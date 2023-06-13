Japanese investors seek Thai tech startups for regional expansion

Alex Morgan6 hours ago
121 1 minute read
Photo via Bangkok Post

Thai tech startups have caught the attention of Japanese investors, who are keen to support their expansion into regional markets, according to an executive at Bank of Ayudhya (Krungsri). Southeast Asia, and Thailand in particular, are considered prime investment locations for Japanese investors, who see potential in the country’s high-growth tech startups.

Bunsei Okubo, head of Japanese corporate and multinational banking at Krungsri, highlighted the opportunity for Japanese investors to back Thai startups in their regional expansion efforts. Recently, Krungsri and its partners organised the Japan-ASEAN Startup Business Matching Fair 2023, which aimed to provide startups with investment opportunities and support for growth beyond ASEAN. The event attracted 160 investors from Japan and the region and featured over 60 startups, including 18 from Thailand.

Okubo said…

“We expect at least 10 business matching deals to be generated from the event within the next three years including Japanese-Thai deals. Moreover, Krungsri is ready to provide financial support and investment through a venture-capital model to help the businesses to grow.”

Related news

In addition to financial assistance, Krungsri and its parent company, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), will offer “total solutions” for startups, including technological expertise, business insights, advisory services, and networking opportunities.

Sam Tanskul, managing director at Krungsri Innovate, revealed that three Japanese-Thai deals have already materialised under the bank’s business matching project for small and medium-sized enterprises. Krungsri Innovate recently invested in a 19th local startup, PropTech, and plans to increase capital for the business expansion of four more local startups in the next two months, reported Bangkok Post.

Tanskul also mentioned that the company is collaborating with MUFG to search for investment opportunities in Vietnamese and Indonesian tech startups, particularly in the fintech sector. This investment strategy aims to support Krungsri’s consumer banking business in the region.

Furthermore, Krungsri Finnovate (KFIN) intends to launch a second private equity (PE) trust fund worth 1 billion baht for institutional and high-net-worth investors in the fourth quarter of this year.

The PE fund will invest in early-stage Thai startups, from series C to pre-series A stage, according to Tanskul. The first PE trust fund, established in August 2021, provided a 14% return on investment from nine tech startups.

Business NewsEconomy NewsThailand News
Tags

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Photo of Alex Morgan

Alex Morgan

Alex is a 42-year-old former corporate executive and business consultant with a degree in business administration. Boasting over 15 years of experience working in various industries, including technology, finance, and marketing, Alex has acquired in-depth knowledge about business strategies, management principles, and market trends. In recent years, Alex has transitioned into writing business articles and providing expert commentary on business-related issues. Fluent in English and proficient in data analysis, Alex strives to deliver well-researched and insightful content to readers, combining practical experience with a keen analytical eye to offer valuable perspectives on the ever-evolving business landscape.