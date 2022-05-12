Bangkok
Suspects allegedly drug and rob Kuwaiti tourist in Bangkok
Two suspects allegedly drugged a Kuwaiti tourist before stealing about 200,000 baht from him, around US$5,700, in Bangkok in March, although they were only arrested yesterday. The victim said the suspects took him to a hotel on Bangkok’s famous Sukhumvit road to have sex. He said he was then drugged, and became unconscious. When he woke up, he saw that his money had been stolen.
After collecting evidence, Lumpini police eventually arrested the two subjects, 28 year old Chadaporn Aomsin, and 26 year old Sipan Thienkrachang. Both are transgender women. The police arrested Chadaporn in Bangkok, and Sipan in Nonthaburi. Police say that Chadaporn confessed to the allegation when she was interrogated at Lumpini police station, and say she had committed similar crimes 3 times before with British and Chinese tourists after she was released from Thonburi Remand Prison.
Both suspects are now detained at Lumpini Police Station awaiting further legal proceedings. The hotel where they took the tourist is reportedly on Sukhumvit Soi 5, in the Lumpini district.
Last month, a tourist in Pattaya claimed last week that two thieves stole his gold necklace worth about 33,000 baht. The tourist said the thieves were a Thai woman, and a ‘transgender individual’, who both wore ‘sexy dresses’. The tourist, 45 year old Sathishkumar Govindarju, told The Pattaya News the pair also tried to convince him to sleep with them. Sathishkumar said he noticed later, after he had rejected the alleged thieves’ approach, that his pricey necklace was missing.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Depressed delivery driver kills himself by jumping off a Bangkok bridge
Thailand News Today I Still no idea what “endemic” in Thailand means
Top 6 Private Villas in Thailand
Why you should study Thai to explore Thailand
Tibet Airlines plane bursts into flames during takeoff in southwest China
Suspects allegedly drug and rob Kuwaiti tourist in Bangkok
Myanmar junta to reopen borders to tourists, but travel still isn’t advised
The Largest Water Park in Asia | This is Thailand
UPDATE: New details emerge on missing German tourist in Phuket
Can digital nomads get a 10 year LTR visa in Thailand?
Sri Lanka’s PM quits, goes into hiding
What you need to know about Thai spirit homes
Democrat candidate in Bangkok election promises to tackle flooding if elected
The Bikini Beach Race to take place in Pattaya this October
Phuket’s THB4.5 Billion Andamanda Project Set to Open
Thursday Covid Update: 8,019 new cases; provincial totals
South African woman, jailed in Thailand, gets to speak to mother
Who is eligible for a 50,000 baht 10 year LTR visa in Thailand? The fine print.
How living the dream became a nightmare for Phuket property buyers
UPDATE: Thai woman spends 300k baht on wedding but groom doesn’t turn up
Thai cult raided, 11 corpses found, followers urged to consume leader’s waste
Tourism operators not getting their hopes up, still wary of government U-turns
Major Thai police leader to discuss closing times in Pattaya, Phuket and elsewhere
Police visit Chon Buri immigration, warn staff “don’t take bribes”
Cabinet cuts 10 year Long Term Resident visa fee to 50k baht
Thai woman spends 300k baht on wedding but groom doesn’t turn up
After big reopening, Krabi’s Maya Bay to temporarily close again
Top 6 Private Villas in Thailand
Norwegian man found hanged in Pattaya home
Tourists returning to Bangkok’s Khao San Road
In a ranking of the world’s top tourism destinations, Thailand slips in at number 4
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand1 day ago
Who is eligible for a 50,000 baht 10 year LTR visa in Thailand? The fine print.
- Thailand1 day ago
UPDATE: Thai woman spends 300k baht on wedding but groom doesn’t turn up
- North East3 days ago
Thai cult raided, 11 corpses found, followers urged to consume leader’s waste
- Thailand3 days ago
Tourism operators not getting their hopes up, still wary of government U-turns
- Thailand1 day ago
Cabinet cuts 10 year Long Term Resident visa fee to 50k baht
- Best of4 hours ago
Top 6 Private Villas in Thailand
- Crime3 days ago
Norwegian man found hanged in Pattaya home
- Cannabis2 days ago
Anutin to give away 1 million cannabis plants to Thai households from next month
Recent comments: