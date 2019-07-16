Co-working spaces in Bangkok are re-shaping small to medium business office options | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Co-working spaces in Bangkok are re-shaping small to medium business office options
PHOTO: The Great Room
Co-working spaces are opening up around Bangkok and providing a more flexible framework for businesses to grow. Advances in technology, a more mobile workforce, and unpredictable economic growth are reshaping the business environment.
In the Bangkok office market, a traditional three-year lease with options to renew and the tenant fitting out the space remains the typical way of leasing office premises for most occupiers. CBRE reports that multinational firms, with offices in different countries, are increasingly looking for flexible lease terms as real estate costs continue to be one of their major concerns.
Companies are also looking at agile working where staff no longer have allocated desks and, in some cases, it is easier to get third parties to design, build, and operate this space rather than companies doing it themselves.
Some of the current pricing being offered by co-working space operators is very competitive and the cost combined with flexibility is making leasing from third parties more attractive than companies leasing space, fitting them out, and managing their own premises.
In Bangkok, co-working space has continued to be an emerging source of office demand and CBRE has leased over 44,000 sqm, accounting for around 25% of CBRE’s total new office letting volume in the last 2 years, to co-working space operators.
International operators like JustCo, WeWork, Spaces, and The Great Room have opened multiple centres over the recent year and more are scheduled to open this year. The aim of these operators is to revolutionise the way occupiers source office accommodation. They want to provide office space as a service rather than a traditional lease.
CBRE believes that co-working space operators are not just targeting startups companies but also multinational firms especially those seeking to build more flexibility into their real estate portfolio. The use of co-working space can provide flexibility for companies to accommodate fluctuation in space requirements.
Accounting rules have changed and rent payable under leases must now go on the balance sheet, whereas it appears that sourcing office space as a service does not count as a lease and therefore need not be on the balance sheet.
This means occupiers do not need to commit to a traditional three-year lease term. Instead, they are paying their rental as a service fee on a per desk or membership basis rather than per square metre. Co-working space operators are also providing tailor-made solutions with companies enjoying exclusive use of the space and not sharing it with others, making this a viable alternative to a traditional lease for large local and multinational companies.
As millennials will become the largest generation within the workforce in the future, CBRE foresees that companies are forced to re-think their workplace quality to make it capable of encouraging collaboration and innovation as well as promoting employee wellbeing. More companies will transform their offices into agile workplaces either doing it themselves or relying on a coworking space operator to provide the solution.
SOURCE: CBRE
PHOTO: Soimilk
Find more property for sale and rent across Thailand at Thaiger Property, powered by FazWaz. You can even list your property for free.
Do you need help with your business? Are you searching for a new job? Or an employer looking to hire? Try JobCute today.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Bangkok
Thai couple walk away from dramatic road crash
PHOTOS: Sanook
A blue sedan has split in two in a dramatic incident on a road leading to the Ngam Wong Wan Road in Bangkok’s northern suburbs.
Sanook reports that a Thai couple have escaped totally unscathed after the man admitted to police that he lost control after hitting a rock and slammed into roadside barriers. The 29 year old driver says the air bags deployed, the car split in two and the rear half then exploded. Shaken, but completely unhurt and conscious, he released his and his partner’s seatbelts and got out of the car.
When emergency responders arrived they found the bemused couple sitting on the grass contemplating their good luck after walking away from the dramatic incident.
The burnt out wreckage of the rear half of the car was ten metres back down the road. The driver had a small red mark on his neck from the seat belt but that was the only mark on either of their bodies, despite the dramatic ripping apart of their vehicle.
Bangkok
Thai farmers and residents from four provinces unhappy about proposed motorway
About 100 affected residents and farmers, from the Phetchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Ratchaburi and Nakhon Pathom provinces, are demanding the Thai Department of Highways scrap their environmental impact statements and start again.
The protests are over the 109 kilometre Nakhon Pathom to Cha-am Motorway.
A seminar was held over the weekend called “The Future of Petchaburi and the Motorway to the South” to provide a voice for residents. Department of Highways representatives were at the meeting to respond to resident complaints.
Unhappy residents say they were concerned the project could harm the livelihoods of local residents living in the four provinces, complaining that it will cut through farmland which is relied on to make a living.
They pointed out that the project’s environmental impact statement was already expired, as it had been prepared more than five years previously. Many residents and farmers say they had never been approached about the proposal in the past and they had been ‘in the dark’ about the impact of the new motorway.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
New Thai cabinet to be sworn in Tuesday in Bangkok
PHOTO: Amphorn Satharn Throne Hall
The new Thai cabinet will be sworn in tomorrow (Tuesday) at the Amphorn Satharn Throne Hall in Bangkok near the Dusit Palace, 3 kilometres north of the Grand Palace. The announcement was made by the the Secretariat of the Cabinet over the weekend.
All 36 Cabinet appointees will travel by shuttle leaving the Phakdee Bordin Building at Government House at 5pm.
The ministers attending the swearing-in have been instructed that they can’t drive to the throne hall in their own vehicles.
They are advised to adhere to the “normal” dress code and to bring along personal and government documents relating to the official posts they will assume.
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 Phuket Bakeries (2019)
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
And the winner of Miss Mom Phuket 2019 is…
Opinion: Who’s responsible for the sinking of ‘Phoenix’?
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
Today is Asanha Bucha Day – Why is the day special for Thai Buddhists?
Screws tightening on Non Immigrant visas for expats wishing to live in Thailand
Ten things the Thai Government need to do right now
OPINION: Thailand – Land of false smiles
Enterprising young Cambodian impresses with multi-lingual skills
Top 7 Thailand expat myths
Two arrested on human trafficking charges in Koh Samui
What to do with Thailand’s elephants?
Thai couple walk away from dramatic road crash
เอาคืน! ชาวเน็ตฟิลิปปินส์ ขุดภาพ ‘โกโก้’ ก่อนทำ-หลังมง
More currencies in Asia strengthen – Indonesion rupiah crosses major threshold
Koh Phi Phi dugong died from a gastrointestinal infection
Co-working spaces in Bangkok are re-shaping small to medium business office options
Wild animals and wild flowers – tulip season at the Khon Kaen Zoo
Weather warning for southern and eastern Thailand
Phantom V wins Multihull Solutions Regatta in Phuket
Military relinquish power as the new Thai cabinet prepares to be sworn in today
Today is Asanha Bucha Day – Why is the day special for Thai Buddhists?
‘Irishman’ nabbed after 11 year overstay in north-east Thailand
Investigation continues into electrocuted student at public park in Phuket
Thai politician sought after quartet arrested with large drugs haul
Ten things the Thai Government need to do right now
Vietnam pushing to be leading digital economy in ASEAN by 2030
ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore
ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย
คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ
ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค.
ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก
6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก
สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน
“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป]
รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป]
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม
เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9
ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
Trending
- Thailand7 hours ago
Today is Asanha Bucha Day – Why is the day special for Thai Buddhists?
- Expats23 hours ago
Ten things the Thai Government need to do right now
- Expats3 days ago
Thailand keeping track of foreigners – the TM30 reporting form
- Pattaya2 days ago
Thailand’s tourism – stormy weather ahead
- Business3 days ago
A major lawsuit has been filed by owners of JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa
- Crime4 days ago
Russian woman arrested for allegedly using Thai nominee in business
- Bangkok2 days ago
Could flexible work hours ease the loads and stress of Bangkok’s peaks?
- Business2 days ago
Bank of Thailand sends a ‘warning shot’, but little impact