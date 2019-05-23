OrBorTor president shot dead in Yala | The Thaiger

Connect with us

OrBorTor president shot dead in Yala

An OrBorTor president in Yala’s Raman district has been fatally shot while riding his motorcycle home last night.

Police say 55 year old Sama-ae Sama was shot on a main road in Moo 2 village in Tambon Tha Thong at 8.15pm. He was rushed to the Raman Hospital but died later.

Police said Sama-ae was returning home after visiting his mother in another village to join a Ramadan ritual supper when the gunman shot at him.

Sama-ae was the president of the Tambon Tha Thong Council. Police say the motive could either be the result of some local political conflict or an act of southern insurgency.

14 smuggled Burmese migrants rescued and alleged trafficker arrested

Immigration police in Songkhla have arrested an alleged Burmese human trafficker and rescued 14 smuggled Burmese from a rented house in Bang Klam district.

Police arrested the alleged ring leader, 29 year old Aung Chanai, not far from the rented house on the Asia highway in Moo 4 village in Tambon Tha Chang where he allegedly kept the 14 undocumented Burmese migrants – five women and nine men.

The 14 had been detained inside the house, which was locked from the outside, before being smuggled across the border to Malaysia.

The migrants appeared tired and starving, according to officials, who provided them with boxed meals.

The migrants will be deported, while Aung will face charges of human trafficking, said police.

Woman killed, nine injured in seven-vehicle pileup in Nakhon Si Thammarat

A woman has died and nine others injured in a pileup involving four pick-up trucks, a sedan and two motorcycles on a road in Nakhon Si Thammarat this morning.

Police say the accident happened at 9am on the Nakhon Si Thammarat-Pak Phanang road in front of the 17th regional office of the Government Saving Bank in Tambon Pak Nakhon, Muang district.

43 year old Pennapha Boonrodchu died after breaking her neck when her motorcycle was hit by a pickup after the four trucks piled up. She was about to make a turn into the town bank when the accident occurred. Another motorcycle was also hit and the rider injured.

Police are still investigating the incident to determine charges. The pickup that hit and killed Pennapha also hit a car parked on the roadside.

One of the pickups was carrying hundreds of kilograms of catfish, which spilled on the road.

The injured people were rushed to Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital.

Ouch! Man falls from mango tree, ends up with metal rod through his testicles

Daily News reports that an iron rod, sitting under a mango tre,e had gone right through a man’s testicles after he fell from a mango tree in Nakorn Si Thammarat yesterday.

The poor man, Piyapong, was fighting extreme pain as friends tried to keep him in consciousness with smelling salts. Meanwhile, according to the report, the Tai Teck Tung rescue team worked quickly to cut the ends of the rod with a metal grinder.

But the process only increased the man’s misery, vibrating the rod. He fainted three times as they worked to cut the metal rod so he could be taken to hospital where they could remove the rod surgically.

He was taken to Hua Sai hospital in Nakorn Si Thammarat.

Piyapong had been collecting chilies then decided to get some mangoes by climbing up a tree. Then he fell onto the rod that passed right through his jeans, and right through his testicles.

ลิซ่า BlackPink ต้องดู “ญาญ่า อุรัสยา” สุดร้อนแรง คัฟเวอร์ “Kill This Love” | The Thaiger
BLACKPINK9 mins ago

ลิซ่า BlackPink ต้องดู “ญาญ่า อุรัสยา” สุดร้อนแรง คัฟเวอร์ “Kill This Love”
ตัวอย่างหนัง ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD โดยเจ้าพ่อหนังบู๊ “เควนติน” | The Thaiger
ตัวอย่าง1 day ago

ตัวอย่างหนัง ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD โดยเจ้าพ่อหนังบู๊ “เควนติน”
“มงคลกิตติ์” กร้าวฟ้องหมิ่นประมาท ทั้งอาญา-แพ่ง ขอเงิน 2 แสนหาเงินเข้าพรรค | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 623 days ago

“มงคลกิตติ์” กร้าวฟ้องหมิ่นประมาท ทั้งอาญา-แพ่ง ขอเงิน 2 แสนหาเงินเข้าพรรค
ที่แท้เป็นเจ้าหน้าที่เทศบาล โมโหได้อาหารช้า เมากร่างควักปืนลูกซองขู่เจ้าของร้าน [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ภาคอีสาน3 days ago

ที่แท้เป็นเจ้าหน้าที่เทศบาล โมโหได้อาหารช้า เมากร่างควักปืนลูกซองขู่เจ้าของร้าน [คลิป]
ดูสดปิดมหากาพย์ชิงบัลลังก์ Game of thrones season 8 ตอนที่ 6 | The Thaiger
ฉายแล้ว3 days ago

ดูสดปิดมหากาพย์ชิงบัลลังก์ Game of thrones season 8 ตอนที่ 6
สะใจ! วอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย U23 พลิกชนะเวียดนาม “วีทีวี บิญดิญ ลองอัน 2019”-คลิปย้อนหลัง | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล4 days ago

สะใจ! วอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย U23 พลิกชนะเวียดนาม “วีทีวี บิญดิญ ลองอัน 2019”-คลิปย้อนหลัง
“อาร์โนลด์ คนเหล็ก” โดนกระโดดถีบขาคู่ ระหว่างเซลฟี่แฟนคลับ นึกว่าแค่โดนชน | The Thaiger
ต่างประเทศ4 days ago

“อาร์โนลด์ คนเหล็ก” โดนกระโดดถีบขาคู่ ระหว่างเซลฟี่แฟนคลับ นึกว่าแค่โดนชน
สุดกร่าง หนุ่มใหญ่ทะเลาะพ่อค้า ไม่พอใจชักลูกซองขู่-พรุ่งนี้จะมาเอาคืน | The Thaiger
ข่าว4 days ago

สุดกร่าง หนุ่มใหญ่ทะเลาะพ่อค้า ไม่พอใจชักลูกซองขู่-พรุ่งนี้จะมาเอาคืน
เปิดคลิปทำแผน “ไอ้ฐี” ขว้างหินฆ่าน้องอาร์มวัย 13 พ่อเดือดรุมประชาทัณฑ์ | The Thaiger
ข่าว5 days ago

เปิดคลิปทำแผน “ไอ้ฐี” ขว้างหินฆ่าน้องอาร์มวัย 13 พ่อเดือดรุมประชาทัณฑ์
ดูย้อนหลัง ไทย – โปแลนด์ มองเทรอซ์ วอลเลย์บอล มาสเตอร์ 2019 รอบรองชนะเลิศ | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล5 days ago

ดูย้อนหลัง ไทย – โปแลนด์ มองเทรอซ์ วอลเลย์บอล มาสเตอร์ 2019 รอบรองชนะเลิศ
คนเมกัน 10.7 ล้านคนเตรียมหยุดงาน ดูสด Game of thrones Season 8 ตอนสุดท้าย | The Thaiger
ฉายแล้ว6 days ago

คนเมกัน 10.7 ล้านคนเตรียมหยุดงาน ดูสด Game of thrones Season 8 ตอนสุดท้าย
ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล ตรวจหวย เลขท้าย 2 ตัว งวดวันที่ 16 พฤษภาคม 2562 | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย7 days ago

ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล ตรวจหวย เลขท้าย 2 ตัว งวดวันที่ 16 พฤษภาคม 2562
ตรวจหวย ตรวจสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวด วันที่ 16 พฤษภาคม 2562 | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย7 days ago

ตรวจหวย ตรวจสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวด วันที่ 16 พฤษภาคม 2562
“มงคลกิตติ์” โอ่วีรกรรมสมัยเรียน คุมพระจอม-ท้าต่อยตี | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 621 week ago

“มงคลกิตติ์” โอ่วีรกรรมสมัยเรียน คุมพระจอม-ท้าต่อยตี
เชียร์สด 14 พ.ค. ไทยพบสวิตเซอร์แลนด์ “มองเทรอซ์ วอลเลย์ มาสเตอร์ 2019” – ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 week ago

เชียร์สด 14 พ.ค. ไทยพบสวิตเซอร์แลนด์ “มองเทรอซ์ วอลเลย์ มาสเตอร์ 2019” – ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด

