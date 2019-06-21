Thai Baht hits six year high – 31.05 to the US dollar | The Thaiger

Business
Thai Baht hits six year high – 31.05 to the US dollar
The Thai baht has hit a six-year high, reaching 31.05 to the US dollar yesterday after the US Federal Reserve signalled possible interest rates cuts. The US Fed says their monetary easing would be in response to increased economic uncertainty and a drop in inflation expectations.
The Thai currency is forecast to keep trading in a range of 31.15 to 31.25 to the US dollar.
Journey of the USD-THB since the start of 2016 – xe.com
At a meeting on Wednesday, the US Fed kept interest rates on hold in a 2.25-2.5 per cent target range, amid the trade tensions with China. That was enough to push the Baht to its highest since October 2013.
Krungthai Bank’s chief market strategist Jitipol Puksamatanan noted that one of the US Fed member voted for a rate cut, with seven of the Fed’s 17 policymakers foreseeing the rates cuts amounting to 50 basis points this year.
US stocks rose after the statement, with the S&P500 Index edging up 0.3 per cent. The US dollar depreciated against all assets – from the major currencies to crude oil and gold.
The baht is believed to have gained support from capital markets, which are open to more risks and the prospects coming from a clearly easing US monetary policy.
Major risks to US dollar’s continued depreciation are the ongoing trade negotiations as well as a US economic slowdown as a result of political uncertainties.
Thai Business operators are urging the new government to ease the high living costs for ordinary people as part of efforts to reduce income inequality, while stimulating public investment.
They also say that advances in the country’s transport system should be pushed to increase connectivity and help spur economic expansion. More efforts are also being sought to promote new export markets for agricultural products amid the US-China trade war.
Tourism destinations in smaller communities should be promoted, alongside support for greater marketing opportunities for the products under the One Tambon, One Product scheme.
SOURCE: The Nation
Business
Private hospitals briefed on new drug prices and medical fee notifications
Internal Trade department officials have briefed representatives of 353 private hospitals around Thailand about the public notification of prices of drugs, medical supplies and medical services to patients are treated at their hospitals.
Internal Trade Department Director General Wichai Phochanakit explained that the private hospitals need to notify the public of the prices of drugs separately, not including the hospital room, air-conditioning or pharmacist fees.
Thailand’s private hospital industry is under the gun after years of complaints from patients who have made official objections to price gouging for services, over-charging and extortionate drug prices. Story HERE.
Some of Thailand’s private hospitals have been reported to charge the prices of drugs 8,000-16,000% higher than the average prices. The private hospitals are currently required to submit the buying and selling prices of drugs to the Department of Internal Trade by July 12.
The prices will be displayed on the department’s website while a QR Code will be provided for people to check the prices at the private hospitals.
The department is not yet taking measures to enforce the setting of the maximum prices of drugs, though some private hospitals may have already overcharged them.
The Department says the maximum prices of drugs might have to be legally enforced if those hospitals continue to overcharge. Any change in the prices of drugs is to be publicly notified 15 days in advance so that the new prices will be updated online.
The hospitals are to notify the fees for initial medical treatment, so patients can decide in advance. That is in line with standard procedures of the World Health Organisation.
SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand
Business
Tesco looks to open 750 new convenience stores in Thailand
by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle
Tesco, the UK’s largest retailer, has announced that it could grow its business in Thailand by opening 750 new convenience-style stores. There are currently1,583 Tesco stores in Thailand. Tesco’s Asian investment plunge will likely target the Chinese and South Korean markets as well.
The Thai subsidiary, Tesco Lotus, was the first western supermarket to set up in the country 12 years ago. For westerners, the Tesco Lotus experience is familiar yet strange, with durian, dragon fruit and guava replacing strawberries and plums in UK Tescos.
A report to investors says that Thais are migrating from traditional markets to hypermarkets, supermarkets and convenience stores as the country develops.
The possible store expansion was detailed at the group’s Capital Markets Day presentation to analysts and investors, which is focusing on “untapped value opportunities”.
SOURCE: Reuters
