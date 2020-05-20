Temple closes to mark decade since redshirt crackdown | The Thaiger

Part of the ‘new normal’, in times of Covid-19 in Thailand, involves redesigning traditional ways of doing things and changing daily life to stay safe and virus free. Today The Standard has revealed a few things that you might see in the near future.

To minimise the risk of the spread of Covid-19 in elevators, engineers have created a new, innovative concept of using foot pedals to choose your floor instead of using your hands to press designated buttons.

The concept has been introduced in Bangkok’s Seacon Square Srinakarin Department Store. It began as a prototype, but now all 8 elevators in Seacon Square use the pedals. All 4 elevators in Seacon Square Department Store in Bang Khae will also likely be changed in the coming week.

Moving on to another innovative measure for preventing the spread of the virus, a new technology called ‘Face Bot’ has been introduced to replace human screening points. Face Bot machines will scan, take temperatures, and detect pedestrians’ faces. Anyone with a temperature higher than 37.5 degrees Celsius, or who is not wearing a face mask, will be denied entry.

The Seacon Square mall has ordered 10 of the devices at a price of 50,000 baht per device and is awaiting delivery. At present, 4 face bot machines have been installed in Seacon Square Department Store Srinakarin Road.

1. At the entrance of Bangkok Bank, Ground Floor

2. At the entrance of the flyover on the 2nd floor connecting to the Lotus

3. At the main entrance on the Ground Floor

4. At the entrance of the parking lot (new building) G floor

“We are ready to expand to every entrance and exit of the mall,” says a mall spokesman.

In a related story, Central Group has asked all stores within their shopping centres to create ‘counter shields’ at the customer service counters as well as on dining tables.

A mandatory 1.5 metre social distance at each table has also come in to play as we all begin to see more such measures at mass gathering places.

SOURCE: The Stranded | Nation TV | Central Group