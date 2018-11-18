One in ten that die on Chiang Mai roads are foreigners | The Thaiger

Ten percent of the people that die on Chiang Mai’s roads are foreigners. That equates to more than 1,000 foreign tourists and expats dying or being injured on the province’s road so far this year.

The statistics also reveal that the overwhelming majority of deaths and injury were on motorcycles (the same as the rest of Thailand).

Chiang Mai News said the figures came from MIS, an organisation concerned with road safety.

The report says that in the 25 districts of Chiang Mai province from January 1-November 16 this year there have been 13,051 accidents resulting in 246 deaths and 14,465 injuries. Of these, 25 deaths were foreigners and 1,100 of the injured were foreigners.

The main city district of Chiang Mai represented the worst of the province’s districts for death and injury. This is followed by Sansai district. Of the dead in Muang (city) district, 13 were women and 37 men.

Most deaths were 16-25 year olds and occurred between 6 pm and 10 pm. These demographics are similarly represented around Thailand.

SOURCE: Chiang Mai News





