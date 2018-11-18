One in ten that die on Chiang Mai roads are foreigners | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Chiang Mai

One in ten that die on Chiang Mai roads are foreigners

Ten percent of the people that die on Chiang Mai’s roads are foreigners. That equates to more than 1,000 foreign tourists and expats dying or being injured on the province’s road so far this year.

The statistics also reveal that the overwhelming majority of deaths and injury were on motorcycles (the same as the rest of Thailand).

Chiang Mai News said the figures came from MIS, an organisation concerned with road safety.

The report says that in the 25 districts of Chiang Mai province from January 1-November 16 this year there have been 13,051 accidents resulting in 246 deaths and 14,465 injuries. Of these, 25 deaths were foreigners and 1,100 of the injured were foreigners.

The main city district of Chiang Mai represented the worst of the province’s districts for death and injury. This is followed by Sansai district. Of the dead in Muang (city) district, 13 were women and 37 men.

Most deaths were 16-25 year olds and occurred between 6 pm and 10 pm. These demographics are similarly represented around Thailand.

SOURCE: Chiang Mai News



Chiang Mai

66 yo Austrian arrested in Chiang Mai for possessing child porn

November 17, 2018

The Thai immigration says they’ve arrested a 66 year old Austrian for downloading and possessing child porn.

The Thailand Internet Crime Against Children (TICAC) division learned about someone using the Dark Web to access child porn in September.

Thai police identified the person living in the Pa Daet district in the Chiang Mai city and obtained an arrest warrant.

The warrant was served on November 9. Pictures published on the Immigration Bureau website showed officers looking at a computer at the home of the as-yet unnamed suspect. His computer and HD were found to contain pornographic images of children.

The man faces 5 years in jail and a 100,000 baht fine. If it can be proved that he shared the images the jail term increases to 7 years and 140,000 baht fine.

A Thai woman whose name was on internet usage papers was also pictured on a board next to the Austrian. The Austrian is now in the custody of the Chiang Mai police.

SOURCE: Immigration Bureau

Chiang Mai

Canadian and British graffiti vandals spared jail

November 16, 2018

Canadian media is reporting that a Canadian citizen and a British man have been able to avoid jail time over the spray painting of the Tha Pae historical wall in Chiang Mai.

Read the original story HERE.

There was 10 years jail staring them in the face after police nabbed them over the matter. But instead of ten years in jail 22 year old Brittney Schneider and 23 year old Lee Furlong were given 100,000 baht fines  instead.

Brittney said on CBC that she had “learned her lesson and along with her mother had been doing lots of cultural things in Chiang Mai like visiting temples”.

She was “thrilled not to be blacklisted and would come back to Thailand one day as it was a great country”.

On her Facebook page she said…

“I realize I’ve made a huge mistake, one that in most eyes is unforgivable. I’m beyond sorry for what I did, not because I got caught but because I painted on such a sacred wall. I realized a few seconds too late that what I was doing was not okay.

All I can do is try to move on and show I’m sorry, and be remorseful and try and give back as much as I can to this beautiful country”.

Lee Furlong, based in Liverpool, UK, hasn’t made any public statements regarding the fine.

The pair were caught on CCTV on October 19 spraying “Scouser Lee” and the letter “B” on the historic Chiang Mai wall.

Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai banner-protester house raid

November 14, 2018

Police this morning searched the house of a leading protester against the controversial housing estate for appeal court officials at the foot of Doi Suthep mountain in Chiang Mai, looking for evidence of last week’s banners.

Read that story HERE.

Muang Chiang Mai precinct superintendent Pol Col Theerasak Sripasert led a warranted search of the Doi Suthep Forest Reclamation Network coordinator Teerasak Rupsuwan’s house in Tambon Don Kaew, Mae Rim district. Officers also seized Teerasak’s computer and phone.

The search was an attempt to find any link to the banners which were erected on November 8 near Tha Phae and Chang Pheuk gates.

The banners said in Thai: “Trampling on the hearts of Chiang Mai, dismissing the community rights and disrespecting Doi Suthep” along with the list of appeal court officials who live at the estate.

Teerasak told reporters his group had nothing to do with the banners as it focused on legal challenges to the development.

According to a Facebook page of network member Kumsida Paenthai on Wednesday, a fellow protester identified only by his Facebook name “Ton Reungyos” had already acknowledged a libel charge on Tuesday.

STORY: The Nation

