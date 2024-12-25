Government extends excise tax cut for entertainment venues to boost tourism

Photo of Alex Morgan Alex MorganPublished: 13:22, 25 December 2024| Updated: 13:22, 25 December 2024
112 1 minute read
Government extends excise tax cut for entertainment venues to boost tourism
Picture courtesy of Pornprom Satrabhaya

The government has decided to extend the current excise tax reduction for entertainment venues, such as pubs, bars, nightclubs, and cocktail lounges, for another year to bolster tourism. This decision was announced by Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul following a Cabinet meeting held yesterday, December 24. The extension will see the excise tax rate decrease from 10% to 5% of revenue, effective from January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2025.

The main goal of this tax cut is to invigorate the economy and boost tourism, especially as the existing tax reduction measures are set to conclude this year.

Advertisements

The initiative is a part of the government’s broader strategy to stimulate the tourism sector, which includes the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism Year 2025 campaign. This campaign is designed to distribute income across local communities and increase tourist arrivals in Thailand.

Entertainment and leisure businesses play a significant role in the tourism industry, according to Paopoom.

Related news

By reducing taxes, the government aims to stimulate growth within the tourism and service sectors. It is expected that this will also improve cash flow and decrease operational costs for business owners, thereby encouraging tourist spending and generating more income for the country, entrepreneurs, and local communities.

This initiative could also boost employment and have a positive impact on the overall economy.

The tax reduction measures introduced in 2024 have already shown positive results, with more business operators joining the formal tax system, thus expanding the tax base.

Advertisements

Data shows that the number of registered entertainment and leisure businesses paying taxes increased by 1,511, marking a 60.9% rise compared to the period before the measures were put in place. Additionally, there was a 52% increase in the number of operators who could sustain their businesses, reported Bangkok Post.

The Excise Department reported a 31.2% increase in excise tax revenue from entertainment and leisure venues during the same period.

Latest Thailand News
20th anniversary: Phuket looks back on Boxing Day tsunami Environment News

20th anniversary: Phuket looks back on Boxing Day tsunami

4 minutes ago
Polvanera celebrates Christmas Charity Gala Dinner 2024 in Bangkok Best Bites

Polvanera celebrates Christmas Charity Gala Dinner 2024 in Bangkok

6 minutes ago
South Thailand: Schoolgirl attacks senior with knife at tourist spot Crime News

South Thailand: Schoolgirl attacks senior with knife at tourist spot

35 minutes ago
Phayao: Teen loses his life as motorbike slams into power pole Northern Thailand News

Phayao: Teen loses his life as motorbike slams into power pole

52 minutes ago
Pattaya mobilises over 400 officers to ensure festive safety Crime News

Pattaya mobilises over 400 officers to ensure festive safety

1 hour ago
South Korean gambling suspect arrested in Pattaya luxury condo Crime News

South Korean gambling suspect arrested in Pattaya luxury condo

1 hour ago
Aussie father fights to survive and heal after losing son to tsunami Environment News

Aussie father fights to survive and heal after losing son to tsunami

2 hours ago
Thai cyber police locate call centre gang in Cambodia Crime News

Thai cyber police locate call centre gang in Cambodia

2 hours ago
Rescue mission underway for lost students in Kanchanaburi forest Thailand News

Rescue mission underway for lost students in Kanchanaburi forest

2 hours ago
Thai Parliament to debate amendment bills on 2017 constitution Bangkok News

Thai Parliament to debate amendment bills on 2017 constitution

2 hours ago
Flood mitigation: 95 billion baht plan proposed for Bangkok Bangkok News

Flood mitigation: 95 billion baht plan proposed for Bangkok

2 hours ago
What to do in Bangkok this week (December 27 to January 2) Bangkok Travel

What to do in Bangkok this week (December 27 to January 2)

2 hours ago
Remembering the 2004 tsunami in Phuket Events

Remembering the 2004 tsunami in Phuket

3 hours ago
Krabi ferry operators found drug positive suspended Crime News

Krabi ferry operators found drug positive suspended

4 hours ago
Thai raid exposes gorilla smuggling attempt via Turkish airport Crime News

Thai raid exposes gorilla smuggling attempt via Turkish airport

4 hours ago
Australian survivor retells harrowing 2004 tsunami ordeal Environment News

Australian survivor retells harrowing 2004 tsunami ordeal

4 hours ago
Bus carrying dance troupe collides with car in Buriram Road deaths

Bus carrying dance troupe collides with car in Buriram

4 hours ago
Unemployed engineer arrested for theft spree in Hat Yai Crime News

Unemployed engineer arrested for theft spree in Hat Yai

4 hours ago
Online gambling operation busted in Hat Yai condo Crime News

Online gambling operation busted in Hat Yai condo

4 hours ago
Fool&#8217;s gold: Chinese conman nabbed in Pattaya pawn shop scam Crime News

Fool’s gold: Chinese conman nabbed in Pattaya pawn shop scam

5 hours ago
Motorcycle crash in Pathum Thani kills one Road deaths

Motorcycle crash in Pathum Thani kills one

5 hours ago
Phuket duo swipes 600 euros from Belgian with a fake hug Crime News

Phuket duo swipes 600 euros from Belgian with a fake hug

5 hours ago
Chiang Mai council chairman accused of assaulting local resident Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai council chairman accused of assaulting local resident

5 hours ago
Chinese teen arrested in Bangkok for call centre scam Bangkok News

Chinese teen arrested in Bangkok for call centre scam

5 hours ago
Thai influencer dies after alcohol stunt for 30,000 baht Thailand News

Thai influencer dies after alcohol stunt for 30,000 baht

5 hours ago
Business News
Tags
Photo of Alex Morgan

Alex Morgan

Alex is a 42-year-old former corporate executive and business consultant with a degree in business administration. Boasting over 15 years of experience working in various industries, including technology, finance, and marketing, Alex has acquired in-depth knowledge about business strategies, management principles, and market trends. In recent years, Alex has transitioned into writing business articles and providing expert commentary on business-related issues. Fluent in English and proficient in data analysis, Alex strives to deliver well-researched and insightful content to readers, combining practical experience with a keen analytical eye to offer valuable perspectives on the ever-evolving business landscape.

Related Articles

Thailand considers Bitcoin payment trial in Phuket for tech tourists

Thailand considers Bitcoin payment trial in Phuket for tech tourists

Published: 11:26, 24 December 2024
Thai Oil may replace contractors over unpaid wages in fuel project

Thai Oil may replace contractors over unpaid wages in fuel project

Published: 11:05, 24 December 2024
Malaysia Airlines grounds Airbus A330neo after technical issues

Malaysia Airlines grounds Airbus A330neo after technical issues

Published: 13:51, 23 December 2024
Thailand secures South Korean investment in Smart Park project

Thailand secures South Korean investment in Smart Park project

Published: 16:30, 20 December 2024