Alibaba promoting Thai products to Chinese buyers | The Thaiger

Business
Alibaba promoting Thai products to Chinese buyers
PHOTO: Jingsourcing
Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce giant, is hosting a special section on its website dedicated to Thai products. The move has now confirmed by Deputy PM and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit following a meeting with the Alibaba group at the recent Shanghai Trade Exhibition.
“It will be a portal for Thai makers of quality products to access the online markets in China and other countries via the Alibaba platform. Buyers will be able to more conveniently browse specifically for items from Thailand.”
The Nation reports that so far 45 Thai companies have expressed interest in featuring in the dedicated section, bringing their products and services to a new market.
Jurin says his ministry will also work with the Alibaba’s supermarket chain, Hema, to stock popular Thai products such as curry paste, processed fruit, and seasonings in store.
“The ministry will also cooperate with Alibaba’s Hema supermarket chain, which currently has 180 branches in China, in placing Thai products on their shelves. Hema is planning to expand to 400 locations within the coming year. Alibaba is a highly popular e-commerce platform in China and cooperating with them will help increase our export value considerably without having to build our own platform.”
18 months ago Jack Ma, the owners of Alibaba, did a live demonstration to show an audience the power or his Alibaba platform to Thai business. The website sold 80,000 durian on his online platform T-mall within one minute.
SOURCE: The Nation
Business
Strong Thai baht helps Central Group invest overseas
PHOTO: CEO of Central Group, Tos Chirathivat, taking advantage of the strong Thai baht – The Nation
Whilst the strong baht is a concern for exporters and foreign tourists visiting Thailand, many Thai businesses are reaping the currency advantage and investing overseas with their strong baht.
Tos Chirathivat, CEO of Central Group, has confirmed that the family-owned conglomerate is investing 20 billion baht in three overseas projects, in Austria, Japan and Italy.
The Nation reports that the group is investing in the Centara Grand Hotel in Osaka, the Rinascente department store in Turin, and a mixed-use project in Vienna, which is a joint venture between Central and Signa Group. It’s located on Mariahilfer Strasse, a renowned shopping area in Vienna, and is understood to include a luxury hotel and department store, due to open in 2023.
The Nation reports that the Centara Grand Hotel in Osaka, Japan, is a joint venture between Central, Kanden Realty and Development, and Taisei Corporation. The hotel is in the Namba area of Osaka and will have 515 rooms over 34 floors, with panoramic 360 degree city views. A top floor lounge will include space for meetings and events, with a rooftop bar and restaurant and the hotel will also have a spa, fitness centre and a variety of restaurants. The Centara Grand Osaka is expected to open in 2023.
It’s understood that Central first got involved with its Italian project when it purchased land in Turin in 2017 and appointed renowned architect Gianmatteo Romegialli to oversee the design of the Rinascente department store.
The retail space is expected to feature upscale fashion houses Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Marni and Bottega Venetta.
Central Group CEO Tos Chirathivat credits the strong Thai baht with helping the business expand its overseas presence significantly and predicts such growth being sustained in the near future.
“The revenue from overseas business this year including Vietnam, Europe, and Maldives was 30% of total revenue and we see this growth being maintained for the next five years.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Business
Foreign investment applications rise 69% in first nine months
PHOTO: Bloomberg
Thailand continues attracting foreign direct investment, with applications rising 69% in the first nine months of 2019, according the Board of Investment (BOI).
Applications in the electronics and electrical sector, and the digital and automotive sectors, represented 131.78 billion baht, or 65% of the total. The value of applications, up to September this year, was 203.37 billion baht, according to latest data from the BOI.
Out of 689 project bids, Japan, Thailand’s biggest source of foreign investment, comes in first with applications for 167 projects worth 59.19 billion baht. China follows with 139 projects worth 45.44 billion, and Switzerland, with 15 projects worth 11.71 billion, BOI data shows.
The BOI Secretary General says the healthy rise in applications came, despite the fluctuations in the global economy.
“We expect the growth momentum of FDI and overall investment to continue to expand into 2020.”
Overall applications including domestic investments totaled 1,165, up 11% year on year. About half of those are for projects in the digital sector, with 143 projects. Agriculture and food processing saw 132 projects, and the electronics and electrical sector, saw 103 applications.
SOURCE: thailand-business-news.com
Business
American firms want to relocate to Thailand to counter US-China trade war
PHOTO: “You’re all welcome!” – Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha at the ASEAN Business Summit – Bangkok Post
US business leaders visiting Thailand are looking for opportunities, especially relocating their production bases, as they try to sort out heir businesses in the wake of the US-China trade war.
The US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and executives of 16 American companies met the Thai Finance Minister at the ASEAN Summit to discuss trade and investment. They told the Minister that US firms are especially interested in in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), Thailand’s flagship economic project. One of the world’s leading medical supplies makers has already invested in the area.
The companies are also looking at the energy, infrastructure and financial services areas, according to the Ministry.
Ross and the delegation are visiting Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam to promote the “Free and Open Indo-Pacific” strategy, seen as a countermove against China’s Belt and Road Initiative. But their rhetoric belies a highly protectionist new paradigm for US trade policy.
Ross also supports Thailand 4.0 and praised the Kingdom for moving up to 21st place in the Doing Business ranking and for successfully hosting the 35th ASEAN Summit last week in Bangkok.
SOURCE: The Nation
