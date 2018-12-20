Bangkok Airways starts flights to Cam Ranh, Vietnam | The Thaiger

Bangkok Airways is the latest airline to signal its intention to fly to Nha Trang beach and the Cam Ranh International Airport, the gateway to one of Vietnam’s popular holiday destinations.

Cam Ranh is also an emerging destination in is own right with unspoilt beaches closer to the airport than the popular Nha Trang.

Starting on January 25, Bangkok Airways will operate four flights weekly from its home base at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport to Cam Ranh International Airport.

Flights are scheduled for Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday aboard a 144-seat Airbus 319.

Cam Ranh airport has recently been upgraded with a brand new US$163 million passenger terminal.

The airport can now handle 4 million passengers per year and is served by 30 international daily flights.

Russia’s S7 Airlines debuted direct flights from Novosibirsk to Cam Ranh this month, having launched a service from Irkutsk in November. It joins a long list of Russian charter carriers offering direct services into Vietnam.

Earlier this year, Vietnam Airlines introduced direct flights from Cam Ranh to Seoul in South Korea, joining VietJet Air, Jeju Air and Korean Air.

Just over a year ago, AirAsia started direct flights from Kuala Lumpur to Cam Ranh following HK Express, the first airline to offer direct flights from Hong Kong.

Over the past few years Vietjet Air, China Southern, Air China, Jetstar Pacific Airlines, Loong Air and Sichuan Airlines have also started offering direct flights from Chinese cities including Guangzhou, Hangzhou, Shenzhen, Changsha, Chengdu, Chongqing, Xi’an and Kunming.

Recognised as the gateway to nearby bustling beach city, Nha Trang, Cam Ranh is now drawing holiday makers to Long Beach, a 8-km stretch about a 10-minute drive from the airport.

SOURCE: Balcony Media Group





