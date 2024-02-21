Phuket Airport seeks public input on expansion plan

Picture courtesy of Seatec Consulting Engineers / STS Green Co Ltd

A call to action echoes across Phuket as the Airports of Thailand invite the public to the final hearing on the second phase of Phuket International Airport’s expansion. Slated to be conducted at the prestigious Proud Phuket Hotel in Sakhu, the hearing is scheduled from 9am to 12pm on March 8.

The primary objective of this public hearing revolves around gathering invaluable feedback and suggestions from the public about the airport’s proposed expansion. Of particular interest will be the presentation of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report on the second phase of expansion, which aims to boost the airport’s passenger capacity to a staggering 18 million annually.

Last October, Phuket Airport General Manager Monchai Tanode detailed the ambitious Phuket Airport Development Plan, Phase 2 (2023-2027). This expansion will facilitate an increase in air traffic volume from 20 to 25 flights per hour. Funded by a budget of 6 billion baht, the project promises substantial enhancements to the airport’s infrastructure.

Among the planned improvements are the addition of new aircraft parking bays, the construction of a new Ground Service Equipment (GSE) area, and the expansion of the fence enclosing the airside area. The International Terminal Extension will witness construction in both passenger and support buildings, with a bridge connecting the main structures within the airport, reported The Phuket News.

Further planned renovations under the project include improvements to the airport’s support systems, notably its public utility systems. Monchai also announced that expansion works for the water supply system, the electrical system, and the airport’s wastewater treatment plant will commence soon. The bidding process for contractors opened early this year, with construction expected to begin by November this year.

Phase 2 of the airport’s construction is anticipated to span three years, with completion expected by 2027. Residents within a 5-kilometre radius of the airport, especially those living in Sakhu, Mai Khao, and Thepkrasattri, are specifically invited to partake in the upcoming public hearing.

Airport expansion

The feedback from this public hearing will be incorporated into the EIA report, to be submitted to the Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning next month. Consulting agencies Seatec Consulting Engineers (Southeast Asia Technology Co Ltd) and STS Green Co Ltd, hired to conduct the EIA, have already publicly shared their preliminary findings on noise, vibration, and air pollution levels.

To ensure thorough community engagement, the consultants have organised a series of local meetings in the villages of Mai Khao and Sakhu. Additional meetings are scheduled with locals in various community halls and administrative offices throughout February.

Follow us on :













As part of their transparency efforts, a draft of the EIA report has been disseminated to key provincial agencies, including the Phuket office of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the Phuket Public Health Office, the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Phuket office, and the Phuket Provincial Public Relations Office.

To participate in the final public hearing on the Phuket Airport Phase 2 project, interested individuals have been asked to register by reaching out to Benjawan Thongkaew at Seatec Consulting Engineers.