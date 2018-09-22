Exports rise nearly 7% in August, the highest this year

Connect with us

Thai exports have gown at 6.68% to US$23.8 billion during the month of August, the highest gain so far this year. The announcement from Ms Pimchanok Wornkhorporn, director of Trade Policy and Strategy Office of the Commerce Ministry.

Exports for the first eight months of this year rose 10.03% and, for the rest of 2018, are expected to grow 8 %.

On the other side of the ledger, imports for August rose 22.8% to US$23.382 billion resulting in a trade deficit valued at US$588 million.

Export values for the first eight months amounted to US$169 billion dollars, an increase of 10.03% compared to an import value of US$166.67 billion dollars – a rise of 15.89% from last year.

Ms Pimchanok said that the trade war declared by the US administration has started to affect some items of exports to the US.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

