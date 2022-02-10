Take a healthy bite of hipster paradise with plant based ‘smoothie bowls’ at Paco Club Bangkok

Looking for a boutique cafe that offers a unique blend of delicious and decor? Check out Paco Club Bangkok. With an artsy design and all natural, plant based desserts called “smoothie bows,” this colourful hole in the wall will rock your hipster socks off.

Not smoothies in the traditional sense, their signature creations are comprised of your choice of fresh fruits and shaved ice, blended and sliced to create edible works of art that are wonderful to behold and satisfying to consume.

The cafe occupies the busy corner of Sukhumvit 49/9 Alley, about a 2 kilometre walk from Thong Lo Boat Station. With no sidewalk access, it’s truly a sparkling diamond in the rough. (Google Maps)

Open 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday-Sunday, it’s the perfect place for a cool, low calorie lunch — or an off the wall dessert date for Valentine’s Day.

Go ahead — snap that snazzy Polaroid picture for IG and imagine yourself lounging with your lover in Andy Warhol’s personal pop art gallery.

But customers beware. Claimed to be “highly addictive,” down just one delicious designer bowl of smoothie goodness and you’ll be back for more.

