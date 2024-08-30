Indonesian motorcycle taxi drivers strike for fair pay

Picture courtesy of Reuters official website

Over 1,000 motorcycle taxi drivers initiated a strike in various Indonesian cities today, protesting against inadequate pay and demanding greater protection from what they deem unfair practices by ride-sharing firms.

The drivers, clad in their distinctive green jackets, converged outside the Communications Ministry and near the Jakarta offices of Indonesia’s largest tech company GoTo and Southeast Asia’s leading ride-hailing and food delivery service, Grab.

Advertisements

Operating in a nation where motorcycle taxis are a common sight, especially in the traffic-heavy capital of Jakarta, the strike drew some social media complaints about delayed services.

GoTo’s ride-hailing division, Gojek, maintained that their operations were unaffected and expressed openness to drivers’ feedback. Tirza Munusamy, head of public affairs for Grab’s Indonesian unit, stated that their tariffs are structured to balance stable service demand and driver earnings.

The Singapore-based company did not disclose whether the strike impacted their operations.

Andi Kristiyanto, representing the National Online Taxi Coalition, which organized the protest, outlined the drivers’ demands for a higher share of each trip’s fare, up from the current 80%, and for the government to grant them special employment status to enhance their bargaining power over fees.

Driver Wandi shared that despite working 10-hour days, his earnings often fall below Jakarta’s minimum wage of 5 million rupiah, making less than 150,000 rupiah daily.

Advertisements

“We want platforms to listen to us.”

GoTo and Grab collectively hold a market capitalisation of approximately US$18 billion, offering ride-hailing, food delivery, and other services across several Southeast Asian countries.

A labour law lecturer at the University of Gadjah Mada, Nabiyla Risfa Izzati, commented on the companies’ designation of drivers as partners, which exempts them from obligations like minimum wage, social security insurance, or working hour limits.

She emphasised the necessity of government intervention to regulate these companies, recommending the establishment of floor and ceiling fees across all relevant industries.

The Indonesian Manpower Ministry has yet to respond to requests for comment. Meanwhile, the transport ministry noted that it does not regulate fees but urged platforms to heed the drivers’ concerns, reported Bangkok Post.