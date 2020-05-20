Connect with us

Bangkok

Temple closes to mark decade since redshirt crackdown

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

7 hours ago

 on 

Temple closes to mark decade since redshirt crackdown | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Khaosod English
    • follow us in feedly

A Bangkok temple, where 6 people were shot and killed by the military during the 2010 “redshirt” political protests, has closed during the tragic event’s 10 year anniversary.

A sign was put in front of Wat Pathum Wanaram saying it was closed for “disinfection,” according to Khaosod. But many see the significance of the closure relating to the events a decade ago.

On May 19, 2010, 6 people taking refugee inside the temple were killed by soldiers. 5 of them were killed from troops who shot from the BTS skytrain rail track. 3 of the deceased were volunteer medics.

The temple was designated as a “safe zone” during the government crackdown of redshirt protests calling for an election and for parliament to be dissolved. The protests started around February of 2010 until the government crackdown in May that year.

94 people were killed during the crackdown, and the Bangkok Posts says most of them were redshirt supporters. The Post says 7 soldiers and 2 foreign reporters were also killed in the violence. In 2013, the court found that 6 victims at the temple were shot by troops, but they were unable to identify the soldiers.

SOURCES: Khaosod English | Bangkok Post| Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

‘New normal’ seen in shopping malls across Bangkok

Anukul

Published

5 hours ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

‘New normal’ seen in shopping malls across Bangkok | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Nation TV

Part of the ‘new normal’, in times of Covid-19 in Thailand, involves redesigning traditional ways of doing things and changing daily life to stay safe and virus free. Today The Standard has revealed a few things that you might see in the near future.

To minimise the risk of the spread of Covid-19 in elevators, engineers have created a new, innovative concept of using foot pedals to choose your floor instead of using your hands to press designated buttons.

'New normal' seen in shopping malls across Bangkok | News by The Thaiger

The concept has been introduced in Bangkok’s Seacon Square Srinakarin Department Store. It began as a prototype, but now all 8 elevators in Seacon Square use the pedals. All 4 elevators in Seacon Square Department Store in Bang Khae will also likely be changed in the coming week.

Moving on to another innovative measure for preventing the spread of the virus, a new technology called ‘Face Bot’ has been introduced to replace human screening points. Face Bot machines will scan, take temperatures, and detect pedestrians’ faces. Anyone with a temperature higher than 37.5 degrees Celsius, or who is not wearing a face mask, will be denied entry.

'New normal' seen in shopping malls across Bangkok | News by The Thaiger

The Seacon Square mall has ordered 10 of the devices at a price of 50,000 baht per device and is awaiting delivery. At present, 4 face bot machines have been installed in Seacon Square Department Store Srinakarin Road.

1. At the entrance of Bangkok Bank, Ground Floor

2. At the entrance of the flyover on the 2nd floor connecting to the Lotus

3. At the main entrance on the Ground Floor

4. At the entrance of the parking lot (new building) G floor

“We are ready to expand to every entrance and exit of the mall,” says a mall spokesman.

In a related story, Central Group has asked all stores within their shopping centres to create ‘counter shields’ at the customer service counters as well as on dining tables.

'New normal' seen in shopping malls across Bangkok | News by The Thaiger

A mandatory 1.5 metre social distance at each table has also come in to play as we all begin to see more such measures at mass gathering places.

SOURCE: The Stranded | Nation TV | Central Group

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Crime

Security guard stabbed to death in Samut Prakan

Jack Burton

Published

7 hours ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

Security guard stabbed to death in Samut Prakan | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: Nation Thailand

A female motorbike taxi driver has allegedly stabbed a security guard to death after a quarrel at a parking building in Samut Prakan, just south of Bangkok. Police heard about the fatal stabbing of 37 year old Sathaporn Thong-In at 10am. The victim was found lying in a pool of blood and had a stab wound on the left side of his chest.

The suspect, 66 year old Phayao Senarak, and her husband Than, aged 73, both motorcycle taxi drivers, waited for police at the scene of the crime. Phayao reportedly handed over the bloody knife that she had used to stab the victim to police.

She told officers that her husband had phoned her earlier that day, saying that he’d been involved in a minor accident with a car in front of the building and asked her to bring the motorcycle’s registration documents to clear the matter with the insurance company.

Security guard stabbed to death in Samut Prakan | News by The Thaiger

When Phayao arrived at the building Sathaporn, who worked as a security guard, told her she couldn’t park there as it would block the entrance to the building, leading to a violent quarrel. Phayao told officers Sathaporn tried to hit her with a piece of wood and she defended herself with the knife, claiming she stabbed without looking at the victim as her husband was trying to stop the fight.

The couple are charged with assault and manslaughter at this stage as the police continue their investigation to gather more information to the prosecutor.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Crime

Ex high ranking Buddhist officials convicted of embezzling millions

Jack Burton

Published

11 hours ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

Ex high ranking Buddhist officials convicted of embezzling millions | The Thaiger
PHOTO: thaipost.net

5 former National Office of Buddhism officials, including a former chief, have been found guilty of stealing 21 million baht from the organisation back in 2015. The Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases convicted the 5 of embezzlement and sentenced them to prison. They are also required to repay 21 million baht to the NOB.

The convicted were identified as…

• 61 year old Phanom Sonsilp, a former director of the NOB

• Bunloet Sopha, aged 54, a former official at the Lampang Buddhism office

• 51 year old Phonphen Kittitharangkun and 54 year old Kaeo Chittakhop, former academics with the NOB’s division for Buddhism studies;

• Phatthana Su-ammatmontri, aged 50, a former academic with the NOB’s Buddhism promotion division.

Phanom, Bunloet, Phonphen and Kaeo were given 13 years and 4 months in prison for embezzlement, while Phatthana was given 4 years for helping them. The court ordered all 5 to jointly return 21 million baht to the NOB.

Meanwhile, the court handed suspended sentences to 2 former monks found guilty of 6 counts of money laundering at the Wat Sa Ket temple in Bangkok. They were identified as Methi Sutthikon and Wichit Thammaphon, former assistant abbots at the temple. The court found the duo guilty of approving a 14.2 million baht in cash transfers from the temple’s account from March to December in 2015.

They were handed 8 years in prison but their sentences were suspended.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Trending