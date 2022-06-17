Transport
Cabinet to discuss cap on rising fuel costs
Energy Ministry permanent secretary Kulit Sombatsiri yesterday revealed the Energy Policy and Planning Office is going to support measures to buffer the rising cost of fuel resulting from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Kulit says the ministry will look for government help when the Cabinet reassembles for its weekly meeting on Tuesday.
“The price of diesel oil will be maintained at no more than 35 baht per litre until the end of June.”
The EPPO also promised it would continue to subsidise cooking gas for low-income earners until the end of September.
Kulit says the Department of Energy Business has been charged to persuade PTT to extend a discount on liquified petroleum gas to small food vendors and eatery owners until the end of September.
“The EPPO had agreed with the proposed measure to ease the impact of the high price of natural gas for vehicles.”
The Energy Ministry will ask PTT to retain the NGV retail price at 15.59 baht per kilogram, while keeping the price at 13.62 baht per kilo for Bangkok’s taxi drivers in Bangkok until September 15.
SOURCE: The Nation
