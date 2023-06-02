Manufacturing Expo 2023 eyes 6 billion baht business deals at Bangkok event

Image via Facebook.

Exhibition organiser RX Tradex is gearing up to facilitate business matching deals worth an estimated 6 billion baht during the Manufacturing Expo 2023, which is set to take place later this month in Bangkok. The event will showcase new Thai manufacturing trends and is anticipated to boost investment in the country, according to Varaporn Dhamcharee, the managing director of RX Tradex.

She noted that the reopening of the country and the easing of Covid-19 restrictions have had a positive impact on the domestic economy and business sentiment. The government’s full reopening of the country in July last year led to increased economic activity, particularly in the tourism and service sectors.

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) reported improved sales for entrepreneurs in industries related to tourism, driven by an increase in foreign tourist arrivals. In April, the manufacturing of malt and malt-derived alcohol saw a 17.5% year-on-year increase, as the higher number of tourists and the Songkran festival boosted domestic consumption, according to the Office of Industrial Economics.

RX Tradex is optimistic that the four-day Manufacturing Expo will help maintain the economic recovery momentum. Scheduled to take place from June 21-24 at Bitec Bang Na, the event aims to surpass last year’s business matching deals, which totalled 5 billion baht. This year’s expo, featuring the latest technologies in the industrial sector, is expected to attract companies from 30 countries, reported Bangkok Post.



Varaporn said…

“We have registered significant interest in the expo from both exhibitors and visitors, who asked us about the event’s details. This reflects demand and readiness for new business negotiations to seek investment opportunities.”

Follow us on :













Approximately 50,000 visitors attended the expo last year, and the organiser believes this number will rise to 70,000 this year.

The 2023 edition of the Manufacturing Expo will include various exhibitions such as InterPlas Thailand, focusing on machinery, chemicals, and raw materials; InterMold Thailand, featuring mould-making technology; and Automotive Manufacturing, highlighting auto parts production.