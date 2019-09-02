The Suvarnabhumi shopping shambles | The Thaiger

Bangkok
The Suvarnabhumi shopping shambles
Retailers want ‘in’ at the world’s 21st busiest airport in the world. With through-traffic of 60 million+ each year, and growing, Thailand’s biggest retailers want a slice of the passenger spend. But if you can’t get a shop inside the airport, build your own shopping centre just outside to capture passengers, and some of their money, just before they arrive at the Suvarnabhumi drop-off area.
That’s what Central Pattana did when they set up the Central Village which opened last Saturday. It almost didn’t, having to fend off last minute legal challenges from an aggrieved Airports of Thailand (AoT) who, through a number of curved ball legal challenges in the final week before the opening, tried to prevent the new retail outlet from opening. The Administrative Court threw out their objections on Friday paving the way for the retailer to open their doors of the huge factory outlet complex on Saturday morning.
There are some very prominent Thai families involved in this latest retail game – the AoT, King Power Duty Free and Central Pattana involve some big names and an awful lot of potential retail income. And a lot of egos playing the ‘my retail empire is bigger than yours’ game.
Now, Siam Premium Outlets, a joint venture of Siam Piwat and US-based Simon Property Group, will be another new retail outlet situated about 10 minutes from the airport as well. That will open sometime in the second half of next year.
As Bangkok’s first ‘factory outlet’ style retail complexes, Central and Siam’s plan is to lure passengers on the way to the country’s largest airport and also attract a lot of local Bangkok shoppers with the alternative retail experience. The promise is huge discounts on luxury items. The reality never quite matches the marketing claims.
But there are plenty of challenges ahead for retailers trying to lure buyers in to buy their luxury items. The retail market in Thailand continues to grow at an annual rate of 3-4%, mostly driven by Chinese tourism. But Thailand’s 30% tax on imported luxury products makes it tough to compete against the more shopper-friendly Hong Kong and Singapore.
Line this up with the inexorable trend towards online retail and the shopping malls, wherever they are, are an expensive and elaborate gamble.
Outlet malls, usually known for offloading excess or out-of-season goods, are not very good at attracting the bigger luxury brands who prefer to be associated with high-end shopping experiences, rather than fire sales, left-overs and ‘last years’ fashion.
But to the current dominant force in the airport arena, King Power, who owns and operates duty-free stores at Suvarnabhumi airport and at a King Power Srivaree Complex 15 kilometres from the airport, the new outlets threaten their dominance and will be seen as a way of gnawing away at their bottom line without having to pay exorbitant airport rents and huge commissions to the AoT.
No wonder they’re throwing a few legal bricks at the newcomers – there’s much to protect.
On August 21, the AoT claimed that the new Central Village was encroaching on state land (owned by the Treasury Department) under the supervision of AoT, put up a sign to that effect on the disputed land, and put up barricades to the entrance.
It then blocked the entrance to Gate 1 of Central Village the next day by setting up a large tent and placing barriers on a kilometre of the approach road. During a period of furious final touches, shop fit-outs and retailers stocking their shelves, instead there was a war of paperwork and ego that ended up in the Administrative Court.
ASEAN
South Korean President in Thailand to sign trade agreements
PHOTOS: The Nation
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and his wife Naraporn Chan-ocha, have welcomed South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife Kim Jung-sook to Government House in Bangkok this morning in the midst of an official state visit that continues tomorrow.
A government spokesperson says that this was President Moon’s first official visit to Thailand since assuming his post in May 2017 and the first visit by any South Korean president in seven years.
The aim of the visit is to strengthen the strategic partnership with Thailand in accord with Seoul’s New Southern Policy, by which it is seeking more interaction with all counties in Southeast Asia and cooperation with ASEAN.
The two leaders will witness the signing of six agreements and memoranda during Moon’s stay.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Smile, you’re on red light camera
Bangkok’s new Red Light Camera Systems now in operation. The new cameras will be running 24/7 to protect against drivers running red lights at major Bangkok intersections. During trial period from August 1 – 14, 22,260 drivers were caught running the red lights, an average of 1,590 drivers per day. The punishment for such a violation is 1,000 baht fine with a traffic ticket automatically delivered your doorstep.
Police Major General Jirasan Kaewsangek from the Metropolitan Police recognised that Bangkok is one of the world’s leading cities when it comes to traffic accidents.
“Running the red light is very common. Traffic Police have been doing their best and in July they pinged 1,932 drivers who ran a red light.”
The system has actually been in use since 2009, but the technology wasn’t efficient enough to detect car number plates at night. Now the technology has been upgraded in 30 red light intersections across the city. The police started using the new system yesterday.
There will be 2 warning signs for drivers to be aware of the automatic red light traffic cameras at 100 metres and 50 metres before the intersection. Each location will have 2 to 3 cameras with 4K resolution and infrared technology. During the 14 day trial an intersection at Ratchada – Rama 4 had the most red-light violations at 3,082 out of a total of 22,260 detected from all intersections in the trial.
Bangkok
New Central Village luxury outlet opens for business at BKK
Wonder if anyone from Airports of Thailand were invited to this morning’s opening?
The Central Pattana president and CEO Preecha Ekkunagul, and directors Suthikiatis Chirathivat and Sudhitham Chirathivat, presided at the official opening ceremony of Central Village next to Suvarnabhumi airport this morning.
Central Village has cost more than 5 billion and was five years in the planning. The new ‘luxury outlet’ houses 150 retail stores and claims to carry domestic and foreign goods being sold at discounts of 35-70%.
During the week the AoT (Airports of Thailand) tried to railroad the opening by claiming that the new shopping centre had ignored numerous planning laws and posed an air traffic hazard. The Administrative Court and Civil Aviation Authority have dismissed these claims.
“There are outlets for fashion items, IT gadgets, home décor, toys and sporting goods, as well as 40,000 square metres in Food Village. Outlets are arranged in different ‘villages’ and all buildings feature beautiful Thai modern architecture to accentuate Thai charms for foreign tourists,” said CEO Preecha Ekkunagul at the opening ceremony.
More than 2,000 customers joined the opening ceremony hoping to get the first look at the new Central Village. The complex is accessible by MRT, taxis and private cars and also provides free shuttle services from Udomsuk BTS station, Central World and Suvarnabhumi airport.
Highlighted brands at the mall include Club 21, Ermenegildo Zegna, Etro, Michael Kors, Adidas Factory Outlet, Calvin Klein, Converse, Crocs, Guiardano, Jim Thompson Factory, L’Oreal Luxe, Quicksilver & Roxy & DC, Rip Curl, Swarosvski, Timberland, Toys R Us, Victoria’s Secret and Watch Station.
Set to open soon are outlets of Chloe, Coach, Kate Spade New York, Kenzo, Polo Ralph Lauren, Salvatore Ferragamo, Bath & Body Works, Harnn, Kipling, Onitsuka Tiger and Tommy Hilfiger.
SOURCE: The Nation
