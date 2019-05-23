OrBorTor president shot dead in Yala | The Thaiger

South
OrBorTor president shot dead in Yala
An OrBorTor president in Yala’s Raman district has been fatally shot while riding his motorcycle home last night.
Police say 55 year old Sama-ae Sama was shot on a main road in Moo 2 village in Tambon Tha Thong at 8.15pm. He was rushed to the Raman Hospital but died later.
Police said Sama-ae was returning home after visiting his mother in another village to join a Ramadan ritual supper when the gunman shot at him.
Sama-ae was the president of the Tambon Tha Thong Council. Police say the motive could either be the result of some local political conflict or an act of southern insurgency.
14 smuggled Burmese migrants rescued and alleged trafficker arrested
Immigration police in Songkhla have arrested an alleged Burmese human trafficker and rescued 14 smuggled Burmese from a rented house in Bang Klam district.
Police arrested the alleged ring leader, 29 year old Aung Chanai, not far from the rented house on the Asia highway in Moo 4 village in Tambon Tha Chang where he allegedly kept the 14 undocumented Burmese migrants – five women and nine men.
The 14 had been detained inside the house, which was locked from the outside, before being smuggled across the border to Malaysia.
The migrants appeared tired and starving, according to officials, who provided them with boxed meals.
The migrants will be deported, while Aung will face charges of human trafficking, said police.
Woman killed, nine injured in seven-vehicle pileup in Nakhon Si Thammarat
A woman has died and nine others injured in a pileup involving four pick-up trucks, a sedan and two motorcycles on a road in Nakhon Si Thammarat this morning.
Police say the accident happened at 9am on the Nakhon Si Thammarat-Pak Phanang road in front of the 17th regional office of the Government Saving Bank in Tambon Pak Nakhon, Muang district.
43 year old Pennapha Boonrodchu died after breaking her neck when her motorcycle was hit by a pickup after the four trucks piled up. She was about to make a turn into the town bank when the accident occurred. Another motorcycle was also hit and the rider injured.
Police are still investigating the incident to determine charges. The pickup that hit and killed Pennapha also hit a car parked on the roadside.
One of the pickups was carrying hundreds of kilograms of catfish, which spilled on the road.
The injured people were rushed to Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital.
Ouch! Man falls from mango tree, ends up with metal rod through his testicles
Daily News reports that an iron rod, sitting under a mango tre,e had gone right through a man’s testicles after he fell from a mango tree in Nakorn Si Thammarat yesterday.
The poor man, Piyapong, was fighting extreme pain as friends tried to keep him in consciousness with smelling salts. Meanwhile, according to the report, the Tai Teck Tung rescue team worked quickly to cut the ends of the rod with a metal grinder.
But the process only increased the man’s misery, vibrating the rod. He fainted three times as they worked to cut the metal rod so he could be taken to hospital where they could remove the rod surgically.
He was taken to Hua Sai hospital in Nakorn Si Thammarat.
Piyapong had been collecting chilies then decided to get some mangoes by climbing up a tree. Then he fell onto the rod that passed right through his jeans, and right through his testicles.
