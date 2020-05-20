Security guard stabbed to death in Samut Prakan | The Thaiger

A female motorbike taxi driver has allegedly stabbed a security guard to death after a quarrel at a parking building in Samut Prakan, just south of Bangkok. Police heard about the fatal stabbing of 37 year old Sathaporn Thong-In at 10am. The victim was found lying in a pool of blood and had a stab wound on the left side of his chest.

The suspect, 66 year old Phayao Senarak, and her husband Than, aged 73, both motorcycle taxi drivers, waited for police at the scene of the crime. Phayao reportedly handed over the bloody knife that she had used to stab the victim to police.

She told officers that her husband had phoned her earlier that day, saying that he’d been involved in a minor accident with a car in front of the building and asked her to bring the motorcycle’s registration documents to clear the matter with the insurance company.

When Phayao arrived at the building Sathaporn, who worked as a security guard, told her she couldn’t park there as it would block the entrance to the building, leading to a violent quarrel. Phayao told officers Sathaporn tried to hit her with a piece of wood and she defended herself with the knife, claiming she stabbed without looking at the victim as her husband was trying to stop the fight.

The couple are charged with assault and manslaughter at this stage as the police continue their investigation to gather more information to the prosecutor.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand