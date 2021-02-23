Woman files police report after mother allegedly dies during liposuction procedure | The Thaiger

image
Bangkok

Woman files police report after mother allegedly dies during liposuction procedure

Maya Taylor

Published 

1 hour ago

PHOTO: Pixabay
Police in Bangkok are questioning 2 medics and 4 other staff members after a patient allegedly died during liposuction surgery. 54 year old Saranpat Kanchanasuwan died at a clinic in the capital on Saturday. According to a Bangkok Post report, the woman’s 30 year old daughter, Aiyamin Itthiranant, says her mother wanted to remove fat from her back and had a number of consultations with various clinics and private hospitals. She chose the clinic in the Bang Kapi district because of its “satisfaction guaranteed” assurances.

The victim’s daughter says her mother booked an appointment for Saturday, asking Aiyamin to pick her up at 2pm after the surgery. Aiyamin says her brother then received a call from the clinic at around 1pm, in which he was advised of complications during surgery. When he asked for his mother to be transported to hospital, it’s understood staff at the clinic refused. Aiyamin says her mother’s life may have been saved if the clinic had arranged for her to be sent to hospital. It’s understood the clinic has 2 large hospitals nearby.

An autopsy has determined that Saranpat died from heart and respiratory failure. Aiyamin believes her mother may have suffered from an anaesthesia overdose and has filed a formal police complaint against a doctor, assistant doctor, and 4 staff members. Wichai Narong from Hua Mak police says the dead woman’s family members will be invited to provide statements.

Meanwhile, Thares Krussanairawiwong from the Department of Health Service Support says an initial inspection of the clinic has concluded that the equipment and surgery room are in satisfactory working condition and meet required standards. The clinic is still open, but could face a charge of operating outside the hours it’s licenced to do so.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. Avatar

    Ynwaps

    Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 11:05 am

    Probably died of old age or covid

    Reply
    • Avatar

      Rob

      Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 11:12 am

      ….??

      Reply

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Tourism

Flying high and fine dining in a re-purposed old jet in Bangkok | VIDEO

This could actually be the only time you enjoy dining on a plane. Na-Oh Bangkok re-purposed a decommissioned L-1011 Lockheed aircraft, turning the old jet into a fine dining restaurant located within the ChangChui Project, just a few minutes away from downtown Bangkok. With it’s eclectic interiors and their signature Thai-fusion courses, the restaurant offers quite a memorable experience.

Chris, our Thaiger Vlogger, takes you on a tour. Let’s check it out!

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Bangkok restaurants to be allowed to serve alcohol until 11pm

Stock photo by Louis Hansel for Unsplash

Bangkok’s nightlife is coming back to life… slowly, very slowly. Restrictions are easing and restaurants in the city will soon be allowed to serve alcohol, but just until 11pm.

At a Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, the administration decided to ease restrictions. A formal announcement will be made tomorrow. Bangkok, as well as other neighbouring provinces, are set to be reclassified from “red” to “orange” zones, allowing restrictions to ease.

The CCSA also decided to extend the Emergency Decree for another month. The decree, now set to end on March 31, was put in place last year to combat the spread of the coronavirus. It has been extended numerous times.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Thailand

Snakes in Bangkok. Get up close and personal… if you dare | VIDEO

Yes, there are snakes in Bangkok. Apart from the odd reptile ‘critter’ lurking under the kitchen sink or looking down on you from a tree, there’s a much more ‘touristy’ alternative to check out Thailand’s slipperiest reptiles. Some are poisonous, most aren’t but you’ll learn more about them here at the Snake Farm at the Thai Red Cross Society in Bangkok. Pangrum headed out for some ‘snake’ action. Are you going to get up close and personal with these snakes?

(The Thaiger was not paid for this review in any manner)

