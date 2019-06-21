Chinese tourist numbers to Thailand soften for second consecutive month | The Thaiger

Thailand
Chinese tourist numbers to Thailand soften for second consecutive month
Some key figure for May show Thailand’s rise in tourism numbers faltering. The numbers represent a softening in Thailand’s popularity as the world’s fourth most popular tourist destination, following a decade of high growth in tourism across the country. The drop in Chinese visitors is the most visible change to the monthly figures.
The tourism and sports ministry announced the May figures yesterday.
The country saw a 1.03% drop in tourist arrivals in May compared to 2018, but that follows a national 3.31% increase last month, according to the tourism and sports minister. The 2.7 million tourist arrivals last month spent about 135 billion baht, but that figure is down nearly 1% from the same month last year.
Probably more worrying for the tourism operators was the continuing softening of the Chinese market, Thailand’s largest source of tourists, which declined 8.55% in May 2019 compared to May 2018. This follows a drop of 8.9% last month.
Foreign tourist receipts in May accounted for about 12% of Thailand’s gross domestic product.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Bangkok
Thailand’s Ayutthaya Elephant Palace says they will fight eviction orders
The Ayutthaya Elephant Palace and Royal Kraal, an elephant ride business at the Ayutthaya Historic Park north of Bangkok, says it will fight an order to leave the park.
The business manager for the company, Ittiphan Khaolamai says the attraction is ‘nationally recognised’.
“We will petition the Central Administrative Court next week. We can’t accept the order requiring us to vacate our current location within 30 days. It’s not fair. What wrong have we done?”
The Fine Arts Department, which manages the park, sent them a letter on Wednesday giving them a month’s notice to vacate the historic site.
Sukanya Baonoed, the director of the park, said the lease contract with the elephant palace had ended and “we need to reclaim the area for landscape improvement”.
The business has had a long presence at the park employing about 200 staff and 70 elephants. It offers various tour activities, including elephant rides through the park.
Laithongrien Meephan, the owner of the Ayutthaya Elephant Palace and Royal Kraal, admitted that the land-lease contract with the park ended on January 9 this year.
“But we have long renewed it on an annual basis anyway.”
According to him, the lease fee is 10,000 baht a month.
“Humans and elephants alike will be adversely affected. Mahouts (the men who tend to each elephant) and people working in related businesses such as tour guides and tuk-tuk drivers will suffer if the elephant palace is shut down.”
He said he disagreed with a claim that his business was not suitable for the park’s World Heritage status. The Ayutthaya Historical Park has been a Unesco World Heritage Site since 1991.
Business
Private hospitals briefed on new drug prices and medical fee notifications
Internal Trade department officials have briefed representatives of 353 private hospitals around Thailand about the public notification of prices of drugs, medical supplies and medical services to patients are treated at their hospitals.
Internal Trade Department Director General Wichai Phochanakit explained that the private hospitals need to notify the public of the prices of drugs separately, not including the hospital room, air-conditioning or pharmacist fees.
Thailand’s private hospital industry is under the gun after years of complaints from patients who have made official objections to price gouging for services, over-charging and extortionate drug prices. Story HERE.
Some of Thailand’s private hospitals have been reported to charge the prices of drugs 8,000-16,000% higher than the average prices. The private hospitals are currently required to submit the buying and selling prices of drugs to the Department of Internal Trade by July 12.
The prices will be displayed on the department’s website while a QR Code will be provided for people to check the prices at the private hospitals.
The department is not yet taking measures to enforce the setting of the maximum prices of drugs, though some private hospitals may have already overcharged them.
The Department says the maximum prices of drugs might have to be legally enforced if those hospitals continue to overcharge. Any change in the prices of drugs is to be publicly notified 15 days in advance so that the new prices will be updated online.
The hospitals are to notify the fees for initial medical treatment, so patients can decide in advance. That is in line with standard procedures of the World Health Organisation.
SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand
Business
Thai Baht hits six year high – 31.05 to the US dollar
The Thai baht has hit a six-year high, reaching 31.05 to the US dollar yesterday after the US Federal Reserve signalled possible interest rates cuts. The US Fed says their monetary easing would be in response to increased economic uncertainty and a drop in inflation expectations.
The Thai currency is forecast to keep trading in a range of 31.15 to 31.25 to the US dollar.
Journey of the USD-THB since the start of 2016 – xe.com
At a meeting on Wednesday, the US Fed kept interest rates on hold in a 2.25-2.5 per cent target range, amid the trade tensions with China. That was enough to push the Baht to its highest since October 2013.
Krungthai Bank’s chief market strategist Jitipol Puksamatanan noted that one of the US Fed member voted for a rate cut, with seven of the Fed’s 17 policymakers foreseeing the rates cuts amounting to 50 basis points this year.
US stocks rose after the statement, with the S&P500 Index edging up 0.3 per cent. The US dollar depreciated against all assets – from the major currencies to crude oil and gold.
The baht is believed to have gained support from capital markets, which are open to more risks and the prospects coming from a clearly easing US monetary policy.
Major risks to US dollar’s continued depreciation are the ongoing trade negotiations as well as a US economic slowdown as a result of political uncertainties.
Thai Business operators are urging the new government to ease the high living costs for ordinary people as part of efforts to reduce income inequality, while stimulating public investment.
They also say that advances in the country’s transport system should be pushed to increase connectivity and help spur economic expansion. More efforts are also being sought to promote new export markets for agricultural products amid the US-China trade war.
Tourism destinations in smaller communities should be promoted, alongside support for greater marketing opportunities for the products under the One Tambon, One Product scheme.
SOURCE: The Nation
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
Wai Khru – setting a bad example for the future. Thailand’s demand for respect from its young
Top 10 Thai foods you must try
Top Five things to consider when buying condos in Thailand
Thai island vs Malaysian island – Phuket vs Penang
Visa run to Penang – a personal experience in Thailand (2019)
From ‘Sawadee’ to ‘Pad Thai’. Who was Phibun?
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
Man falls to his death inside CentralWorld, Bangkok
Thais outraged by tourist doing yoga poses at historic and sacred sites
“Nothing but rude Indians, Chinese and Arabs” – Pattaya locals go feral online
2019 Dengue cases soar as Thailand enters monsoon season
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
Two Pattaya pubs raided, 155 arrested over drug use
Thailand’s Ayutthaya Elephant Palace says they will fight eviction orders
Suspect arrested over British International School Phuket theft
China-North Korea leaders meet. “Ties good for regional peace”
Four Chinese passengers injured in Phang Nga as wheel comes off tour bus – VIDEO
Private hospitals briefed on new drug prices and medical fee notifications
Thai Baht hits six year high – 31.05 to the US dollar
Chinese tourist numbers to Thailand soften for second consecutive month
45 year old Swede arrested on Koh Chang over $11 million scam
478 mostly-illegal foreigners rounded up in immigration raid
Thai DLT to look at legalising GrabCar and GrabBike
Bryde’s whale carcass washed up on Samut Prakan beach
26 year old Thai gored to death by wild elephants in Buri Ram
Norwegian man seriously injured after van collides with a truck in Lopburi
Vietnam and Thailand top Asia Pacific destinations for Russians
Where to post all of your job positions: Completely free!
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม
เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9
ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8
5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี
[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562
11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30
เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless”
[คลิป]ชาวเน็ตโวย UNHCR ตั้ง”นก สินจัย” พรีเซนต์ช่วยผู้ลี้ภัย “ปวิน” คอมเมนต์เจ็บ
[Live]ชมสด 21:30 ขบวนแห่ลิเวอร์พูล ถ้วยยูฟ่า แชมเปียนส์ ลีก 2019
ชมย้อนหลัง ลิเวอร์พูลชัยชนะเหนือสเปอร์ส คว้าแชมป์ยูฟ่าสมัยที่ 6
Trending
-
Expats24 hours ago
Screws tightening on Non Immigrant visas for expats wishing to live in Thailand
-
Entertainment2 days ago
And the winner of Miss Mom Phuket 2019 is…
-
Crime3 days ago
British rapist and drug dealer to be sentenced on July 8 after deportation from Thailand
-
Travel2 days ago
Thai Airways sneaks into Top Ten. Skytrax World’s Best Airlines Awards 2019.
-
Crime17 hours ago
45 year old Swede arrested on Koh Chang over $11 million scam
-
Business2 days ago
Hot wheels head for Thailand’s south – ‘Fast and Furious 9’ cars arrive
-
Phuket3 days ago
Motorbike driver crushed by cement truck in Thalang, Phuket
-
Krabi4 days ago
Porsche smashed up but Malaysian driver escapes injury in Krabi