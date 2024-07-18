King’s College student researchers discuss brain health

Image Courtesy of King’s College International School

King’s College International School students have collaborated with Bangkok Hospital to deliver a Health Awareness Talk about neurology and brain health.

BioMedINN, a student-directed research group at King’s College, organised the session in an effort to inform the public about the importance of neurological health and wellbeing.

This event followed on from their recent creation of a stroke testing kit, which was developed in partnership with Chulalongkorn’s Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering.

The session was titled, “Get to Know Common Neurological Disorders and Boost Your Brain Power.”

King’s Bangkok Health Awareness Talk featured two leading medical specialists from Bangkok Hospital, Dr. Chanjira Satukijchai and Dr. Pojnicha Mekaroonkamol.

The speakers

Dr. Chanjira Satukijchai has a Doctorate of Medicine and graduated in 2005 from Mahidol University.

Previously the Managing Director of Siriraj Hospital, she is now a full-time neurologist with the Bangkok Hospital Medical Center, delivering behavioural neurology, allergy and clinical immunology treatments.

Dr. Satukijchai has worked as a clinical researcher and healthcare practitioner and previously completed a research fellowship with the University of Oxford.

Dr. Pojnicha Mekaroonkamol has a Doctorate in Medicine and graduated from Chulalongkorn University in 2007.

She spent several years researching Internal and Sleep Medicine with the American Board of Internal Medicine.

Now, Dr. Pojnicha works as a doctor with the Neuroscience Center and Integrated Care Center at Bangkok Hospital, specialising in Sleep Medicine.

The session

Dr. Satukijchai began the Bangkok Health Awareness Talk by discussing a wide variety of neurological disorders and how individuals can protect their brain health.

Then, Dr. Mekaroonkamol delivered a session on brain health and sleep, sharing her expertise in applying internal medicine to help patients enhance their brain function.

To finish the talk, student members of BioMedINN presented their own research and findings, followed by a Q&A session allowing members of the audience to learn more from King’s College students or Bangkok Hospital’s finest healthcare specialists.

King’s College not only has big plans in their world of medicine, as they are approaching the completion of an advanced teaching and learning complex, anticipated to be inaugurated this year.