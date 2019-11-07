Alibaba promoting Thai products to Chinese buyers | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Jingsourcing

Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce giant, is hosting a special section on its website dedicated to Thai products. The move has now confirmed by Deputy PM and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit following a meeting with the Alibaba group at the recent Shanghai Trade Exhibition.

“It will be a portal for Thai makers of quality products to access the online markets in China and other countries via the Alibaba platform. Buyers will be able to more conveniently browse specifically for items from Thailand.”

The Nation reports that so far 45 Thai companies have expressed interest in featuring in the dedicated section, bringing their products and services to a new market.

Jurin says his ministry will also work with the Alibaba’s supermarket chain, Hema, to stock popular Thai products such as curry paste, processed fruit, and seasonings in store.

“The ministry will also cooperate with Alibaba’s Hema supermarket chain, which currently has 180 branches in China, in placing Thai products on their shelves. Hema is planning to expand to 400 locations within the coming year. Alibaba is a highly popular e-commerce platform in China and cooperating with them will help increase our export value considerably without having to build our own platform.”

18 months ago Jack Ma, the owners of Alibaba, did a live demonstration to show an audience the power or his Alibaba platform to Thai business. The website sold 80,000 durian on his online platform T-mall within one minute.

SOURCE: The Nation