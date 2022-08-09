Bangkok
Swedish Embassy hailed for giving 6-month parental leave to Thai staff
The Swedish Embassy in Bangkok was praised by Thai netizens after providing six months of parental leave with full salary to its Thai male staff.
Yesterday, the Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok posted a story on Facebook of a Thai embassy driver, Somchart Sucheephet, revealing he receives the same welfare privileges as his Swedish counterparts.
The embassy said…
“It’s time for our driver to be a father and take paternity leave to take care of his child.”
The embassy revealed that Somchart has worked at the embassy for almost 30 years, and is entitled to take leave according to the Swedish worker welfare system.
The embassy also revealed other employee welfare benefits, including parental leave to take care of children aged under 10 years old when they are sick, 10 days per child, 28 vacation days per year, and 13 Thai national holidays per year. The embassy also added that the staff is entitled to the Swedish coffee and tea break called fika every Friday.
The embassy said…
“All employees of Swedish embassies worldwide enjoy these benefits. We believe that decent working conditions, sound employer and employee relations, and striving for gender equality will benefit society and the country as a whole.”
Many Thai netizens commented on the post to congratulate Somchart and praise the embassy for providing equal welfare to each member of staff. Some wished that the Thai worker welfare system was the same.
One woman said, “This is great. It’s hard for me to take leave even if I want just three days.” A man said, “I am able to take leave only 10 days per year.” Many others wanted to apply to work for the embassy.
According to the latest update on worker welfare in January announced by the PM Spokeswoman, Ratchada Thanadirek, women could take maternity leave for up to 98 days and paternity leave for up to 90 days to take care of their children, and they get paid 50% of their salary.
A father, who works in a Thai government department, is allowed to take 15-days of paternity leave to take care of his child and wife.
SOURCE: Matichon | Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Mother’s Day in Thailand 2022: 5 fun ways to pamper your mom
Thai minister insists minimum wage increase is not electioneering
Swedish Embassy hailed for giving 6-month parental leave to Thai staff
Enjoy a splashing time and immerse yourself in Thai Mythology in Andamanda Phuket
PM warns Thailand to brace itself for potential flooding
Watch Koh Samui’s magical sunset from these sunset bars
Local hero predicts building collapse, saves countless lives in eastern Thailand
9 year old boy kills a 7 year old girl with a police pistol in Phuket
Southeast Asia’s sauciest tech event, Techsauce Global Summit to return to Bangkok in physical form
Thailand & China fighter jets take off on Falcon Strike drills
Fans flock to free entry Pattaya Music Festival held every weekend of August
Innocent woman killed after high-speed race near Bangkok
Police raid Chinese porn studio in Chon Buri, 4 arrested
Blaze at US office near German Embassy in Bangkok
Aussie man plunges to death from 17th floor of Pattaya hotel
More details emerge on Deadly Fire in NightClub | GMT
Monsoon season in Thailand explained
Are you brave enough to try these weird Thai food?
Thai wife hires mistresses for husband with a 15,000 baht salary
Pedo father & 2 stepbrothers jailed for raping 12 year old Thai girl
Famous northern Thai dish declared world’s best soup
Thailand launches new 10-year visa to attract foreign experts
Thailand’s Entry Requirements August 2022
UPDATE: Thai wife hires mistresses for husband with a 15,000 baht salary
110 Thais on one flight denied entry into South Korea
Chiang Rai Airport to stay closed until August 6 following Nok Air incident
UPDATE: Sexy Thai model fined 5,000 baht for dancing topless in club
Thailand 2nd Most Dangerous Place in the World to Drive | GMT
Thailand’s hotels are short on workers
Cheap sound absorption panels believed to be cause of Mountain B fire
TAT says Thailand drew 3.3 million foreign tourists from January-July
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Guides1 day ago
Monsoon season in Thailand explained
-
Northern Thailand3 days ago
Famous northern Thai dish declared world’s best soup
-
OutDoor Activities7 hours ago
Enjoy a splashing time and immerse yourself in Thai Mythology in Andamanda Phuket
-
North East23 hours ago
UPDATE: Sexy Thai model fined 5,000 baht for dancing topless in club
-
Chon Buri1 day ago
Cheap sound absorption panels believed to be cause of Mountain B fire
-
Economy2 days ago
Thailand’s hotels are short on workers
-
Economy1 day ago
China-Taiwan-US spat threatens Thailand’s car industry
-
Thailand3 days ago
TAT says Thailand drew 3.3 million foreign tourists from January-July