Pedestrian killed in Pathum Thani accident due to poor lighting

A 25 year old man driving a car in Pathum Thani, Thailand, struck and killed a 41 year old pedestrian due to inadequate street lighting. The accident occurred on Chiang Rak-Bang Khan Road near a dormitory in Khlong Luang district.

Police Lieutenant Thanapuvapass Si Suai from Khlong Luang Police Station was informed of the fatal accident. Emergency services, including traffic police from Khlong Luang, forensic doctors from Thammasat University Hospital, and the Poh Teck Tung Foundation, attended the scene.

The deceased was identified as Winai Boonram, who was from Bueng Khong Long district, Bueng Kan province.

Nearby, police found a Toyota car with Bangkok registration number 8507. The left side of the windshield and headlight were damaged, with the bonnet also affected. The 25 year old driver, Ruearob Paphatsarakarn, was present at the scene, waiting for the police.

Ruearob explained that he was returning home from Thammasat University when he failed to see the pedestrian crossing the road due to poor lighting conditions. He regularly uses this route and noted that the streetlights have been non-functional for some time, leading to the accident.

Pol. Lt. Thanapuvapass documented the scene and instructed the Poh Teck Tung Foundation to take the body to Thammasat University Hospital for further examination. Ruearob was taken to Khlong Luang Police Station for further questioning, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a 43 year old man lost his life in a collision involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck on May 21. The accident took place around 9pm on May 21 near the entrance of Wat Santikham in Nong Pla Lai subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province.

Emergency responders and Bang Lamung Police arrived at the scene, where a crowd had gathered. The victim, Weerayut Klaihiran, was found with a critical neck injury.