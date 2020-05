Temple closes to mark decade since redshirt crackdown | The Thaiger

A Bangkok temple, where 6 people were shot and killed by the military during the 2010 “redshirt” political protests, has closed during the tragic event’s 10 year anniversary.

A sign was put in front of Wat Pathum Wanaram saying it was closed for “disinfection,” according to Khaosod. But many see the significance of the closure relating to the events a decade ago.

On May 19, 2010, 6 people taking refugee inside the temple were killed by soldiers. 5 of them were killed from troops who shot from the BTS skytrain rail track. 3 of the deceased were volunteer medics.

The temple was designated as a “safe zone” during the government crackdown of redshirt protests calling for an election and for parliament to be dissolved. The protests started around February of 2010 until the government crackdown in May that year.

94 people were killed during the crackdown, and the Bangkok Posts says most of them were redshirt supporters. The Post says 7 soldiers and 2 foreign reporters were also killed in the violence. In 2013, the court found that 6 victims at the temple were shot by troops, but they were unable to identify the soldiers.

SOURCES: Khaosod English | Bangkok Post| Bangkok Post

