Page turner: Thailand’s book market writes 2025 comeback story

Thailand’s book market is on the cusp of a thrilling new chapter, as publishing prospects for 2025 glisten under the warm glow of an economic upswing. The Publishers and Booksellers Association of Thailand (PUBAT) is buzzing with optimism, as executive committee member Theerapat Charoensuk reveals that the nation’s literary scene is poised for robust growth, propelled by the country’s economic revival.

This year’s Book Expo Thailand 2024 turned the page on previous records, pulling in a jaw-dropping 1.4 million visitors from October 10 to 20, a landmark moment that left organisers beaming. The expo wasn’t just about books, it was a literary carnival packed with activities that let fans rub shoulders with their favourite authors, adding a personal touch to the book-buying experience.

Adding a sprinkle of star power, the presence of actors from fan-favourite drama adaptations, especially those in the boys’ love and girls’ love genres, turned the expo into a must-attend festivity. Their arrival sent foot traffic soaring, as fans flocked to dive deeper into the stories they love on screen, said Theerapat.

“The Thai book market’s gaining significant momentum. Publishers are ready to roll out more books next year.”

Economic projections for the next year look radiant, forecasting sunnier skies than in 2024. With the fiscal 2025 budget rollout and a boost in foreign tourist numbers, Thailand’s economy is on an ascent, casting a golden hue on the publishing world and presenting promising business avenues.

Injecting even more optimism, Theerapat hinted at the potential resurgence of popular economic boosts like the Shop Dee Mee Kuen initiative. Such schemes, which might feature books as tax rebate-worthy items, promise dual benefits, fresh economic vitality and a spark in book sales.

Reading habits

Theerapat also highlighted a promising new trend from recent book fairs, an influx of fresh faces among book buyers. In a twist that puts a modern spin on reading habits, YouTube and podcast stars are penning their own tomes, drawing their digital fanbase into the real-world realm of books. This crossover sensation is expected to carry through strongly into 2025, said Theerapat.

“We’re seeing new customers who weren’t big on books before. Now, with influencers writing their own, their fans are joining the book bandwagon.”

This seismic shift signals a growing appetite for reading among audiences previously unplugged from the world of books, hinting at a vibrant future for Thailand’s publishing industry.

It turns out, whether it’s a gripping novel or the latest influencer’s musings, the kingdom of Thai books is abuzz with anticipation for a booming 2025.

