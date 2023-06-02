Taste the sequel: Sea Bear Episode Two Food Festival takes Pattaya by storm

Photo via The Pattaya News

The highly anticipated Sea Bear Episode Two Food Festival yesterday officially kicked off at Central Mall on Pattaya Beach, offering a delicious seven-day culinary experience for food lovers. Running every day until June 7, the event takes place from 4pm to 10pm and boasts over 100 food vendors, celebrity chefs, and social media influencers. Sea Bear, the festival’s namesake, is Pattaya’s most renowned food blogger, with a following of nearly two million on Facebook.

The first day of the festival was a resounding success, with visitors flocking to the event to sample the array of mouth-watering dishes on offer. With each day promising an exciting line-up of food vendors, celebrity chefs, and social media influencers, the festival is set to be a memorable culinary adventure.

Among the attendees are some of Thailand’s most celebrated chefs, showcasing their culinary skills and treating visitors to an unforgettable gastronomic experience. In addition to the celebrity chefs, numerous social media influencers are present, documenting the event and sharing their experiences with their followers.

The Sea Bear Episode Two Food Festival is a testament to the thriving food culture in Pattaya, offering a platform for local and national vendors to showcase their culinary talents. With a vast array of cuisines on offer, visitors can indulge in traditional Thai dishes, international cuisine, and innovative fusion creations.

The festival’s namesake, Sea Bear, has played a significant role in promoting Pattaya’s food scene, with her popular Facebook page dedicated to showcasing the city’s diverse culinary offerings. The social media guru’s influence has undoubtedly contributed to the success of the event, drawing in food enthusiasts from all over the country.

Visitors to the festival can expect a vibrant atmosphere, with live music and entertainment adding to the overall experience. The event is not only an opportunity to indulge in delicious food but also a chance to connect with fellow food lovers and celebrate Pattaya’s thriving culinary scene.

Sea Bear said…

Follow us on :













“I am thrilled to see so many people coming together to celebrate the incredible food culture in Pattaya. The festival is a fantastic opportunity for food lovers to discover new flavours and meet the talented chefs and vendors behind the dishes.”

With a few more days of the Sea Bear Episode Two Food Festival remaining, there is still plenty of time for locals and tourists alike to join in the festivities and experience the best of Pattaya’s culinary scene. So, if you find yourself in the area, be sure to make your way to Central Mall on Pattaya Beach between 4pm and 10pm to indulge in a gastronomic adventure you won’t soon forget.