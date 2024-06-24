Harman hits the gas with Thailand factory for electronic auto boost

Harman, a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics based in the United States, has announced the establishment of its first factory in Southeast Asia, selecting Thailand as the location for its production hub aimed at exporting electronic automotive products.

Harman’s head of operations, Sami Krimi, stated his excitement at the project.

“Thailand’s extensive experience in the automotive and related industries has encouraged us to invest here, intending to make the country a regional export hub.”

The initial phase of Harman’s business plan involves developing a factory valued at 2.8 billion baht, spanning 47,000 square metres in Laem Chabang, Chon Buri, situated within the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).

The Thai government aims to transform the EEC, which includes parts of Chon Buri, Rayong, and Chachoengsao, into a high-tech industrial hub, focusing on S-curve industries like smart electronics and new-generation vehicles.

Harman anticipates the new plant will generate employment for 1,200 workers.

Christian Sobottka, Harman President, mentioned that plant construction is expected to be completed by the second quarter of next year, with commercial operations commencing to deliver products to customers by the first quarter of 2026.

The company plans to manufacture ten types of electronic products, such as car speakers, amplifiers, and automotive sound systems, with the majority intended for export.

Sobottka recently met with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to discuss Harman’s business strategy in Thailand, expressing the company’s investment confidence in the country.

This business expansion into Thailand follows Prime Minister Srettha’s visit to the United States late last year, where one of the objectives was to attract American investments into Thailand.

Sobottka remarked that they are not concerned about the political situation in Thailand because our focus is on long-term investment. Thailand and the US maintain a strong relationship.

The Constitutional Court has set July 10 as the start date for a case aimed at dismissing Prime Minister Srettha, following a Cabinet appointment allegedly breaching ethics rules, according to media reports.

Harman is optimistic about expanding its manufacturing facility, though a final decision will depend on market and economic conditions, as noted by Sobottka.

Harman Vice-President for Global Manufacturing, Daniel Jonas, indicated that the company plans to produce entertainment systems for cars in the second phase, potentially beginning between 2027 and 2028.