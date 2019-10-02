Bangkok woman arrested for stealing credit card from her boss | The Thaiger

PHOTO: www.innnews.co.th

A woman and her husband have been arrested after she stole a credit card from her boss and used it go to on a spending spree.

Nattamon Puangjumpa, 26 years of age, and her husband Pornchai are now facing charges of theft and credit card fraud after she took the credit card from her boss’s desk.

Thai Residents reports that Nattamon began using the card to withdraw cash, with her boss not realising what had happened until he received the credit card bill.

The victim had never activated the card for use and immediately suspected his former employee, filing a police report the same day.

Police found the woman hiding out in the Jomthong district of Bangkok and arrested her. Nattamon admits that while working for the victim as a company administrator, she stole the credit card from his desk.

She then called the bank to activate the card, claiming to be the cardholder. Once activated, she was able to use it to withdraw cash. It’s understood she managed to withdraw at least 10,000 baht before she was caught.

The woman claims she stole the card because she couldn’t afford to care for her five children. However, police discovered that there was also an arrest warrant out for her husband on theft charges.

He has admitted to stealing money from another Bangkok company but has pledged to repay all of it.

SOURCE: Thai Residents