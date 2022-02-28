Crime
UPDATE: What really happened to Tangmo? All we know (and the stuff we don’t)
What really happened to Thailand’s Nida Patcharaveerapong, the Thai TV actress, known lovingly by her fans as “Tangmo” (pronounced Daang-moo) or “Watermelon,” who died last Thursday night after reportedly “falling” from a speedboat into the Chao Phraya River?
It’s also been revealed that Tangmo was known to escort high-paying men to dinner, without engaging in sexual relations. More about that later.
First, here’s a recap of the facts, as we currently know them…
- There were six people in the boat: Tangmo, her manager, another woman, two men, and the skipper; they had taken a boat ride from Thon Buri Bridge toward Nonthaburi province, stopping for dinner along the way
- Tangmo reportedly “fell” into the river at around 10:40pm, as the boat was approaching the Pibul Songkhram 1 Pier
- Her “friends” claim she fell in because the toilet was broken and went to the stern of the vessel to relieve herself
- She was wearing a one-piece swimsuit, under her other clothes
- At about 1:10 pm on Saturday, a search team found her body floating near the Rama VII Bridge about 1 kilometre from where she reportedly fell, in Nonthaburi province, a suburb of Bangkok
- Other reports say her body was found about 300 metres from the pier the boat was approaching when she “fell” off
- Her brother spotted the body and confirmed it to be his sister
- She was found with a deep wound in her thigh
- An early autopsy report revealed sand in her lungs
- Forensic experts have dismissed the claim that she went to the back of the boat to urinate because she was wearing a one-piece swimsuit
- The boat had an expired license and helmsman didn’t have a captain’s license
- The owner and helmsman of the speedboat have been charged with negligence and operating an unlicensed vessel
- The passengers weren’t wearing lifejackets because they claim they didn’t know where they were stored
But for Thai readers, this story is full of more holes than a poorly maintained fishing net. As police continue the investigation — with a lie detector — her family and fans eagerly await the truth, for a bright light to dispel the murky shadows of the Thai entertainment industry and for justice to be served.
How did Tangmo die — really?
Let’s dig into tale’s dirty details…
Who were her five “friends” on the boat? Why didn’t they frantically call for help after the incident? Why did they disappear for nearly 24 hours after the incident?
If Tangmo was really trying to pee when she fell off the back of the boat, then why was she wearing a one-piece swimsuit? How is it possible?
If Tangmo really fell in when trying to pee, then why is there a gash wound on her leg?
If you fall off the back of a moving boat, you’re likely to fall in the water without hitting the propeller, which is under the boat? (Unless the boat turns around and runs over you).
If there were five witnesses, how could they not see where she fell in the water or find her and and immediately provide assistance?
If she was a good swimmer from a young age, as her mother says, why could she not swim to the boat or swim to shore in her swim suit?
If Tangmo’s “friends” had really searched for an hour, as the say, after she “fell” from the boat, then why was her body found the next day not far from the place where she “fell” in the river?
Why did they walk calmly on the dock after the incident, as CCTV shows, and then disappear for nearly a whole day, before suddenly showing up together at the police station?
Tangmo’s manager removed the phone from the boat after the incident and then brought it with her to the police station the following day?
Why, why, why?
These are just a few of the questions about the shady circumstances surrounding the unfortunate and untimely death of Thai actress Tangmo, who drowned in the Chao Phraya River last Thursday, after she reportedly ‘fell’ from the stern of a speedboat when trying to relieve herself, so the story goes…
And then there’s her mother, Panida Sirayutthayothin, who says she doesn’t believe the story — that her daughter had joined a group of “friends” for dinner, then, because of a broken toilet, had fallen from the stern of the moving boat while trying to publicly pee, whilst wearing a swim suit, and drowned in the river.
The mother speculates it was a photoshoot because her daughter had dressed up, but that she might have become an unwelcome guest on the boat, and that she may have been ostracised or thrown overboard. She wants to know if Tangmo was paid to be on the boat as part of her work, and if so, who had paid her.
Who can deny a mother’s intuition?
To be fair, Tangmo was known to escort high-paying men to dinner, without engaging in sexual relations. It was a way for the TV actress, who hadn’t yet achieved superstar status, to supplement her income.
Was this another paid escort scenario arranged by her manager? Did someone try to take advantage of her on the boat? Was there a conflict among her and any other passengers? Did something go terribly wrong and they tried to cover it up? Who was the other woman?
In the latest development, the investigating police are going re-interrogate the five people who were on the boat with Tangmo, but this time they will use a lie detector. One person on the boat was also found to have their “coat torn”. Police are awaiting the results of an autopsy to help clarify the cause of her death and the wound on her leg, as well as the drug test results of the other passengers.
“The sun is set to rise again”, the 37 year old Christian actress wrote in her final post on Instagram. Now we can only hope that the bright light of truth will shine on her story and justice will be served.
You can visit her Instagram page HERE.
PHOTO: Tangmo with her manager “Kratik” on the night of the incident on the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok. Credit: kittybo | Instagram
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Suspect in Jimi Sandu murder case arrested in Canada
Asia News Today | Calls for stronger sanctions by China over Russia & Singapore flash floods
Monday Covid Update: 22,311 new cases; provincial totals
Family and fun Sunday brunch with the live jazz at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket returning to Sears & Co
Bangkok bridge collapses, officials say mistake made during construction
UPDATE: What really happened to Tangmo? All we know (and the stuff we don’t)
Drunk driver crashes into motorbike, killing woman and 9 month old
Family works to appeal South African’s sentencing in Koh Samui drug trafficking case
First direct flight from Saudi Arabia to land in Thailand after mending diplomatic relations
Southern Thailand flooding causes bridge collapse, 6 people reported dead
15 dead after tourist boat capsizes in Vietnam
Fire breaks out at Major Cineplex in Bangkok’s Ekkamai area
Philippines to lift most Covid restrictions in Manila from tomorrow
Thailand expecting a million Middle Eastern tourists following restoration of Saudi ties
Thailand News Update | Thais evacuate Ukraine & Storm in Thailand damages 200 homes
Evacuation of Thai nationals from Ukraine gets underway
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
20 fun facts about Thailand
Thailand Test & Go update: No more Day 5 pre-paid hotel or PCR test
UPDATE: All you need to know about Thailand Pass Test & Go 3.0
Everything you need to know about Loy Krathong
Travel Guide: Thailand Pass “Test & Go” 3.0 – All you need to know!
Thailand’s Covid alert back at Level 4, CCSA says no lockdowns
The new Test & Go – the fine print
Phuket police feel public backlash over arrest of foreign tourists in “scooter-gate”
Russian flights keep arriving in Thailand, for now
Tourists will have to pay 300 baht ‘land entry fee,’ minister confirms
March 1 changes to the Test & Go program have been officially approved
Phuket makes plans to attract more Thai tourists, same day Level 4 alert anounced
Public bus hits motorbike stopped for pedestrians at zebra crossing in Bangkok
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Expats4 days ago
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
- Reentry3 days ago
UPDATE: All you need to know about Thailand Pass Test & Go 3.0
- Thailand2 days ago
Russian flights keep arriving in Thailand, for now
- Thailand24 hours ago
March 1 changes to the Test & Go program have been officially approved
- Thailand3 days ago
Thai actress missing after falling off a Chao Phraya speedboat
- Bangkok2 days ago
Driver of speedboat missing Thai actress fell from likely to be charged
- Crime4 days ago
Foreign man arrested for allegedly smuggling 1.28 kilograms of cocaine into Thailand
- Guides3 days ago
Travel Guide: Top 8 Beaches in Thailand 2022
Recent comments: