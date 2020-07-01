Business
Phuket’s (in)famous “Soi Bangla” district reopens today
Today is the official reopening of Phuket’s famous (or infamous) “Soi Bangla” nightlife district, but only about 20% of venues say they’re reopening during this early stage. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced yesterday that all night entertainment venues may reopen but must strictly adhere to health guidelines set out to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, the spokesman for the CCSA, says night entertainment venues, including pubs, bars, karaoke venues and beer gardens will be allowed to open, but only until midnight. Social distancing measures will be strictly enforced, and customers must use the Thai Chana app to check in and out.
The Patong Entertainment Business Association president says only about 20% of the 324 registered members are expected to reopen initially, but he expects more to reopen soon. Among the 22 rules announced last week- to be presented to the CCSA for approval- were that all staff must wear face masks and face shields, but performers may wear face shields only. No bottles are to be served, and all drinks are to be served in glasses. No pool table games (including snooker and billiards) and no dart games are to be allowed.
The number of guests in each venue is to be restricted to cater for social distancing, with at least 2 metres between tables, or partitions must be installed to ensure patrons are seated at least one metre away from each other.
Undercutting the main reason people visit popular venues, the draft rules also call for groups to be limited to 5 people, and for guests to be prohibited from dancing and singing, gathering, shouting, or “wandering around the premises”.
“I have no idea what the rules will be, but we will open anyway. If the full list of 22 rules for pubs, bars and entertainment venues is to be applied, we won’t be able to enforce all the rules, because enforcing all these rules is impossible. But we can follow some of the rules, such as social distancing, wearing masks and checking temperatures.”
Even Patong’s mayor told The Phuket News that she is yet to receive a copy of all the rules to be enforced.
“The next thing to do is follow up with the CCSA about the rules. This is very important for the entertainment industry in Patong. I will help and consider being flexible with the rules for entertainment businesses in Patong, because the rules announced by CCSA are the general rules for many places. But some of these rules are not appropriate for businesses here. We have to apply the right rules and optimise them for businesses in Patong.”
The PEBA president dismissed a few entertainment zones being singled out in other countries as “hotbeds for starting a second wave” of Covid-19 infections.
“I do not care what some people claim is the risk of being in a bar. If the government is genuinely concerned about the risk of Covid-19 spreading, then it is not just about bars, pubs and entertainment venues. The risk of Covid-19 spreading applies anywhere where people are around, not only at bars and pubs.”
SOURCE: The Phuket NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Tourism
Thailand’s hotel industry pushing ahead with recovery
Optimism is building in some corners of the hospitality industry as Thailand pushes ahead with it Covid-19 recovery phases. Occupancy rates in at least Bangkok and Phuket are likely to bottom out soon with the lifting of travel restrictions, according to JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group.
Thailand’s hotel industry is now entering a recovery phase following the country’s decision to issue a partial easing of lockdown measures, including inter-provincial travel restrictions. There is an expected surge in domestic travel and tourism with the reintroduction of domestic flights, and the slow opening of international borders in the coming months.
The country’s tourism and hotels sector has been significantly impacted since the first reported case of Covid-19 in Thailand on January 13, 2020.
“With the country introducing a government-directed lockdown and placing strict limitations on domestic and international mobility, revenue per available room trended downward during the first four months of 2020, led by declines in occupancy.”
However, optimism of a gradual recovery remains high for both markets, given strong domestic and global brand recognition and a mature hospitality sector well-prepared to align with stringent health and safety guidelines introduced by The Tourism Authority of Thailand ‘s “Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration program.
“In 2019, Bangkok was named, for the fourth consecutive year, as the most popular travel destination in Mastercard’s Global Destinations Cities Index, while Phuket was rated the #2 Most Popular Asia Destination by TripAdvisor.”
Chakkrit Chakrabandhu Na Ayudhya, Executive VP, Investment Sales, Asia Pacific, JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group says that Thailand’s hotel industry is a bellwether market in global and regional hospitality circles.
“Its Covid-19 recovery will be closely observed by operators and investors. With both government and bank support, we’re optimistic a market like Bangkok, with its well-balanced offering to business and leisure demand, will be amongst the first hotel sectors regionally to display meaningful recovery, whilst Phuket will take relatively longer as it relies more on international and leisure demand.”
The maturity of Thailand’s hotel space, as well as bank and government support so far, have helped the industry alleviate the full impact of Covid-19, despite wide-spread issues with cash flows and fixed operational overheads. JLL expects fewer distressed asset sales in Bangkok compared to other markets in Thailand due to robust balance sheets held by many owners. Investors have been looking for opportunities in Thailand, with greater interest expected initially from developers and private equity firms who tend to be less risk-averse as the recovery gains momentum.
According to JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality, operators and investors in Thailand’s hotel industry should also consider several factors to optimise their recovery strategies:
- Critically evaluate hotel positioning and segmentation mix in light of extensive current supply and future pipeline.
- Calculate breakeven occupancy and factor in gradual demand ramp up, taking into consideration potential travel bubbles being considered by the Thai government.
- Focus on brand, operating and distribution partners when setting out a differentiating strategy to the local market, whilst following the opening of borders carefully.
- Take advantage of the government’s domestic tourism promotion to help restart operations and build local customer loyalty; launch staycation packages to take advantage of pent up domestic demand
- Look for every opportunity to get guests ready for post-Covid-19 travel, embrace the restrictions and set up health and safety protocols for the reopening.
SOURCE: JLLKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Medical
Thailand may ease up on medical cannabis restrictions
Thailand may be getting a little more cannabis-friendly. The Food and Drug Administration has drafted a bill to allow private companies to produce medical marijuana. Another stipulation would allow international travellers to bring medical cannabis for personal use if they have the proper import and export license.
Attorney Wirot Poonsuwan wrote an article for Khaosod English explaining the legislations that are in the works. There’s been a ban in place restricting private firms from producing medical marijuana, which is set to end in 2024, but the bill would make it end sooner. Right now, only state agencies or private universities and farmers backed by state agencies can produce medical cannabis. He says the restrictions have caused a shortage of medical cannabis. Under the proposed bill, the production of CBD oil would still need to be backed by a state agency.
Foreign medical marijuana patients are also set to be in luck with the new bill as Poonsuwan says international travelers will be free to carry with them or otherwise import their own CBD oil after applying for and receiving an import license.
Not only would foreigners be able to carry CBD oil over international borders, but he says foreigners living in Thailand would be allowed to grow cannabis plants for their own treatment.
SOURCE: KhaosodKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Government agency issues guidelines to help Thailand’s souvenir suppliers
Thailand’s Department of Industrial Promotion says it is working on ways to help the country’s souvenir makers recover from the devastation wreaked by the Covid-19 lock-down. Speaking to Nation Thailand, Nattapol Rangsitpol, director-general of the DIP, says the latest advice complements the government’s stimulus campaign Tiew Pan Suk (Trips to Share Happiness), aimed at boosting domestic tourism and the local economy.
“The Covid-19 outbreak has brought the economic value of the souvenir business to less than 30 billion baht from February to April, compared to 100 billion baht in the previous year, due to a drop in the number of tourists. Hence, we are encouraging domestic travel, so 11 million local tourists can compensate for approximately 28% of revenue lost from the lack of foreign tourists.”
“Souvenir makers should look at diversifying their offerings, creating new items while improving manufacturing methods. In addition, Nattapol advises souvenir producers to make better use of social media as a marketing tool, alongside other avenues for promotion. He says they will need to find new ways of reducing their costs and taking risks, adding that they will have the DIP’s support.
“DIP is ready to provide business advice, such as how to operate or expand, for community enterprises, agriculture entrepreneurs as well as job seekers.”
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Phuket’s (in)famous “Soi Bangla” district reopens today
Thai government extends contact-tracing app to Bangkok metro, Skytrain services
Thailand praised by China for successful suppression of Covid-19
Chinese scientists find new flu strain similar to 2009 swine flu
Back to school – Thai school kids head back to class
Two men in custody after British man’s motorbike stolen in Pattaya – VIDEO
International charity exposes Thailand’s abuse of elephants for tourist trade
India bans TikTok among almost 60 other Chinese apps
Australia uses national flower for new marketing logo
Activists slam “politically motivated” decree extension
Thailand re-opens its international borders today
New Songkran ‘replacement’ holiday added on July 27
Beijing passes new Hong Kong security law
6 Thais accused of procuring young girls for sex trade in Ratchaburi
New ‘Progressive Movement’ party plans to take on local elections
Are South Korea’s BTS the world’s biggest band?
TM30 immigration reporting requirements updated
Arrival ban to end on July 1… some foreigners will be allowed in
Potential low-risk countries to reboot Thailand inbound travel
Open for business. Just about all business restrictions in Thailand lifted from July 1.
Open letter to Thai government “We want to come back to Thailand”
Mandatory 14 day quarantine for international arrivals to Thailand
Phase 5 rules to be announced Monday
Brits banned from Singapore after lockdown ‘bar crawl’
Red Bull heir gets away with murder, anti-corruption officials say police neglected their duties
HRH Princess Chulabhorn released from hospital
Thai PM concerned about “second wave” of virus when Thailand’s nightlife resumes
Citylife magazine employee hacks editor’s bank account, steals 4 million baht
Pattaya authorities call for patience amid confusion over rules for nightlife reopening
Facebook loses 56 billion in value amid boycott
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Entertainment3 days ago
Are South Korea’s BTS the world’s biggest band?
- People3 days ago
HRH Princess Chulabhorn released from hospital
- World3 days ago
Facebook loses 56 billion in value amid boycott
- Thailand2 days ago
Big C worker finds wallet with 100,000 baht in cash
- Bangkok3 days ago
Prosecutors say it’s police’s duty to find wanted Red Bull heir
- Bangkok3 days ago
Second jogger poisoned in Nonthaburi park
- Crime3 days ago
3 arrested for rape, death of teen schoolgirl
- North East2 days ago
Report alleges man exposing genitals in viral clip is local government official
paul scott
July 1, 2020 at 12:18 pm
“about 20% of venues are reportedly reopening”
Check out the impending permanent closures due to bankruptcy from this worldwide false flag hysteria.