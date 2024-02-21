Huawei cloud stack: A step towards making Thailand ASEAN’s digital hub

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Huawei Technologies (Thailand) Co., Ltd. recently showcased its Huawei Cloud Stack technology at an event, emphasising its commitment to providing secure and reliable cloud services to local data centres serving enterprise markets. This aligns with Huawei’s mission of In Thailand, for Thailand, which underpins its efforts to help transform Thailand into a digital hub for the ASEAN region.

The Huawei Cloud TechDay Thailand 2024 event took place at the Eastin Grand Hotel Phayathai, Bangkok, where over 30 local partners joined, all focused on enhancing Thailand’s Cloud ecosystem. The theme of the event was Huawei Cloud Stack: The Preferred Cloud for Intelligent Upgrade, highlighting the increasing importance of Cloud technology in thousands of industries. The benefits of using the Hybrid Cloud, such as cost efficiency, flexible deployment, and service innovation, were discussed.

Speaking at the event, Victor Luo, Solution Architect Director of Huawei Cloud Thailand, pointed out the need for services like artificial intelligence (AI) and Big Data to support a variety of application innovations. He also outlined how the Huawei Cloud Stack approach can provide a solution to resource limitations during peak business periods, allowing synchronicity with high-end services like databases, Big Data, and AI, reported Bangkok Post.

Leveraging cloud and data innovation, along with the application of AI and continuous cloud service evolution, Huawei Cloud Stack can enhance analysis efficiency by 30% and increase data values. It also offers a one-stop AI platform that enables industrial-scale AI development and provides rich scenario-based AI algorithm capabilities. Moreover, Huawei Cloud Stack allows for effective disaster recovery without rearchitecting, providing reliable protection for data and applications.

Huawei Cloud Stack is currently serving over 5,200 government and enterprise customers in 150 countries, including 800 e-government clouds, 300 financial institutions, and 70 Fortune Global 500 enterprises. In Asia Pacific, it has been applied to more than 200 government and enterprise clouds, covering government, finance, carriers, and large enterprises.

Huawei Cloud Stack’s strong AI capabilities, industry experience, and customer service make it well-equipped to support Thai enterprises in becoming the premier digital hub in the region. Huawei’s localised service teams offer over 80 professional services for customers and brands to deploy as needed.

Partnerships, collaborations

Huawei Cloud previously partnered with Thailand’s Government Data Centre and Cloud Service (GDCC) and signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society of Thailand (MDES) to aid in data collection and enhance the operational efficiency of Thailand’s digital government.

It has also collaborated with Siriraj Hospital, the largest public hospital in Thailand, to build a unified IT infrastructure through Huawei Cloud Stack, as well as with Thailand’s National Telecommunications Corporation (NT) to build a national e-government cloud.

With its continuous investment in local cloud architecture ecosystems and infrastructure, Huawei has established itself as the preferred choice for Thailand’s Government and enterprises for intelligent upgrades with its hybrid, public, and private cloud services. This reaffirms its commitment to Thailand and its mission to foster high-quality growth by Leading Everyone Forward and Leaving No One Behind.