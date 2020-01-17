Connect with us

Phuket

Thai Airways’ pilot under investigation for botched landing at Frankfurt

The Thaiger

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Thai Airways’ pilot under investigation for botched landing at Frankfurt | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thai Airways' Airbus A350-900 parked at Frankfurt International Airport - YouTube
A Thai Airways International pilot, flying for Thailand’s national flag carrier, is currently being investigated by Germany’s BFU (Bundesstelle für Flugunfalluntersuchung), the country’s civil aviation investigators, for flying a Thai Airways plane below the standard altitude as the flight he was piloting, was approaching Frankfurt International Airport. The flight had originated in Phuket.

The incident has been related through the Outsider’s Aviation Facebook page.

The Thai Airways branded Airbus A350-900 direct flight from Phuket to Frankfurt, was approaching Frankfurt airport at a reported altitude of 800 feet above ground, which was below the standard safe minimum altitude for approaches to Frankfurt International Airport.

The pilot took the decision to initiate a go-around and took the plane up to about 5,000-feet before lining up for a second attempt, and landed successfully. The plane landed safely on 07R runway about 15 minutes after the first attempt.

Despite the safe landing, the BFU says the incident is “a serious violation of aviation safety standards” and ordered an investigation. The identity of the pilot has not been disclosed.

View post on imgur.com

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

The Thaiger

Crime

Police shoot knife-wielding attacker in Phuket Town

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

January 16, 2020

By

Police shoot knife-wielding attacker in Phuket Town | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Knife wound to the neck received by one of the attending police - Phuket Hot News

A police officer has shot dead a robber in Phuket Town early yesterday (Wednesday). The knife-wielding robber, 34 year old Aekkasit Kesorn, from Nakhorn Sri Thammarat, had attacked the officer whilst being interrupted in the middle of a robbery. The policeman ended up with a knife wound to the neck.

The officer pulled out his firearm and shot the attacker in self-defence.

The incident happened at an apartment building in Soi Hongleng-U-Thit in Phuket Town around 2:30am yesterday. Police were called to the apartment after locals called police with reports of a young couple being robbed.

Officers Cpl Warat Jairerng and Snr Sgt Maj Nirute Boonrat arrived to find the attacker still in the middle of his attack on a young couple from Krabi and Trang. He was threatening them with a knife. The attending police noted that the woman had already received a knife wound to the stomach.

“They were frightened and asking for help. (The woman) was bleeding from a knife wound on the left side of her stomach.”

The attacker was holding the women’s bag when the police arrived at the scene. The attacker turned his attention to the two police, lunging at both of them with his knife.

“Snr Sgt Maj Nirute drew his gun and fired one shot to stop him,” police reported on The Phuket News.

“Aekkasit was shot in the neck. He collapsed and died at the scene,”

After firing the fatal shot that killed the attacker, Snr Sgt Maj Nirute faces charges of manslaughter. Both Snr Sgt Maj Nirute and the young female victim were released from Vachira Hospital after receiving attention to their wounds.

Police have also confirmed that the attacker was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a gun in Phuket eight years ago, with other drug charges in Nakhon Sri Thammarat in 2012.

SOURCE: The Phuket News | Phuket Hot News

Police shoot knife-wielding attacker in Phuket Town | News by The Thaiger

PHOTO: Eakkapop Thongtub

Business

Three massive condo developments along Phuket’s up-market Layan Beach

Bill Barnett

Published

2 days ago

on

January 15, 2020

By

Three massive condo developments along Phuket’s up-market Layan Beach | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Northern end of Layan Beach - True-beachfront

by Bill Barnett – c9hotelworks.com

Two new condo developments are going ahead in the Layan Beach area of Phuket’s up-market west-coast beach strip. And there’s another one underway next to the Dream Beach Club at the northern end of the Layan beach strip. All in all, another 1,200+ keys added to the available rooms along the Bang Tao/Layan Beach area.

On the northern side of Bangtao Beach, next to Maan Tawan and nearby Banyan Tree Phuket is the upcoming Sunshine Beach development. With a plan for 771 hotel and residences units on 12.6 rai, the high-density project is targeting Mainland Chinese buyers with pricing points reportedly starting from 4 million baht. Construction is expected to start in June of this year and complete in 2022.

From our discussion with sales staff the developer has claimed they have reached an agreement with the government for beach fronting facilities in the National Park strip in front of the project.

While in Layan next to Lotus Gardens is the upcoming 400 unit Layan Green Park. Pricing points run from 2.5 million baht. Unit configurations will range from studio, to one, two and three bedrooms. Guaranteed returns of 10% for a period of 10 years are being promoted.

Phuket’s Layan area is seeing a surge in new real estate led projects and rising land values. At the same time as these two projects are underway, next to the Dream Beach is an oceanfront luxury project promoting sales of Grand Beach Villa and Ocean View Suites tagged as ‘N5’. The developer of the project is VIP Thailand who have another project in Rawai.

Based on our research the primary source market tragets of these three projects are mainland Chinese and Russian buyers. Local concerns in the Cherngtalay area over mounting traffic, water shortages and strain on municipal infrastructure are becoming issues.

Traffic in and around the central Cherngtalay shopping district is becoming increasingly clogged with little hope for respite other than improved traffic management.

SOURCE: C9Hotelworks.com

Three massive condo developments along Phuket's up-market Layan Beach | News by The Thaiger

Phuket

Russian tourist in coma after Patong hotel balcony fall

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 days ago

on

January 15, 2020

By

Russian tourist in coma after Patong hotel balcony fall | The Thaiger
PHOTO: The Russian man remains in a coma - Phuket Francophone Magazine

A Russian tourist remains unconscious in hospital after falling four floors from the balcony of his Patong hotel. Police say the man, Daniil Solovev, is in “a serious but stable condition”. Police were called to the accommodation on Nanai Road hotel at 11am on Sunday morning. By the time they arrived, Solovev had already been rushed to hospital.

Emergency responders say that Solovev was unconscious at the scene and suffered a broken arm. He was taken to Patong Hospital and later transferred to Vachira Hospital in Phuket Town.

A police spokesperson from Patong Police says… “He remains in a stable condition in the ICU, but he has still not regained consciousness. I do not have any further details of his injuries.”

Captian Nareupon Taewlae told The Phuket News “I don’t know how this happened. I have confirmed through hotel CCTV that he was alone in the room at the time. I found some pieces of dried plant in his hotel room which might be marijuana, and a beer bottle was on the balcony floor.”

“…the dried plant matter has been sent to Phuket Forensics…. I have informed Phuket Immigration.”

“When he makes a full recovery from his injuries, then I will question him about it.”

SOURCE: The Phuket News

