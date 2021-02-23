Tourism officials call for vaccine passport strategy to re-open tourism in Q4 | The Thaiger

Tourism
Tourism officials call for vaccine passport strategy to re-open tourism in Q4
The Tourism Authority of Thailand says the Kingdom must agree a “vaccine passport” policy by June in order to welcome foreign tourists by the fourth quarter of the year. Siripakorn Cheawsamoot from the TAT says such a scheme would have a significant impact on the international market, where many countries have already embarked on large-scale vaccination programmes.
“TAT plans to bring back international tourists by the fourth quarter but that will depend largely on our policy development too.”
According to a Bangkok Post report, the TAT is also calling for an “area quarantine” policy from the third quarter of the year, similar to what’s being done for a group of tourists from Indonesia, now carrying out villa quarantine on the southern island of Phuket.
Siripakorn says recent polls of overseas travel agents and tourists show that people are prepared to be vaccinated if it means they can travel internationally once more. Meanwhile the Middle Eastern carrier Qatar Airlines is pushing for the mandatory 14-day quarantine to be eased at Thailand’s beach destinations for the third quarter of the year, adding that it’s ready to resume direct flights to Phuket.
The TAT has conducted a survey of over 4,000 British people, with 75% saying they would agree to be vaccinated if it was a mandatory requirement in countries they wish to travel to. However, 41% are against vaccination in the case of countries insisting on quarantine. In Finland, another survey revealed that 99% of people agree with the importance of vaccines for international travel, but 68% say they won’t travel to any country still enforcing mandatory quarantine. The Finnish survey also shows that Thailand remains a favourite destination, chosen by 62% of participants. Siripakorn says the survey findings indicate the importance of a vaccine passport scheme for Thailand.
“Those surveys clearly told us that the government must accelerate a concrete plan for a vaccine passport by June in order to receive inoculated tourists, or else we could miss a huge opportunity as some countries have already started quarantine-free programmes for vaccinated travellers.”
In a further tourism drive, the London office of the TAT has launched a marketing campaign called, “Linger Longer”, to promote 60 day holiday packages. It’s understood tourists availing of the package plan to arrive over the Easter break.
Meanwhile, the TAT offices in Mumbai and New Delhi have reported an uptake in bookings, with 2 groups of between 200 and 300 Indian tourists planning to hold weddings at beach hotels in the Kingdom. The TAT projects that at each group will spend at least 10 million baht.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Bangkok restaurants to be allowed to serve alcohol until 11pm
Bangkok’s nightlife is coming back to life… slowly, very slowly. Restrictions are easing and restaurants in the city will soon be allowed to serve alcohol, but just until 11pm.
At a Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, the administration decided to ease restrictions. A formal announcement will be made tomorrow. Bangkok, as well as other neighbouring provinces, are set to be reclassified from “red” to “orange” zones, allowing restrictions to ease.
The CCSA also decided to extend the Emergency Decree for another month. The decree, now set to end on March 31, was put in place last year to combat the spread of the coronavirus. It has been extended numerous times.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha offers to be first up for Covid-19 vaccine
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has offered to be the first in Thailand to get jabbed with China’s Sinovac vaccine, which is set to arrive on Wednesday. Apparently, the prime minister had said in the past that people over 60 years old should not get the coronavirus vaccine. Prayut is 66.
Last month, Prayut made a post on Facebook saying he won’t let Thais become vaccine “guinea pigs,” pointing out serious negative side effects some people have reported after getting injected with a Covid-19 vaccine.
The first 200,000 doses of the Chinese made vaccine are expected to arrive on Wednesday. Prayut is expected to formally accept the delivery at an event Thai officials are calling “Covid vaccines, restoring the Thai Smile.”
Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says the vaccine has been a sensitive issue and the vaccine management team has been under a lot of pressure.
“I haven’t hidden anything but need to find the right time to explain my decisions. There are concerns about untoward occurrences, like what happens if the plane carrying the vaccines crashes? If the vaccine does not arrive, it will not be the government’s fault, because we have completed our side of the job.”
The Sinovac vaccine still needs to be approved by the Thai Food and Drug Administration before use.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Phuket
59 foreign tourists arrive in Phuket, first to undergo the luxurious “villa quarantine”
59 tourists have arrived in Thailand and are now in “villa quarantine” at a luxury resort in Phuket. In an effort to boost the country’s economy and revive the tourism sector, Thai officials have focused on attracting rich tourists who will spend a lot of money during their visit to Thailand.
13 of the tourists flew to Thailand from Indonesia on a chartered Garuda Airlines flight and arrived at the Phuket International Airport yesterday night. The rest of the tourists arrived 2 hours later on another chartered flight from Indonesia.
The tourists, from various European countries, met in Indonesia before travelling to Phuket. They are all staying at the Sri Panwa luxury resort on the island province to undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine. They are the first group to undergo the expensive “villa quarantine” since the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration approved the quarantine scheme last year.
For the first 5 days of the quarantine, the visitors must stay in their room. After that, they can use the facilities at the hotel.
In an earlier report, Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration spokesperson Taweesilp Visanuyothin said the new quarantine scheme could put Thailand on the map as a tourist destination in the “new era.”
“If villa quarantine is successfully implemented, meaning there will not be a Covid-19 case, or infection can be effectively controlled, we will be a tourist destination in the new era.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Nation Thailand
Frank
Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 9:41 am
If a vaccine is required to enter Thailand, I will not be participating
My belief is the vaccine is a poison to the body.
Getting the test and a one week quarantine should be sufficient for travel