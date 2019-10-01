18 foreign companies receive licences to operate in Thailand – September | The Thaiger

Business
18 foreign companies receive licences to operate in Thailand – September
“Since January this year, 155 foreign companies have been granted licences to conduct business in Thailand.”
The Thai Department of Business Development has granted licences, during September, to 18 foreign companies to conduct business in Thailand.
The director-general Vuttikrai Leewiraphan says most of these companies are from Japan, Singapore and Hong Kong, employing 428 Thais and have an investment capital of more than 470 million baht, as well as technological know-how from their countries.
“Thailand is in need of technology transfer in the fields of off-shore rig engineering and decommissioning, petroleum drilling and safety, electrical and electronic systems for platform screen doors, agile software development, aerospace engineering, and more.”
“Among the 18 foreign companies which were granted licences, six are in business services – IT, accounting, financial, organisation development, while five are in consumer services: e-payment, e-recruitment software, equipment renting.”
“As for the rest, five are in private construction contracting and two in the retail business.”
The Nation reports, according to statistics from the department, since January this year, 155 foreign companies have been granted licences to conduct business in Thailand, generating more than 21 billion baht worth of investment.
Thailand has yet to liberalise its services sector to foreign companies, causing these investors to apply for licences to conduct businesses in specific fields first.
The sectors that a majority of foreign companies are interested in include engineering and construction of power plants and elevated train routes, petrol vehicles and equipment management and decommissioning, and resource survey satellite testing and technical support.
SOURCE: The Nation
PHOTO: Director-general Vuttikrai Leewiraphan of the Department of Business Development
Business
Draft bill to inspect e-bank transfers over 50,000 baht
The Deputy Government Spokesman Rachada Dhnadirek says the Cabinet has now approved a draft bill proposed by the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) to inspect electronic transactions exceeding 50,000 baht, in a move to combat money laundering and financing of terrorists.
According to international standards, Thailand has been found lacking on 17 issues in relation to preventing money laundering and the financing of terrorism.
Financial institutions and businesses that come under the Anti-Money Laundering Act’s Section 16, such as gem dealers, car dealers or real-estate brokers, must undergo assessment.
“All transactions will be stopped and reported to AMLO if any signs of risky behaviour are detected.”
“Individuals who send more than 50,000 baht overseas and the recipient will have to provide their identification and information to banks before the transfer is completed.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Business
Cafe Amazon brewing up a cup of coffee in China
PTT Oil and Retail Business, the owners of the Cafe Amazon brand, has opened its first branch in China. Their goal is to make the coffee chain a global brand, a sort of ‘Thai Starbucks’.
The first Cafe Amazon outlet in China is located at a Sinopec petrol station in Nanning of Guangxi, in southern China on the Vietnamese border, making it the tenth foreign market the brand has entered.
PTT Oil and Retail president and CEO Jiraphon Kawswat says the plans for first branch in China were supported by the company’s partners in Thailand and the host country. PTT Oil and Retail will now continue to roll out Cafe Amazon branches at other Sinopec petrol stations across China, the world’s largest consumer market.
Cafe Amazon is now brewing up Thai coffee in China, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar, The Philippines, Japan and Oman. The brand has been growing annually in terms of the number of new branches and sales – it served up 225 million cups of coffee and related drinks in 2018.
In Thailand the brand has also been making-over its outlets around Thailand to make them distinctive and attractive to Thailand’s growing coffee-drinking market.
SOURCE: The Nation
Business
Thailand may lift ban on foreign investors for some innovation sectors
PHOTO: Marvin Meyer/Unsplash
Thailand’s Commerce Ministry is considering whether to remove certain innovation-related businesses from the list of those open only to Thai citizens.
The idea is being floated as a way of increasing foreign investment in Thailand, making the country a more attractive option for overseas companies.
Deputy Director General of the Department of Business Development, Poonpong Naiyanapakorn says the department may appeal to the Foreign Business Committee for four innovation sectors to be removed from the list compiled under the Foreign Business Act 1999.
“These businesses are: Type 1 telecommunication service providers (without a dedicated network), treasury management centres, aircraft maintenance services for aircraft under the Air Navigation Act and their equipment, and development of high value-added software.”
Poonpong adds that such a move would greatly facilitate foreign investment in Thailand, making it easier and cheaper for non-Thai companies to be granted licences to do business here.
“As a result, it should invite more funds and future investments from foreign partners, as well as help boost the country’s innovation-related industries to an international standard.”
It’s understood that 3 of the 4 sectors mentioned are already governed by their own regulations and authorities and Poonpong says their removal from the list would reduce the overlap in governance from other bodies.
“The telecommunication business is already under the regulations of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC). Meanwhile, the treasury management business is monitored by the Bank of Thailand, and the aircraft service business is supervised by Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT). These four businesses are in alignment with the government’s 10 target industries to drive the country’s economic growth, especially the aircraft servicing and software development. By making them more accessible to foreign investors, it will help Thailand to become an innovation and economic hub of ASEAN and move us closer toward the Thailand 4.0 target.”
SOURCE: The Nation
