Bangkok Airways starts flights to Cam Ranh, Vietnam | The Thaiger

Business
Bangkok Airways starts flights to Cam Ranh, Vietnam
Bangkok Airways is the latest airline to signal its intention to fly to Nha Trang beach and the Cam Ranh International Airport, the gateway to one of Vietnam’s popular holiday destinations.
Cam Ranh is also an emerging destination in is own right with unspoilt beaches closer to the airport than the popular Nha Trang.
Starting on January 25, Bangkok Airways will operate four flights weekly from its home base at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport to Cam Ranh International Airport.
Flights are scheduled for Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday aboard a 144-seat Airbus 319.
Cam Ranh airport has recently been upgraded with a brand new US$163 million passenger terminal.
The airport can now handle 4 million passengers per year and is served by 30 international daily flights.
Russia’s S7 Airlines debuted direct flights from Novosibirsk to Cam Ranh this month, having launched a service from Irkutsk in November. It joins a long list of Russian charter carriers offering direct services into Vietnam.
Earlier this year, Vietnam Airlines introduced direct flights from Cam Ranh to Seoul in South Korea, joining VietJet Air, Jeju Air and Korean Air.
Just over a year ago, AirAsia started direct flights from Kuala Lumpur to Cam Ranh following HK Express, the first airline to offer direct flights from Hong Kong.
Over the past few years Vietjet Air, China Southern, Air China, Jetstar Pacific Airlines, Loong Air and Sichuan Airlines have also started offering direct flights from Chinese cities including Guangzhou, Hangzhou, Shenzhen, Changsha, Chengdu, Chongqing, Xi’an and Kunming.
Recognised as the gateway to nearby bustling beach city, Nha Trang, Cam Ranh is now drawing holiday makers to Long Beach, a 8-km stretch about a 10-minute drive from the airport.
SOURCE: Balcony Media Group
Do you need help with your business? Are you searching for a new job? Or an employer looking to hire? Try Thaiger Jobs today.
Looking to jettison some items before jetsetting away or chartering a yacht? Look no further than Thaiger Classifieds where you can find and post items, work, property and more for free.
Business
Bank of Thailand ups policy rate to 1.75 percent, first rise in 7 years
The Bank of Thailand has increased its policy rate by 25 points, up from 1.50 percent to 1.75 percent. It’s the first rise in seven years.
The Monetary Policy Committee voted 5:2 to raise the one-day repurchase rate to 1.75 percent with immediate effect after the rate was kept unchanged for seven years, noting that the need to depend on relaxed monetary policy has subsided and it is necessary to reduce the risk of financial stability and to build up policy space in the future.
The Monetary Policy Committee also adjusted down the growth rates for 2018 and 2019 from 4.4 percent to 4.2 percent and from 4.2 percent to 4 percent .respectively.
Bangkok
Orient Express luxury brand announces first hotel in Mahankhon
The King Power Mahanakhon Building in Bangkok, Thailand’s tallest, will have the world’s first Orient Express Hotel. At 78 storeys high, the Mahanakhon Building is currently the tallest building in Bangkok, pushing the slightly shorter Baiyoke Tower into second place.
Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, CEO of King Power Group, said they spent over 100 million baht on the new hotel.
The new AccorHotels luxury brand is set to open its doors in the first quarter of 2019 and is aiming at the top end of the traveling market.
“The Orient Express brand has been reinvented for the future, with a vision to build a collection of prestigious hotels, steeped in tradition, myth and adventure”, said Aiyawatt.
Accor acquired a 50% stake in Orient Express from French national rail company SNCF Group back in October 2017, with the intention of reviving the brand. The hotel company, now known as Belmond, used the Orient Express brand until 2014, but the company rebranded its hotels after its licensing deal with SNCF expired.
The Orient Express MahaNakhon Bangkok will include 154 rooms, including nine suites and two penthouses. Amenities will include an outdoor pool and Jacuzzi, and an Orient Express Spa by Guerlain.
On the second floor, guests will be able to dine at Mott 32, a Cantonese restaurant and cocktail bar named after 32 Mott Street, the site of New York City’s first Chinese convenience store.
The fifth floor will house Mahanathi by David Thompson, the latest venture from the Australian-born chef. Known for his expertise in Thai cuisine, Thompson was most recently affiliated with Michelin-starred restaurant Nahm in Bangkok.
Guests will also have access to the building’s MahaNakhon SkyWalk observation deck on the 74th, 75th and 78th floors, as well a rooftop restaurant and bar on the 76th floor with sweeping views of Bangkok.
Business
Foreigners will be allowed to serve as arbitrators – NLA votes
The National Legislative Assembly (NLA) has voted to pass the draft amended Arbitration Act in its first reading which will allow foreigners to serve as arbitrators in Thailand.
The NLA yesterday voted 139-0 with 2 abstentions to pass the bill amending the 2002 Arbitration Act in its first reading.
Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam, who presented the draft bill, told legislators that the amendment would upgrade the arbitration process in Thailand by allowing foreign nationals to serve as independent arbitrators if necessary.
He said that it would streamline the process to end disputes and civil cases more quickly.
Arbitration is the process of bringing a business dispute before a disinterested third party for resolution. The third party, an arbitrator, hears the evidence brought by both sides and makes a decision.
The NLA set up a vetting committee to review the bill within 30 days before submitting it to the NLA to consider in the second and third readings.
STORY: The Nation
Top 10 scams in Thailand
Top 10 things NOT to do in Phuket
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
“Best Country in Asia.” Japan.
Cleaning the concrete and paving in Thailand
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
Happy Loy Krathong. Here are your krathong launching locations in Phuket.
Phuket vs Penang – The two pearls go head to head
UPDATE: Two foreigners die in high speed road accident in Phuket
Walking on air. 314 metres above Bangkok.
Serial masturbator caught on camera at Phuket condo
Police ride pillion on big bike to chase down a hit-and-run pick-up – VIDEO
UK backpacker needs 1.5 million baht for hospital bills and to fly home
Is the Kathu Temple involved in a zero dollar Chinese tour scam?
Bangkok Airways starts flights to Cam Ranh, Vietnam
Her Majesty the Queen visits hospital for checkup
Bank of Thailand ups policy rate to 1.75 percent, first rise in 7 years
UPDATE: The Hangover – Pattaya
A Sarburi father alleges gang rape of his 12 year old daughter. A policeman called her a ‘slut’.
Parents call for police to investigate suspicious death of Muay Thai daughter
Thai arrested over refusing to return a tourist’s lost phone
“Chiang Mai red buses are a rip-off” – Ratchanont Suprakob
Orient Express luxury brand announces first hotel in Mahankhon
Political parties throwing extravagant dinners to raise election funds
Reward offered to passenger who reported Phuket’s multi-tasking bus driver
New red flags set up at Maya Bay to prevent tourist swimmers
Former prisoner shoots man’s son as ‘revenge’
Number of tourists visiting Phuket still high – TAT Phuket
Three Russians detained in Thailand at the request of the US
Single Use Plastics. The BIG issue for Thai Environment Day.
Annissa Flynn – Pro women’s World Flowboarding Champion
TEST DRIVE GOOLGE TRANSLATE ทดสอบไดรฟ์ GOOGLE TRANSLATE
Phuket’s Tsuanmi Alert System
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Trending
-
Southeast Asia4 days ago
“Best Country in Asia.” Japan.
-
Phuket2 days ago
Phuket vs Penang – The two pearls go head to head
-
Chiang Mai4 days ago
UK backpacker needs 1.5 million baht for hospital bills and to fly home
-
Pattaya15 hours ago
UPDATE: The Hangover – Pattaya
-
Phuket3 days ago
Oil pollutes a Phuket beach
-
Phuket2 days ago
‘Phoenix’ substandard – more officials face legal action
-
Thai Life3 days ago
Digital driving license coming to Thailand next year
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Miss Philippines wins Miss Universe 2018 – Thailand in Top 10
You must be logged in to post a comment Login