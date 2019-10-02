Connect with us

Weather

Most of Thailand to see rain over the next two days

May Taylor

Published

1 min ago 

on

Most of Thailand to see rain over the next two days | The Thaiger

PHOTO: www.phuket.com

Thailand’s Meteorological Department (TMD) says most of the country is in for stormy showers and overcast weather for the next two days.

Only the North-East is expected to escape the wet weather, which is the result of a southwesterly trough, along with southeast winds in the north-east of the country.

All other regions can expect thundery rain showers and in coastal areas, waves may reach 2 metres in height during stormy weather.

In the south, 60% of areas on the west coast can expect thunderstorms over the next two days.

The TMD has also issued a warning to travellers headed to Korea in the coming days, as Typhoon Mitag, which has now been downgraded to a tropical storm, is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain. However, it is not expected to affect weather in Thailand.

The Nation reports the forecast for Thailand in the next 24 hours as follows:

Northern region

Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms in 30% of the area; temperature lows of 20-25 degrees and highs of 33-37 degrees Celsius.

Northeastern region

Morning fog and thunder showers in 10% of the area, temperatures lows 20-26 degrees and highs 34-36 degrees Celsius

Central region

Mostly cloudy weather with thundery showers rain in 30% of the area; lows 24-26 degrees, highs 35-36 degrees Celsius.

Eastern region

Mostly cloudy with thunder showers in 40% of the area; lows 25-27 degrees, highs 32-36 degree Celsius; wave height 1 metre, increasing to 2 metres during storms.

Southern region (east coast)

Mostly cloudy with thunder showers in 40% of the area; lows of 23-26 degrees, high 33-36 degrees Celsius; wave height 1 metre, increasing to 2 metres during storms.

Southern region (west coast)

Mostly cloudy with thunder showers in 60% of the area; lows 22-25 degrees, highs 32-33 degree Celsius; wave height 1 metre, increasing to 2 metres during storms.

Bangkok and surrounding areas

Mostly cloudy with thunder showers in 40% of the area, lows 26-27 degrees, highs 32-36 degrees Celsius

SOURCE: The Nation

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Air Pollution

Smoke-laced smog envelops Phuket

The Thaiger

Published

1 week ago

on

September 23, 2019

By

Smoke-laced smog envelops Phuket | The Thaiger

MAIN PHOTO: Phuket International Airport – Phuket People’s Voice

Phuket awakes today enveloped by an eerie sea of smoke-laced mist and smog – a combination of light winds, smoke blowing up the Malacca Strait from the Indonesian plantation fires and low seasonal cloud. The conditions have reduced visibility generally around the island to less than a kilometre.

Planes have still been landing at Phuket International Airport without disruption but airport officials say they are monitoring the situation and getting feedback from pilots.

Officially, the Thai Meteorological Department forecast is for a cloudy day with rain, and its hoped that the monsoonal winds may kick in during the day. But the prevailing winds are also the direction from where the problem is happening, from the south and south-west.

Cloudy with scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi and Trang. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 29-33 °C. Southwesterly winds 20-35 km/hr. Wave height about 2 meters and above 2 meters in thundershower areas.

Singapore ran its showcase annual street-circuit Grand Prix last night amid the regional smoke crisis, caused by intentionally lit fires on the Indonesian islands, mostly Sumatra and Kalimantan. Indonesia President Jokowi has sent officials, army and fire-fighters to the areas to battle the blazes, arrest the farmers and representatives from the companies responsible. Some 30,000 people are now deployed to solve the urgent, but seasonal, problem.

Smoke-laced smog envelops Phuket | News by The Thaiger

Singapore GP Circuit last night – Reuters

Meanwhile the air quality readings for Phuket this morning indicate the air pollution is three times the world upper-limit standard of 50 micrograms per cubic metre of air. Southern Thailand is also suffering the poor air quality with Narithawat also recoding readings over 150 this morning.

Smoke-laced smog envelops Phuket | News by The Thaiger Smoke-laced smog envelops Phuket | News by The Thaiger

Smoke-laced smog envelops Phuket | News by The Thaiger Smoke-laced smog envelops Phuket | News by The Thaiger

Phuket enveloped by misty smog causing a traffic hazard and reducing visibility – Ajarn GC

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Weather

36 Thai provinces to be hit by heavy rain, sharp drop in temperatures

May Taylor

Published

1 week ago

on

September 22, 2019

By

36 Thai provinces to be hit by heavy rain, sharp drop in temperatures | The Thaiger

PHOTO: www.kohsamuisunset.com

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) says that between now and Thursday, 36 Thai provinces can expect to be hit by heavy rains, strong winds, and thundershowers, with a sharp drop in temperatures predicted in some regions.

The rough weather is due to a monsoon trough currently sitting over the Central, the East and the lower Northeast, a low pressure system over the South China Sea and a moderate high-pressure system from China sitting over the North-East and lower North.

This system is predicted to cause a sharp drop in temperatures from Monday to Thursday, with the TMD saying that while the upper part of Thailand will see less rainfall, it can expect the temperature to drop sharply, by up to 5 degrees Celsius.

The drop will start in the northeastern region, spreading to the North and Central regions. Residents are being advised to be aware of rapid weather changes.

The areas affected are as follows:

Northeast: Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani provinces.

Central: Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom, Suphan Buri, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Ang Thong, Sing Buri, Lop Buri, Saraburi and Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya including Bangkok and its vicinity.

East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Ranong provinces.

SOURCE: The Nation

 

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Pattaya

Pattaya down the drain – big rains hit the city

The Thaiger

Published

2 weeks ago

on

September 18, 2019

By

Pattaya down the drain – big rains hit the city | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: 77kaoded

Hours of torrential rain that hit Pattaya yesterday caused flooding and made some roads impassable. But that didn’t stop some adventurous drivers giving it a red-hot shot!

The road by the railway, heading towards Sattahip, was under half a metre of water in places. The area is prone to flooding when the monsoonal rains kick in, according to the 77kaoded report. The Beach Road was passable but the water there was “black and stinking” and flowing straight into the sea.

A foreigner, along with his female passenger, ended up even further underwater when they drove into an unseen drain. They were both wearing helmets at the time but it may have been more use if they’d worn lifejackets instead.

SOURCE: 77kaoded

Pattaya down the drain - big rains hit the city | News by The Thaiger

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย20 hours ago

ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย22 hours ago

ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด | The Thaiger
ต่างประเทศ1 day ago

สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 weeks ago

คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5
คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล3 weeks ago

คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1
Paramount เตรียมรีเมค FACE/OFF หนังบู๊ระดับตำนาน | The Thaiger
หนัง3 weeks ago

Paramount เตรียมรีเมค FACE/OFF หนังบู๊ระดับตำนาน
ประยุทธ์ โต้ รัฐบาลไหนก็มีตำหนิทั้งนั้น “ถึงเวลาก็อ้างอย่างที่ผมอ้าง” | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง3 weeks ago

ประยุทธ์ โต้ รัฐบาลไหนก็มีตำหนิทั้งนั้น “ถึงเวลาก็อ้างอย่างที่ผมอ้าง”
อารัมภบท รักฉุดใจนายฉุกเฉิน My ambulance ตอนแรก 6 กันยานี้ | The Thaiger
บันเทิง4 weeks ago

อารัมภบท รักฉุดใจนายฉุกเฉิน My ambulance ตอนแรก 6 กันยานี้
วอลเลย์บอลหญิงชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019 โฉมหน้า 4 ทีมตัดเชือกรอบรอง | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล4 weeks ago

วอลเลย์บอลหญิงชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019 โฉมหน้า 4 ทีมตัดเชือกรอบรอง
บิ๊กไบก์หัวร้อน ตบหัวลุงพิการผัวะ ‘รถกูเป็นอะไร มีปัญญารับผิดชอบไหม’ | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย4 weeks ago

บิ๊กไบก์หัวร้อน ตบหัวลุงพิการผัวะ ‘รถกูเป็นอะไร มีปัญญารับผิดชอบไหม’
“มิน พีชญา”ทุ่มสุดตัว นัวผู้ชายเกือบสิบ ป่วยโรคติดเซ็กซ์ ใน”สองนรี” | The Thaiger
บันเทิง4 weeks ago

“มิน พีชญา”ทุ่มสุดตัว นัวผู้ชายเกือบสิบ ป่วยโรคติดเซ็กซ์ ใน”สองนรี”
ไฮไลท์ผู้เล่นตัวท้อป 8 ทีมสุดท้าย วอลเลย์บอลชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล4 weeks ago

ไฮไลท์ผู้เล่นตัวท้อป 8 ทีมสุดท้าย วอลเลย์บอลชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019
เคาะแล้ว สนามโคราช จัดแข่งวอลเลย์บอลคัดโอลิมปิก | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล4 weeks ago

เคาะแล้ว สนามโคราช จัดแข่งวอลเลย์บอลคัดโอลิมปิก
คลิปวงจรปิดฉาว อส.ชลบุรี ทุบเด็กแว้นนอนเจ็บคาเตียงโรงพยาบาล | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย1 month ago

คลิปวงจรปิดฉาว อส.ชลบุรี ทุบเด็กแว้นนอนเจ็บคาเตียงโรงพยาบาล
ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ญี่ปุ่น รอบชิงชนะเลิศ ชิงแชมป์เอเชีย | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 month ago

ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ญี่ปุ่น รอบชิงชนะเลิศ ชิงแชมป์เอเชีย

Trending

Skip to toolbar Log Out