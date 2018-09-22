Business
Exports rise nearly 7% in August, the highest this year
Thai exports have gown at 6.68% to US$23.8 billion during the month of August, the highest gain so far this year. The announcement from Ms Pimchanok Wornkhorporn, director of Trade Policy and Strategy Office of the Commerce Ministry.
Exports for the first eight months of this year rose 10.03% and, for the rest of 2018, are expected to grow 8 %.
On the other side of the ledger, imports for August rose 22.8% to US$23.382 billion resulting in a trade deficit valued at US$588 million.
Export values for the first eight months amounted to US$169 billion dollars, an increase of 10.03% compared to an import value of US$166.67 billion dollars – a rise of 15.89% from last year.
Ms Pimchanok said that the trade war declared by the US administration has started to affect some items of exports to the US.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Business
Pattaya’s hotel performance rebounds as EEC drives positive market sentiment
Thailand’s second largest tourism market, Pattaya has pushed through the glass ceiling from the volatility hangover of the 2014 era, with its hotel sector now showing strong signs of rising stability. According to the latest available data, strong demand from the Thai domestic sector accounted for 38% of hotel guests at Chonburi province accommodation establishments.
Greater Pattaya’s expanding gateway aviation hub U-Tapao International Airport has been a critical stimulator of demand, where passenger arrivals over a three-year period rose at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 79% according to a new report from consulting group C9 Hotelworks.
One key infrastructure investments in the area has the Thai government finalising plans for high-speed rail links between U-Tap...
Business
Singapore #1, Thailand #6 – Asia’s most innovative nations
by DataLEADS/Asia News Network
Singapore, South Korea and Japan are the most innovative countries in Asia whereas Pakistan and Bangladesh are the least innovative, according to the Global Innovation Index 2018 report. Thailand comes in number 6 out of the 17 ranked countries.
The report analyses the energy innovation landscape of the next decade and identifies possible breakthroughs in fields such as energy production, storage, distribution, and consumption. It also looks at how breakthrough innovation occurs at the grassroots level and describes how small-scale renewable systems are on the rise.
South East Asia is at the third place globally in terms of innovation. Singapore leads the region with a high score in most of the ind...
Business
Chiang Rai Governor Prajon hosts seminar to develop SEZs in northern Thailand
Chiang Rai Governor Prajon Prachsakul presided over the opening of the Special Economic Zone Policy Committee seminar held at the Teak Garden Resort. The seminar was designed to mobilise the development of special economic zones and promote public participation in the northern province project.
According to the Chiang Rai Times, Governor Prajon told attendees that the Committeee wants special economic zones to be established in Mae Sai, Chiang Saen and Chiang Khong districts - right on the border of Thailand’s neighboring countries with potential to become gateways to the Chinese market.
Governor Prajon claims farmers’ unwillingness to give up their farmlands and their demand for expensive compensation in exchange for land reclamation was making it impossible to set up the special economic zones (SEZs) over the past three years. Provincial officials had already been in discussions with Ministry of the Inte...
Top 10 movies made in Thailand and Phuket
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
UPDATE: East Euro tourists charged for begging, at it again in Patong… and Krabi
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
Find your dream property in Thailand
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
Accusations fly between foreigner and Thai over bottle attack on Koh Phangan
Big-bike rider killed on Phuket road
One rescued, one missing after rescue at Karon Beach
Phuket’s first purpose-built school mindfulness centre opens at UWC Thailand
From ‘Sawadee’ to ‘Pad Thai’
Everything old is new again – the plastic ban in Krabi marine park
How to save $24,000 a year – Move to Chiang Mai
Thai woman drugs, then steals from two tourists – one of them is dead
Exports rise nearly 7% in August, the highest this year
A man who really likes his coffee – Amazon thief surrenders to police
Koh Tao finds a way to get rid of its trash
Hong Kong celebrity seeking the return of his valuables after Pattaya lady boy scuffle
‘Stereotype’ problems for single Thai women travelling out of Thailand
Anthony Lark – Changing the plastic rubbish culture in Phuket
Eating your way around Songkhla
6 ways to avoid being defrauded in a property investment
‘Golden-tongued Keng’ arrested along with four other call centre scammers
Thailand’s air quality measurement standards raise concerns
Thaiger Radio News – Saturday
Phuket Tourist Police stop to help at a road accident
Top 10 Museums in Asia
Pattaya’s hotel performance rebounds as EEC drives positive market sentiment
Wanted Krabi gunmen arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Trending
-
News4 days ago
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
-
Thai Life3 days ago
Top 10 overseas destinations for Chinese travellers
-
Property15 hours ago
6 ways to avoid being defrauded in a property investment
-
Phuket3 days ago
Visa run to Penang – a personal experience
-
Phuket2 days ago
Russian tourist stung by ‘fire jellyfish’ at Patong Beach
-
Phuket2 days ago
Koh Payu monkeys have a fruit feast
-
Phuket2 days ago
Anatomy of a photo
-
South2 days ago
Pattani Big C bombers sentenced to death
You must be logged in to post a comment Login