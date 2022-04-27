Connect with us

Bangkok

Truck drivers rally in Bangkok against spiking diesel price

Tara Abhasakun

Published

 on 

Flickr/Ian Fuller

Now that Thailand has announced the upcoming end of its diesel price cap, Bangkok truckers have rallied today to demand that the price cap continues. Currently, the price for diesel is capped is 30 baht per litre. But On Tuesday, Thailand’s Energy Minister said the retail price is now at 40 baht per litre, so the government have had to subsidise 10 baht of each litre to keep the pump price at 30 baht.

Now the government is preparing to lower the subsidy that has enabled the price cap, and the minister said they would try to raise the price slowly, starting on May 1.

Today, the truckers rallied in front of Government House to insist the government keep the 30 baht per litre cap. And they called for the Energy Minister, Supattanapong Punmeechaow, to be removed. Demands also include reducing the excise tax on fuel to 0.20 baht per litre, to equal that on aviation fuel. The truckers called for removing biodiesel from the system, which will help reduce the price by 1.5-2 baht per litre, as biodiesel prices are as high as 56.4 baht per litre.

In February, truck drivers threatened to camp out in front of if Thailand’s energy ministry if the minister didn’t lower diesel prices in seven days. It’s been a few months, and while the truckers may not have camped out (yet), they sure are making noise. The president of the Land Transport Federation of Thailand, and representatives of transport operators, submitted a letter addressed to PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to a government representative.

Prayut has called on the public to have sympathy with the government’s limitations in its ability to control prices. Prayut stressed that now is the time for everyone to cooperate.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    WilliamG
    2022-04-27 18:44
    1 hour ago, Thaiger said: Currently, the price cap is 30 baht per litre. But On Tuesday, Thailand’s Energy Minister said the retail price is now at 40 baht per litre. Someone explain this to me please. Diesel is Bht…
    image
    Noble_Design
    2022-04-27 18:52
    4 minutes ago, WilliamG said: Someone explain this to me please. Diesel is Bht 30.37 per litre for the past 2 or 3 weeks. The actual price of diesel or the price it's supposed to be sold is 40 baht…
    image
    palooka
    2022-04-27 19:16
    Take the hint and fill up before the price hike. I'd fill up 2 days before some Servos may shut the day before to capitalise on the increase. Be careful with storage of filled containers though. Why? Because next month…
    image
    Noble_Design
    2022-04-27 19:21
    2 minutes ago, palooka said: ???? They may dick around with the meters on the pumps too and have never heard of a Thai version of weights and measures verification agency or maybe just a faulty pump. TIT 😀 There should…
    image
    palooka
    2022-04-27 19:35
    13 minutes ago, Noble_Design said: There should be, from the ones I filled up at there are these stickers for each individual dispenser showing the calibration/verification with their due dates. Check it out next time when you fill up. Will…
    Tara Abhasakun

    A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

