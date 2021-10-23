Connect with us

World

Chinese law to limit homework and tutoring pressure on kids

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: A new Chinese law limits homework and tutoring. (via Flickr Andrej Iliev)

It’s been a common trope that Asian students keep their nose to the grindstone with long school hours, after school study, and mountains of homework. But China is taking action to address the stress of both homework and off-site tutoring in core subjects by passing a law requiring local governments to regulate these “twin pressures”.

According to official Chinese news agencies, the new law aims to reduce the twin pressures that students face to promote a healthier lifestyle. The full text of the law has yet to be published, but the essential basis of it is to place responsibility on local governments to try to regulate the amount of homework students are tasked with.

The law also calls on parents to be even-handed in scheduling their children’s time, with the dedication to education being complemented with enough time for rest and exercise.

This new law follows a string of legislation by Chinese authorities that have attempted to play a role in parenting for the youth of China. The government has expressed concern about overwhelmed children buried under piles of schoolwork among other problems they are attempting to address.

The Education Ministry has recently cut back on homework requirements as well as put a stop to after school tutoring on weekends and holidays for major subjects. They have also recently condemned the elevation of internet celebrities and enacted rules to limit children from overindulging in online games, with a crackdown allowing minors only 3 hours of gaming a week, one hour per day on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

While Chinese children are likely not too keen on the harsh limits on gaming, they’re undoubtedly happy about the reduction in homework and after-school tutoring that places massive pressure on them.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Vietnam58 mins ago

Vietnam to test reopening starting with Phu Quoc Island
World2 hours ago

Chinese law to limit homework and tutoring pressure on kids
Bangkok2 hours ago

Thai man takes grandfather hostage in Bangkok standoff

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand3 hours ago

Covid-19 forces 70 private schools out of business, 100 to follow
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Covid-19 clusters prompt lockdown in 3 Korat villages
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Thammasat University says vaccines slowed by government docs
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Covid-19 Saturday: 74 deaths, 9,742 infections, provincial data
Tourism6 hours ago

Thailand reopening roundup: What happens November 1
Tourism7 hours ago

Thailand is open for tourism again, sort of
Thailand7 hours ago

Thailand Pass website launching, accepted from November 2
Business7 hours ago

Thailand’s chicken industry suffering from lack of migrant workers
Crime18 hours ago

US man arrested for bank fraud 1 day before statute of limitation
Tourism20 hours ago

Tourism Minister proposes reopening entertainment venues November 1
Tourism21 hours ago

Full details on the 3 ways to travel to Thailand from November 1
World1 day ago

1 dead, 1 injured in prop gun shooting on Alec Baldwin movie set
Thailand1 month ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending