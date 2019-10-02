Most of Thailand to see rain over the next two days | The Thaiger

PHOTO: www.phuket.com

Thailand’s Meteorological Department (TMD) says most of the country is in for stormy showers and overcast weather for the next two days.

Only the North-East is expected to escape the wet weather, which is the result of a southwesterly trough, along with southeast winds in the north-east of the country.

All other regions can expect thundery rain showers and in coastal areas, waves may reach 2 metres in height during stormy weather.

In the south, 60% of areas on the west coast can expect thunderstorms over the next two days.

The TMD has also issued a warning to travellers headed to Korea in the coming days, as Typhoon Mitag, which has now been downgraded to a tropical storm, is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain. However, it is not expected to affect weather in Thailand.

The Nation reports the forecast for Thailand in the next 24 hours as follows:

Northern region

Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms in 30% of the area; temperature lows of 20-25 degrees and highs of 33-37 degrees Celsius.

Northeastern region

Morning fog and thunder showers in 10% of the area, temperatures lows 20-26 degrees and highs 34-36 degrees Celsius

Central region

Mostly cloudy weather with thundery showers rain in 30% of the area; lows 24-26 degrees, highs 35-36 degrees Celsius.

Eastern region

Mostly cloudy with thunder showers in 40% of the area; lows 25-27 degrees, highs 32-36 degree Celsius; wave height 1 metre, increasing to 2 metres during storms.

Southern region (east coast)

Mostly cloudy with thunder showers in 40% of the area; lows of 23-26 degrees, high 33-36 degrees Celsius; wave height 1 metre, increasing to 2 metres during storms.

Southern region (west coast)

Mostly cloudy with thunder showers in 60% of the area; lows 22-25 degrees, highs 32-33 degree Celsius; wave height 1 metre, increasing to 2 metres during storms.

Bangkok and surrounding areas

Mostly cloudy with thunder showers in 40% of the area, lows 26-27 degrees, highs 32-36 degrees Celsius

SOURCE: The Nation