket prepares for outage today

1 hour ago
Indian national found dead in Bangkok townhouse Bangkok News

Indian national found dead in Bangkok townhouse

2 hours ago
MG shifts gears as Thai pickup production hits the brakes amid slowdown Business News

MG shifts gears as Thai pickup production hits the brakes amid slowdown

2 hours ago
Bangkok chills as the north blows in, while the south stays soaked Thailand Weather Updates

Bangkok chills as the north blows in, while the south stays soaked

2 hours ago
Thai taxi driver hits rock bottom, then throws rocks at Bangkok cab Bangkok News

Thai taxi driver hits rock bottom, then throws rocks at Bangkok cab

2 hours ago
High hopes: Thai pilots poised to reclaim skies amid foreign pilot row Business News

High hopes: Thai pilots poised to reclaim skies amid foreign pilot row

2 hours ago
Man arrested for using fake licence plate in Phang Nga Thailand News

Man arrested for using fake licence plate in Phang Nga

17 hours ago
Thai food takes Tokyo: Commerce Ministry serves up 2 billion baht export success Thailand News

Thai food takes Tokyo: Commerce Ministry serves up 2 billion baht export success

18 hours ago
Severe storm in Chiang Rai causes major damage and injuries Northern Thailand News

Severe storm in Chiang Rai causes major damage and injuries

18 hours ago
Cambodian monks disrobed in Pattaya for breaching Buddhist rules Pattaya News

Cambodian monks disrobed in Pattaya for breaching Buddhist rules

18 hours ago
Thai police seize 4.4 million meth pills worth 90 million baht Crime News

Thai police seize 4.4 million meth pills worth 90 million baht

18 hours ago
PM Paetongtarn asks Thais to don elephant pants for Songkran Thailand News

PM Paetongtarn asks Thais to don elephant pants for Songkran

18 hours ago
Mountain B pub owner sentenced to 5 years for deadly fire (video) Thailand News

Mountain B pub owner sentenced to 5 years for deadly fire (video)

18 hours ago
Dutch tourists fined for provocative dancing on Bangla Road, Phuket Phuket News

Dutch tourists fined for provocative dancing on Bangla Road, Phuket

18 hours ago
Cheers: Thailand national parks uncork plan for booze zones Thailand News

Cheers: Thailand national parks uncork plan for booze zones

19 hours ago
Pickup truck crash in Phatthalung kills woman, injures another Road deaths

Pickup truck crash in Phatthalung kills woman, injures another

19 hours ago
Thailand Post boosts fruit delivery with EMS service Thailand News

Thailand Post boosts fruit delivery with EMS service

19 hours ago
Up in smoke: Nakhon Pathom paper factory fire burns 10m baht Thailand News

Up in smoke: Nakhon Pathom paper factory fire burns 10m baht

19 hours ago
Business NewsEconomy NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott1 hour agoLast Updated: Thursday, March 20, 2025
153 1 minute read
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

Israeli defecates in Pattaya taxi, tries to resolve it with 300 baht

Israeli defecates in Pattaya taxi, tries to resolve it with 300 baht

28 minutes ago
Digital boom: Thailand&#8217;s tech economy set for electrifying growth

Digital boom: Thailand’s tech economy set for electrifying growth

43 minutes ago
Student brawl in Nonthaburi leaves female injured, vehicles damaged

Student brawl in Nonthaburi leaves female injured, vehicles damaged

56 minutes ago
Alcohol act revamp: Thailand raises the bar on booze ads

Alcohol act revamp: Thailand raises the bar on booze ads

1 hour ago