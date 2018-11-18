Hotel #4 for Centara Hotels in Krabi | The Thaiger

Business
Hotel #4 for Centara Hotels in Krabi
PHOTO: Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Krabi, another of the Centara properties along the Krabi coast
Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s largest hotel group, has just signed a Hotel Management Agreement for a 180 room property on Ao Nang Beach, Krabi. The new hotel will be under its ‘Centara’ brand.
Centara Ao Nang Beach Resort & Spa Krabi will be the company’s fourth property in Krabi and is expected to open September next year.
“Krabi is well known for its stunning seascapes, world-class diving, national parks and eco-tours. We are pleased to have reached a greater level of trust from the owner to manage a second property in Krabi for them after Centara Anda Dhevi Resort & Spa. Centara Ao Nang Beach Resort & Spa Krabi will establish itself as one of Krabi’s premier destinations tailored to match everybody’s desires,” said Centara CEO Thirayuth Chirathivat.
Centara have signed an agreement to manage the property with its owner, Dr Pornsak Thantapakul, CEO and Managing Director of Anda Beach Resort.
“We trust Centara to design and operate the hotel and offer guests the combination of a modern tropical resort and the fun family experience –plus one of the most beautiful sunset views in Thailand,” said Dr. Pornsak.
Centara Ao Nang Beach Resort & Spa Krabi will be the first chain hotel in the area with direct access to Ao Nang beach. The resort’s 180 rooms will range in size from 39 to 81sqm in eight configurations, including 20 family-friendly residences with bunk beds.
Most ground floor rooms will have direct pool access. Centara is planning a modern design, with F&B outlets that can be used for breakfast and special event buffets, or independent themes and menus. The resort will also feature a spa and beach club.
SOURCE: The Nation
