Residential projects launched in June up, but sale 15% lower than May | The Thaiger

Residential projects launched in June up, but sale 15% lower than May
As many as 47 new residential projects were launched in Bangkok and its suburbs last month (June), 16 more than in May. This from the Agency for Real-Estate Affairs.
The projects combine 13,943 units worth a total of 57.25 billion baht, with per-unit prices averaging at 4.1 million baht, the survey added.
The sale of new projects launched in June was 15% less than in May, when 20% of the newly launched projects were sold, on average.
The firms that launched projects in June include Pruksa Real Estate, Chewathai, Lalin Property, Property Perfect, Supalai, AP (Thailand), Areeya Property, Sansiri, and Eastern Star Real Estate.
SOURCE: The Nation
Singapore’s exports crash in June, the biggest drop in 6 years
Edited from The Straits Times – Asian News Network
Singapore’s exports have crashed by double digits for the fourth straight month. June’s figures show shipments in the key electronics sector sinking by 32%. This is the biggest year-on-year drop since shipments sank 33.2 per cent in February 2013.
It is also sharply below analysts’ expectations of a 9.6% plunge, according to a consensus of forecasts in a Bloomberg poll.
The dismal export figures and second-quarter growth data raise the prospect of a monetary policy easing for Singapore later this year, according to analysts.
Maybank economists state in a report that, given the current recession risks and softer core inflation, they expect the Monetary Authority of Singapore to ease the appreciation slope of the Singapore dollar in October.
Analysts in the electronic sector warn that, within the chip manufacturing segment, they’ve already seen many downbeat assessments from chipmakers, equipment makers, cutting their sales forecast for the first time in four years.
An ING economist for Asia, Prakash Sakpal, says that Singapore was not alone in posting poor export performance.
“South Korea and Taiwan are suffering from this as well, although Singapore seems to be hit a bit harder than other economies.”
Singapore’s exports to its top 10 markets fell in June, except to the US. Leading the decline were falling shipments to Hong Kong, China and Europe.
Phuket’s Banyan Tree celebrates 25 year anniversary with new Serenity Villas
2019 is a year of celebration for Banyan Tree Phuket, with the resort offering two brand new villa categories, as part of its year-long 25th anniversary celebration.
In September this year, the iconic Banyan Tree Phuket, the flagship property for Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts, will celebrate 25 years as Phuket’s premier holiday resort. The festivities will include the release of the new Serenity Pool Villas and Serenity 3 Bedroom Pool Residences.
Also this September there will be a Charity Golf Tournament, a Phuket Inter Hotel Football Charity Tournament, Tree Planting events with a worldwide goal of planting 25,000 new trees, sustainability activities such as Plastic Free Banyan Tree, and a special gala event to honour guests who have visited the property since its beginning.
But the highlight of the festivities will be the new villas: 25 One Bedroom Serenity Pool Villas and 8 Serenity Three Bedroom Pool Residence, which are now open for bookings for stays from November 1, 2019. The new Villas are located on the Golf Course and provide an ample space for guests to relax and unwind in their own private villa. In true Banyan Tree style all villas are complete with their own private pool.
Sriram Kailasam, Area General Manager, has spent 17 years with Banyan Tree properties.
“Our achievements so far have been beyond anything we could have hoped for in the early years of the property. But every award we win, and every smile we see on the face of our valued and loyal guests, is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. Our launch of the new Serenity Villas and Residences is proof positive that our commitment to innovation and guest satisfaction is brighter than ever.”
PTT’s expansion plans in Myanmar
PTT Oil and Retail Business (PTTOR) is poised to invest in the Burmese retail market and the construction of a tank depot for oil and liquefied petroleum gas as well as related facilities in Myanmar. The Thai petro-chemical company’s chairman Attapol Rerkpiboon says the first gas station will open in Q4 this year.
It recently signed agreements with the subsidiaries of Kanbawza KBZ Group of Companies, Brighter Energy and Brighter Energy Retail, to invest in the two projects.
The first, in collaboration with Brighter Energy, involves the supply and distribution of petroleum products and the development of an oil tank depot, a port, and a LPG plant. This project is expected to be completed in 2021.
The second project, a joint venture with Brighter Energy Retail Co Ltd, will see the development of gas stations and and expansion of its Cafe Amazon outlets in the country.
“We plan to operate at least 70 gas stations in Myanmar by 2023.”
It will also expand the Cafe Amazon chain in Myanmar from 7 to 100 branches by 2023.
Currently, the company has a total of 2,800 Cafe Amazon outlets in Thailand, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Japan, Singapore, and Oman.
SOURCE: The Nation
