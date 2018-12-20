Thailand should prepare for global economic slowdown | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Thailand should prepare for global economic slowdown
The global economy is in disarray with no clear direction. This is the stark warning from Supachai Panitchpakdi, former director-general of the World Trade Organisation.
He also says that the US-China trade war is having an adverse impact on investor confidence,
Investors don’t know where to safely invest, because the trade war could easily disrupt global supply chains, he said.
Supachai, who was also former secretary-general of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, made these comments as a keynote speaker at a seminar hosted by Thansettakij newspaper on Tuesday evening.
He reminded the audience that some observers had predicted that investors would relocate their factories to Southeast Asia, partly due to rising labour costs in China, and Vietnam has already gained from this situation.
However, he said, he was unsure if Thailand stands to gain from the US-China trade tensions, because it exports to both countries.
“Exports to the US might rise, but go down in terms of China,” he said. Regardless of the trade war, he said, a further slowdown in global trade is feared, leading to a slower growth in the global economy, which in turn will affect every economy, including Thailand.
Global trade has only just shown some signs of recovery, after being sluggish for several years. Worldwide trade rose 7 per cent in 2017 and by about 5 per cent this year, he said. He also voiced concerns that US President Donald Trump’s leadership would dismantle the World Trade Organisation (WTO) system, leading investors to lose confidence in the multilateral trading system.
The US government expressed dissatisfaction with the WTO dispute-settlement mechanism after it lost many trade disputes, and then tried to have the mechanism changed so that it would be more favourable for the US.
“If the US can do this, then the multilateral trading system will eventually come to an end,” he warned.
Rising global debt over the past few years is also a cause for concern, especially among developing countries, Supachai said. Many countries have borrowed funds from overseas as they are facing an economic slowdown, resulting in lower tax revenue. Hence, he warned, high sovereignty debt could be hit by a late cycle of global growth and a hike in interest rates.
As for Brexit, he said it might not be such a debacle, though the European Union is unlikely to let Britain enjoy any benefits from leaving the union.
“In Thailand we will face more difficulties as our household debt remains high and any economic stimulus package will be less effective because most people prefer to pay off their debts first,” Supachai warned.
He also advised the next government to go ahead with the Eastern Economic Corridor investment project, noting that observers are still wondering if the government initiative will materialise. The project also involves investment in a high-speed railway linking three international airports and major cities, he said.
As ASEAN chair next year, Supachai said, Thailand should also push for progress in the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC), adding that the community was moving at a very slow pace, with very limited movement of skilled labour.
SOURCE: The Nation
Her Majesty the Queen visits hospital for checkup
Her Majesty Queen Sirikit has been admitted to the Chulalongkorn Hospital yesterday for a general physical checkup. The announcement from the Bureau of the Royal Household.
The announcement says that the Queen will remain at the hospital until Friday.
A Sarburi father alleges gang rape of his 12 year old daughter. A policeman called her a ‘slut’.
PHOTO: The grocery shop in Saraburi province where the alleged rape took place.
A government official in Saraburi province, just north-east of Bangkok, has resigned after footage appeared of the official trying to force a 12 year old girl into saying she wasn’t gang-raped.
The official, identified as Sangwan Sitthipanya and described as “a leading local administrator”, was forced to resign after an audio clip emerged one day after the girls’s father accused Sangwan of trying to avoid an official complaint into the alleged assault. His daughter says she was gang raped by five teen boys.
The father of the girl has gone public about the story following the release of the clip and claims that Sangwan was related to one of the accused boys. The father also claimed today that another girl was also assaulted at the same time.
The clip on the Social Hunter V.ss Facebook page has since been deleted.
In the clip, posted online, a man, identified later as Sangwan, is heard saying… “Tell me honestly what they did to you. Did you orgasm?”
“Let’s talk first about what we can do. She’s kind of a slut.”
The deputy district chief of Saraburi Province, Sirichai Pratoomma, has identified Sangwan as the man in the clip. He said he demanded Sangwan’s immediate resignation because he damaged the reputation of the organisation.
Sangwan has since resigned.
The father says he was in Bangkok when he heard that his daughter was assaulted behind a local grocery shop. A friend contacted him with the news.
He has also admitted to responding to the news by confronting some of the alleged teens and their parents. He says he was annoyed that police had released the accused teens.
At the same time police had charged him with “causing bodily harm” following his confrontations.
Provincial police are now pursuing all cases.
Parents call for police to investigate suspicious death of Muay Thai daughter
Parents of the World May Thai women’s champ, found hanged in her room on Monday, say that they believe her death is suspicious and not suicide.
They say, for a start, the rope mark around her nick is too low, believing that this is evidence that she was more likely strangled than hanging herself from the top of the door frame in her room, as police reported.
The 51 and 48 year old parents of Nitiyaporn Srisalai, a fourth year student, are calling on further investigations into their daughter’s death. Nitiyaporn was found dead on Monday at her rented room in Ratchaburi.
Going by police photographs taken in the room, the father says that the chair which she allegedly stood on before hanging herself, was too close to her body.
He believes that these two inconsistencies suggest she was murdered, he said.
He also has told police that, although Nitiyaporn had a boyfriend, a man aged in his 50s had been hanging around and bothering his daughter.
The president of the International Muay Thai Study Association, Charnchai Yomadit, says that Nitiyaporn’s death was “a great loss to the Muay Thai circle in Thailand.”
“She was the World Muay Thai Organisation women’s champion in the 51 kilogram division and was about to graduate in her Muay Thai studies at Muban Chombueng Rajabhat University in Ratchaburi.”
Police say that they will follow up on the parents’ suspicions.
