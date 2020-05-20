Connect with us

Crime

Chon Buri pedestrian dies in hit-and-run incident

Jack Burton

Published 

6 hours ago

 on 

Chon Buri pedestrian dies in hit-and-run incident | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: The Pattaya News
    • follow us in feedly

A hit-and-run incident early this morning has left an unidentified male pedestrian, believed to be Thai, dead in Chon Buri’s Banglamung district. Police were notified of the incident at around 12:30am

Authorities, emergency responders and The Pattaya News rushed to the scene to find the body of a man, believed to be Thai, estimated to be 35 -40 years old, on the road. No identification was found on him.

The incident occurred after the Thai national curfew which currently runs from 11pm to 4am daily, thus there were no witnesses.

Chon Buri pedestrian dies in hit-and-run incident | News by The Thaiger

Banglamung police are seeking the driver, and have announced that there are working surveillance cameras in the area and they’ll be examining footage and collecting data to identify the vehicle.

A police spokesman told reporters that officials believe the suspect lives near the scene of the incident. They will be questioning local residents to learn whether anyone someone has gone missing overnight.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Pattaya. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is a writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. He attended the Henry Grady School of Journalism and his works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Crime

18 year old daughter allegedly raped multiple times by father

Anukul

Published

5 hours ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

18 year old daughter allegedly raped multiple times by father | The Thaiger
PHOTO: thairath.co.th

Thai media report that an 18 year old girl was raped multiple times over 8 years by her own father. The victim, identified only as “Mali,” filed a complaint with police in the northern province of Lamphun, just south of Chiang Mai, alleging that her 38 year old father ‘O’ had been raping her since she was 11 years old.

She told police she decided to seek help after became pregnant for 6 months and her father forced her to have an abortion.

She told the police that her father made her take Misoprostol (an abortifacient medicine) but the abortion was not successful. He then became frustrated and injected alcohol into her sexual organs. She told officers it took him 6 attempts before the abortion was successful. After that, the father took the body of the fetus away but the girl didn’t know where he disposed of it.

The father reportedly surrendered to police and will be charged with child maltreatment and using violence. He denies the charges.

Thai Rath revealed that O has a history of drug addiction and imprisonment for attempted murder.

SOURCES: Thai Rath| Chiangmai News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Crime

Security guard stabbed to death in Samut Prakan

Jack Burton

Published

7 hours ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

Security guard stabbed to death in Samut Prakan | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: Nation Thailand

A female motorbike taxi driver has allegedly stabbed a security guard to death after a quarrel at a parking building in Samut Prakan, just south of Bangkok. Police heard about the fatal stabbing of 37 year old Sathaporn Thong-In at 10am. The victim was found lying in a pool of blood and had a stab wound on the left side of his chest.

The suspect, 66 year old Phayao Senarak, and her husband Than, aged 73, both motorcycle taxi drivers, waited for police at the scene of the crime. Phayao reportedly handed over the bloody knife that she had used to stab the victim to police.

She told officers that her husband had phoned her earlier that day, saying that he’d been involved in a minor accident with a car in front of the building and asked her to bring the motorcycle’s registration documents to clear the matter with the insurance company.

Security guard stabbed to death in Samut Prakan | News by The Thaiger

When Phayao arrived at the building Sathaporn, who worked as a security guard, told her she couldn’t park there as it would block the entrance to the building, leading to a violent quarrel. Phayao told officers Sathaporn tried to hit her with a piece of wood and she defended herself with the knife, claiming she stabbed without looking at the victim as her husband was trying to stop the fight.

The couple are charged with assault and manslaughter at this stage as the police continue their investigation to gather more information to the prosecutor.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Crime

12 Rohingya arrested for illegal entry in Tak province

Jack Burton

Published

10 hours ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

12 Rohingya arrested for illegal entry in Tak province | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO: Pulitzer Centre

Police in the western Thai province of Tak, near the Burmese border, say 12 Rohingya were arrested in the Mae Sot district and charged with illegal entry.

The Rohingya are an ethnic group in Myanmar. Most live in Rakhine State on Myanmar’s western coast. Myanmar is a majority Buddhist state, but the Rohingya are primarily Muslim, though a small number are Hindu. They are considered “the most persecuted minority in the world” by the UN.

A team of police, military and administrative officials nabbed the 2 men and 8 women, who were accompanied by a 3 year old boy and a 9 year old girl. They were arrested at a rented room near the first Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge across the Moei river in tambon Tha Sai Luat. Officials say all 12 Rohingya will be repatriated to Myanmar after legal proceedings are complete.

When questioned, they said they came from Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine, and were en route to Malaysia. They said they were brought across the border to Mae Sot by brokers who charged them 140,000 baht. They had paid the first half in advance in Burmese currency to the brokers.

In Mae Sot, they were sheltered by 2 Thai men, who were also arrested and charged with providing shelter for illegal migrants.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Trending