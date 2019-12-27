Central “deeply appalled” by Nazi pics at their Christmas display | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Central “deeply appalled” by Nazi pics at their Christmas display
UPDATE: The family of one of the people in the photo, has contacted The Thaiger and asked us to remove the photo. We have blurred one of the faces to comply with their wish after a discussion on the matter.
“Three French hens, Two turtle doves and a pair of Nazi’s in a Bangkok shopping centre”.
A cultural collision, a misunderstanding or simply some really bad taste?
Photos have emerged, first published on the paragon-of-all-things-tasteful-in-Thailand, Stickboy Bangkok, of two men dressed in full World War II Nazi uniforms posing for photos and giving their thumbs-up at a Christmas display at the CentralWorld shopping mall. Yep, it happened (photos below).
That sparked a Facebook page “Israel in Thailand” responding by posting a message from Meir Shlomo, the Israeli ambassador to Thailand who said the photos and costumes offended Jews.
Central Pattana management, the owner of CentralWorld, hurriedly issued a statement that both they and Mastercard, the sponsor of the shopping plaza’s decorations, had nothing to do with two men in Nazi uniform who had their photos taken at the event.
Central’s management insisted they knew nothing about the incident.
“Neither CPN nor Mastercard has anything to do with the two persons’ actions. The company has a policy not to support inappropriate activities that could cause offence.” They said they were “deeply appalled”.
Israeli ambassador to Thailand, Meir Shlomothe shared his offence.
“I am disappointed to see the sad reoccurrence of incidents in which Nazi symbols are displayed on random occasions in Thailand. Needless to say, that this is an insult to the 6 million Jews and other victims of the Nazi regime, and their relatives.”
The incident isn’t the first where Thais have, seemingly ignorant of the symbolism, trotted out Nazi symbols, pictures of Adolf Hitler and Nazi uniforms and helmets in the most inappropriate situations.
The two men, at this stage unidentified, were wearing detailed replicas of Nazi soldier uniforms, including the Nazi Party’s eagle symbol and swastika emblems. After the photos and outrage had reached the netisphere one of the men came forward and apologised to the Israeli Embassy in Bangkok. Neither of the men have been identified at this stage.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | PHOTO: Stickboy Bangkok
PHOTOS: Nazi symbolism seems to be commonplaces and little understood amongst Thais
Bangkok
Solar eclipse today across Thailand. Here’s how to watch it.
CAUTION: Looking at the sun directly and without proper equipment is dangerous and can cause blindness. Read more, along with some guidelines for viewing the solar eclipse, HERE.
How it will look in your area below…
The skies will darken across Thailand around midday today. The further south you are, the darker it will get as the moon moves over the face of the sun, casting a partial shadow on the earth. The midday sun will partly vanish and a shadow will pass over the Kingdom. The solar eclipse is a completely natural phenomenon. You will able to experience the relatively rare phenomenon anywhere in a band from India and across south east Asia today.
The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand is participating with 400 schools that are members of its astronomy network to watch today’s astronomical phenomenon. Selected locations are Princess Sirindhorn Astropark in Chiang Mai, the Chachoengsao Northeastern Regional Observatory, along with the Regional Observatory for the Public in Nakhon Ratchasima and in Songkhla. Students and astronomers are gathering from 9am this morning as the phenomenon begins and will peak just before midday today.
While Singapore, Sri Lanka, India and Indonesia will all enjoy a full solar eclipse, Thailand will experience a partial one, whereby the moon only partly obscures the sun. In Bangkok, the sun will be obscured by 56%, and by 40% in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Mai. But, Yala in the southernmost point of Thailand will witness the most impressive spectacle, with the moon set to eclipse 81% of the sun.
If it’s a cloudy day you won’t be able to witness the moon’s shadow over the front of the sun but you will still notice that everything goes darker.
Here’s a tried and fool-proof way to watch today’s solar eclipse. Try THIS.
And in the far south of Thailand….
FACT: A solar eclipse always occurs about two weeks before or after a lunar eclipse. Usually, there are two eclipses in a row, but other times, there are three during the same eclipse season.
SOURCE: Time and Date
Bangkok
Chinese phone scam gangs using Thailand to hack into WeChat app
Police have raided a hotel in the Ratchada district of Bangkok after being tipped off that a group of young Chinese were spending all the time in their rooms. Hotel staff became suspicious after they were calling room service for all their meals, never venturing outside and refusing to allow the housekeeping staff in to clean the rooms.
The Economic Crime Suppression Division led the raid on Christmas Eve, December 24.
Three Chinese nationals aged between 23 and 25 were arrested. Officials also found 116 Chinese mobile phones, 119 sim cards packages, 90 USB charging cables and a laptop. According to investigators, the group was using Thailand as a base to hack into a popular Chinese social networking site.
They had bought a large number of local Thai sim cards and installed them into Android compatible phones manufactured in China that they’d brought with them into Thailand. They were then hacking the Chinese-based messaging and chat platform “We-chat” to create fake accounts that were unable to be verified and then sell on the black market.
According to The Nation, fake We-chat accounts are in high demand among online scammers and fraudsters in China, and the group was creating thousands of these fake accounts every day.
Police said the Chinese hacking gangs were using Thailand as a base to commit the crimes. They noted it was a growing trend and that fake accounts and Thai sim cards could be used for terrorism and other offences and tarnish the image of the country.
At this stage the Chinese hackers have been charged under the “alien workers working without permission”. Thai and Chinese authorities are co-ordinating to prosecute the members and probably deport them.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Samut Sakhon temple Abbot accused of sexual abuse of up to 19 temple novices
PHOTO: Police
The acting abbot at a temple in Samut Sakhon has been arrested following allegations that he held captive and sexually abused a list of young novice monks. It’s been reported that the youngest was only 8 years old. Samut Sakhon is just to the east of Bangkok, facing the Gulf of Thailand.
40 year old Phra Khru Sangkharak Saksit Kittiko was arrested early this morning. He has told police he denies the allegations and claims “bullies” had made false claims about him. The arrest warrant issued by the Samut Sakhon Provincial Court yesterday charging the man of molesting minors and coercing them into performing lewd acts. The temple has 19 novices and 10 temple boys.
Officials from the Department of Social Development and Welfare led the arrest today at the Wat Pa Suwatthanaram in Ban Phaeo district, escorted by local police.
The arrested monk has already been defrocked and resumed his lay name, Saksit Sonbanphaeo. Testimonies from the alleged victims, their parents and nuns at the temple, have alleged the victims, aged between 8 and 19 years of age, had their phones taken from them to prevent them taking photos or video of any of the activities.
But some of the older victims were able to get photographic evidence and alert their parents, who contacted police.
The chairman of the Help Crime Victims Club Facebook page, Atchariya Ruangrattanapong, accused the Abbbot of binding his victims’ wrists and legs before sexually abusing them.
Social workers were present during the arrests at the temple and have been counselling the boys. The National Office of Buddhism is being asked to investigate whether any former novices were also victimised in the past.
A search yesterday uncovered mobile phones belonging to temple novices as well as used condoms found on temple grounds.
SOURCE: Thailand Today | Bangkok Post
