Bangkok woman arrested for stealing credit card from her boss | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Bangkok woman arrested for stealing credit card from her boss
PHOTO: www.innnews.co.th
A woman and her husband have been arrested after she stole a credit card from her boss and used it go to on a spending spree.
Nattamon Puangjumpa, 26 years of age, and her husband Pornchai are now facing charges of theft and credit card fraud after she took the credit card from her boss’s desk.
Thai Residents reports that Nattamon began using the card to withdraw cash, with her boss not realising what had happened until he received the credit card bill.
The victim had never activated the card for use and immediately suspected his former employee, filing a police report the same day.
Police found the woman hiding out in the Jomthong district of Bangkok and arrested her. Nattamon admits that while working for the victim as a company administrator, she stole the credit card from his desk.
She then called the bank to activate the card, claiming to be the cardholder. Once activated, she was able to use it to withdraw cash. It’s understood she managed to withdraw at least 10,000 baht before she was caught.
The woman claims she stole the card because she couldn’t afford to care for her five children. However, police discovered that there was also an arrest warrant out for her husband on theft charges.
He has admitted to stealing money from another Bangkok company but has pledged to repay all of it.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Air Pollution
Smog continues to blanket Bangkok and surround provinces
Bangkok and surrounding provinces remain cloaked in dust and smog today, with a red zone reported in Saraburi province, north of Bangkok. The area had a reading of 155, more than three times the World Health Organisation recommended upper limit. But, generally, the air quality has improved, compared to yesterday higher readings.
Several areas in the greater Bangkok area were still covered in palpable air pollution with larger dust particles caused by emissions from vehicles as well as industrial and construction activities adding to the misery of residents.
GRAPHICS: AirVisual.com
The air quality index was orange in more than 30 zones around the capital today, including Sathorn, the business district of Bangkok, which had an air quality index 147 earlier in the day, and Charoen Krung Road with an AQI of 170.
Chaloem Prakiat in Saraburi, meanwhile, moved into a hazardous red, meaning unhealthy air.
A weaker high pressure over China and low wind speeds have caused the concentration of small particulate around the Capital and surrounding suburbs, according to the department.
People are advised to avoid outdoor activities and many have started to wear masks again. The spike in pollution last year led to a shortage of shortage of masks and a boom in the sale of the air purifying products.
SOURCE: The Nation
Air Pollution
Thai PM orders anti-pollution measures for smoggy Bangkok
PHOTO: Narong Sangnak/EPA-EFE
The Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is ordering Bangkok authorities to immediately activate prepared measures to mitigate the city’s haze and air pollution which has returned to Bangkok and its suburbs over the weekend and today.
Expressing concern about the haze the PM pleaded with construction site operators and industries in Bangkok and neighbouring provinces to reduce their dust emissions. He also advised people in high risk areas to wear proper face masks whey they are outdoors.
The Pollution Control Department today (Monday) reported that 13 areas in Bangkok, two in Nonthaburi province, one in Pathum Thai, five in Samut Prakan, two in Samut Sakhon and one in Nakhon Pathom have excessive levels of PM2.5 dust particles.
PM2.5 particulate readings over 50 microns are considered a health threat.
This morning the Bangkok reading was over 250! This afternoon it’s settled down a little with readings around the 150 range.
Thara Buakamsri, director of Greenpeace South-eastern office, said that most of the measures to deal with the haze, and especially PM2.5 particulate, are only on paper or under discussion, adding that the Pollution Control Department’s 19 air quality monitoring stations, and the City Hall’s monitoring devices based in all districts of Bangkok, are not enough to provide much needed real-time readings for the public.
He also suggested that the safety threshold of PM2.5 dust particles should be reduced to 35 microns (per cubic metre), from 50 microns, and the average annual safety threshold should be cut to 12 microns, a reading well below the recommended maximums of the World Health Organisation (which is 50).
Keep track of the readings from AirVisual HERE.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Air Pollution
Dangerous air quality returns to Bangkok – Readings up to ‘233’ today
PHOTO: aqicn.org
Unseasonal, poor air quality has descended on Bangkok and surrounding suburbs threatening people’s health. The problem, which filled the headlines at the end of last year, has returned to parts of the capital over the weekend.
Readings up to 233 have been recorded this morning, well in excess of the 50 micrograms per cubic metre safety level. That means that the general air quality is now ‘very unhealthy’ (chart below).
The Pollution Control Department attributes the worsening air quality to a large high pressure cell, which is covering most parts of the country. The large cell is robbing the centre of Thailand of winds to blow away the local smog. The same weather pattern has brought ‘high season’ weather to the south of Thailand with mostly north-easterly airflows replacing the seasonal south-west monsoon.
The department advises small children, pregnant women, the aged and ailing people to stay indoors or to wear proper face masks if they have to leave their homes.
People can keep themselves informed with real-time air quality updates by logging on HERE.
The prolonged haze problem affected Bangkok and its neighbouring provinces, such as Samut Prakan, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi and Samut Sakhon, for several months late last year. Many people were forced to wear face masks when they were outdoors and schools were ordered closed for several days by the Ministry of Education as the level of PM2.5 far exceeded the 50-micron level, as set by the World Health Organisation.
At the height of the haze problem, useless water cannons were deployed to try and get rid of the fine dust particles and a fleet of aircraft conducted cloud-seeding operations to ease the pollution problem.
