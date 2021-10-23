Connect with us

Bangkok

Thai man takes grandfather hostage in Bangkok standoff

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: A Thai man takes his grandfather hostage in Bangkok hotel. (via Sanook)

A 70 year old Thai grandfather was taken hostage by his 35 year old grandson in a Bangkok hotel leading to a standoff that ended when police tased the man. The incident took place in the Charoen Krung area of Bang Rak in the capital city.

The grandson had recently been released from prison one month prior after serving a sentence for theft. It was reported that he had not found any employment since he was released.

He had left his home two days ago telling his family that he was off to search for his girlfriend, and family members say that they didn’t hear from him again until they discovered him staying at a 600 baht a night hotel room. His reasoning for staying there have not been explained.

Yannawa police were called to the scene at 11 am yesterday where 3 shophouses on Soi 44 were being used at the hotel. The man had holed up on the fourth floor where he had taken his grandfather hostage using a 6-inch knife.

After police arrived and negotiated, they convinced the man to bring his grandfather downstairs but as the two exited the hotel the hostage-taker held his grandfather in a headlock with a knife to his throat. When he got 20 meters from the hotel entrance police deployed a taser and were able to stun the man into submission and free his grandfather who escaped the incident unharmed.

Details of how the situation began and why it escalated into a hostage standoff have not yet been clarified. But both the grandfather and the grandson were transported to Lertsin Hospital for care.

SOURCE: ASEAN Now

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
mickkotlarski
2021-10-23 16:20
According to Thai news outlets it wasn't his grandfather the hostage taker grabbed. It was the granddaughter that was originally taken hostage but got away from the assailant. The felon will now enter the prison system for the 17th time…
image
Dedinbed
2021-10-23 16:35
37 minutes ago, Bluesofa said: I thought the word was 'tasered'? Not that I've ever been tased or tasered. But just to prove I am anal, I looked it up: [quote] In trying to find out, I’ve discovered that the…
image
Rookiescot
2021-10-23 17:31
1 hour ago, mickkotlarski said: According to Thai news outlets it wasn't his grandfather the hostage taker grabbed. It was the granddaughter that was originally taken hostage but got away from the assailant. The felon will now enter the prison…
image
mickkotlarski
2021-10-23 17:35
2 minutes ago, Rookiescot said: 17th time? I suspect the guy likes it in there. Better than being in society. Well at least he gets his meals free of charge. But what shocked me is was arrested 13 times as…
image
Rookiescot
2021-10-23 17:42
2 minutes ago, mickkotlarski said: Better than being in society. Well at least he gets his meals free of charge. But what shocked me is was arrested 13 times as a minor. OK usually I'm pretty liberal but in this…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Vietnam57 mins ago

Vietnam to test reopening starting with Phu Quoc Island
World2 hours ago

Chinese law to limit homework and tutoring pressure on kids
Bangkok2 hours ago

Thai man takes grandfather hostage in Bangkok standoff

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand3 hours ago

Covid-19 forces 70 private schools out of business, 100 to follow
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Covid-19 clusters prompt lockdown in 3 Korat villages
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Thammasat University says vaccines slowed by government docs
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Covid-19 Saturday: 74 deaths, 9,742 infections, provincial data
Tourism6 hours ago

Thailand reopening roundup: What happens November 1
Tourism7 hours ago

Thailand is open for tourism again, sort of
Thailand7 hours ago

Thailand Pass website launching, accepted from November 2
Business7 hours ago

Thailand’s chicken industry suffering from lack of migrant workers
Crime18 hours ago

US man arrested for bank fraud 1 day before statute of limitation
Tourism20 hours ago

Tourism Minister proposes reopening entertainment venues November 1
Tourism21 hours ago

Full details on the 3 ways to travel to Thailand from November 1
World1 day ago

1 dead, 1 injured in prop gun shooting on Alec Baldwin movie set
Thailand1 month ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending