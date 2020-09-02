Evidence of Thai Airways’ corruption, mismanagement, sent to Finance Ministry | The Thaiger

The Finance Ministry has received 18 documents that show evidence of corruption and mismanagement at Thai Airways. The evidence was submitted by a Transport Ministry panel on corruption, pending a full investigation into shady dealings at the battered national carrier. The airline is currently undergoing a rehabilitation process, having filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this year. It’s understood the former state enterprise has managed to accumulate around 250 billion baht in debts.

Some of the evidence against Thai Airways is detailed below.

Sales of discounted tickets to agents: The head of the corruption panel, Komkit Wongsomboon, says sellers of discounted tickets at the airline were given incentives based on numbers sold, not on the value of the tickets or any sales deficit. He says the practice of selling discounted tickets to agents cost the airline billions of baht each year.

Corruption in maintenance: Evidence has been uncovered that the overtime rate for maintenance workers was increased from 1,500 baht an hour to between 2,000 and 3,000 baht an hour in the case of 200 – 300 employees. This inflation led to losses of 2 billion baht a year.

The Airbus purchase: A catastrophic decision to buy 10 A340 aircraftfor around 100 billion baht, followed by a subsequent increase in maintenance costs, resulted in the airline losing money on each of the aircraft. It’s understood 9 of them have been decommissioned and are being stored at U-Tapao airport.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand